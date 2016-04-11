2608 results for

The Best Sex Ever Comes Down To Just One Thing

Sex should never stop being fun. Here's the key to keeping it spicy.

#love #relationships #friendship #sexuality #happiness
Jeff Kane, MFT, PhD
April 11 2016
Integrative Health

6 Tips An Immunologist Wants You To Know This Cold & Flu Season

Six tips to avoid getting sick (or at least to feel better fast).

#immunity
Heather Moday, M.D.
November 22 2019

30 Affirmations For Overcoming Self-Doubt

We all have moments of self-doubt. Moments when that voice in our head tells us that we're not good enough, smart enough, experienced enough and so...

#confidence #personal growth #affirmations #inspiration
Lauren Stahl
March 19 2015
Women's Health
Beauty
Women's Health
Beauty
Love

6 Reasons You Don't Feel Cherished In Your Relationship

Every relationship is different, so I'm not going to pretend I know the exact answer. However, there are universal principles that may be holding you...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Valerie Kolick, M.A.
April 5 2016
Wellness Trends

Science-Backed Reasons To Add Coloring To Your Self-Care Practice

From stress and anxiety reduction to mindfulness and self-compassion, here are eight reasons the simple act of coloring should be a part of your...

#alcohol #stress #happiness #mindfulness #addiction
Judy Clement Wall
April 5 2016
Meditation

A Meditative Exercise To Help You Find Balance + Tap Into Your True Potential

Too often, we sacrifice self-care for the fulfillment and happiness of others. But in reality, learning to recognize and meet our own needs before...

#balance #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #mindfulness meditation
Sophie Jaffe
April 4 2016
Friendships

5 Things Never To Say To Someone With Anxiety

Cultivating a safe space for the anxiety sufferers you care about is the best (and maybe the only) way to help. Here's how to do it. So, whether you...

#anxiety #relationships #stress #friendship #happiness
Sam Maracic
April 4 2016
Meditation

Kundalini Yoga 101: Everything You Wanted To Know

Kundalini yoga is like well-being “on-command.”

#empowerment #joy #yoga #energy
Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
March 16 2018
Healthy Weight

Fitness Tweaks To Get You To Your Happy Weight, Stat

Despite what your gym or the latest fitness craze might suggest, you can't out-exercise a crappy diet.

#fitness #weight loss #hiit #weight loss success
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
April 2 2016
Home
Functional Food
Functional Food

The Small Food Changes That Have The Power To Make A Huge Impact

After the surgery, I knew things had to change.

#gut health #vegan
Andy Levitt
March 10 2018

7 Reasons Yogis Should Learn The Basics Of Anatomy

The more I learn about anatomy, the more I become more convinced of the need for yoga practitioners to understand some of the basics. This can help us...

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Karen Fabian
January 29 2014
Women's Health

DIY: Build A Mason Jar Herb Garden

My dad gave me a hard time for not having any edibles on the vertical garden that I had just installed in my bedroom. Naturally, I asked him if he...

#Herbs #environmentalism #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
July 18 2013
Integrative Health