8447 results for

What I Tell My Patients About Belly Fat + How To Get Rid Of It

Shockingly, about 69% of American adults are overweight, leading to an increased risk for numerous chronic illnesses, including heart disease, stroke,...

#fat #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
June 30 2015
Integrative Health
Home
Integrative Health

10 Cooling Teas That Are Packed With Health Benefits

The perfect afternoon pick-me-ups (that will also cool you down).

#Herbs #tea
Cheryl Boiko
July 30 2016
Change-Makers

Sophia Roe Spills The "Discomfort Tea" On Diversity & Trauma

The chef and well-being advocate spills the "discomfort tea."

#makinghistory
Hannah Margaret Allen
February 29

7 Tests That Could Help You Live To Be 100

Is living until you're a healthy 150 years old on the verge of becoming the new norm? Will 200 be the new 70? We live at a time when the concept of...

#disease #Vitamin D #hormones #heart disease #wellness
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 2 2014
Integrative Health

10 Things You Need To Know About Lyme Disease

Though it's a devastating chronic disease, Lyme disease confounds a large portion of the public. It's much more than a bull's eye rash, and with more...

#healing #disease #inflammation #wellness #immunity
Leo Galland, M.D.
December 16 2014
Functional Food

How Healthy Is Your Relationship On A Scale From One To 10?

This relationship expert thinks we should rate our relationships on a scale from 1 to 10.

#love #relationships #personal growth #dating
David Essel
May 18 2017
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR BIOHM Health
Integrative Health

Exactly How Many Minutes Of Massage You Need To Relax The Nervous System

Who isn't looking for a good way to relax every now and then?

#news #stress #massage
Sarah Regan
September 11

How To Get Started With Foraging In Your Backyard

Many people are interested in learning about edible wild plants, and a natural extension of this is to explore what may be growing close to home. One...

#Herbs #environmentalism #food
Agatha Noveille
April 13 2015
Integrative Health
Routines
Beauty

This DIY Dry Shampoo Won't Clog Your Pores Or Hurt Your Scalp

Dry shampoo might have negative effects on your scalp, from clogged pores and hairline breakouts to thinning hair. Here's a DIY one that won't.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Andrea Jordan
February 22
Sex

This Could Be Why You're Not Having Sex Anymore

Fortunately, there are all kinds of solutions.

#sexuality #sex #depression
Ian Hoge, LMFT
September 6 2017
Personal Growth

A Life Coach's Step-By-Step Guide To Quitting The Thing You Hate & Creating The Life Of Your Dreams

Quitting is the best thing I've ever done—here's how to make it happen for you.

#empowerment
Erika Bruhn
April 8 2018
Integrative Health