8447 results for

Integrative Health
Motivation
Integrative Health

An Hour Of Yoga May Help Ease PCOS Symptoms By 29%, New Study Finds

Talk to your doctor about adding mindful yoga to your PCOS treatment plan.

#news #hormones #healthy period #yoga
Abby Moore
April 16
Beauty
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Unresponsive To Antidepressants? Check Your Inflammation Levels

An entirely new and exciting reason to increase our intake of turmeric and green tea.

#inflammation #depression
Jamie Schneider
September 12 2019
Integrative Health

What Blood Tests You Should Ask For Based On Your Family History

When it comes to labs and blood work, it’s difficult to know exactly what to ask for.

#Blood Sugar #autoimmune #hormones
Stephanie Eckelkamp
November 29 2019
Integrative Health
Beauty

Hyaluronic Acid: Skin & Body Benefits + How To Get It Naturally

Here's everything you need to know about hyaluronic acid, what it does for the body, and how to get more of it.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #longevity
Kayleigh Roberts
August 30 2018
Beauty
Integrative Health

Doing This Could Help You Grow New Brain Cells As An Adult

How to support brain cells as an adult, including eating a diet low in saturated fat and high in polyphenols.

#brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
February 28 2019
Sex

We Each Have Different Sexual Triggers — Here's How To Figure Out Yours

Like love languages or attachment styles but for desire.

#dating
Shan Boodram
July 26 2019
Mental Health
Recipes
Integrative Health

99% Of The Time People Don't Feel Anything From CBD, This Could Be Why

A doctor and cannabinoid expert weighs in on the most common mistake she sees.

#mbgsupplements
Emma Loewe
September 3
Parenting

4 Subtle Signs Your Child May Be Struggling With Their Mental Health

Parents need to remember that their children's mental health is also vulnerable.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #stress #motherhood
Annette Nunez, M.S., Ph.D.
September 29
Integrative Health
Functional Food

These 8 Foods Are Wreaking Havoc On Your Hormones

We thought one of these was a health food!

#hormones
Liz Moody
March 24 2017