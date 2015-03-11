3734 results for

Love

20 Small Ways To Start Loving Your Body, Even When It's Hard

Ditch the narrative that looking a certain way will make you happier.

#confidence #feminism #body positivity
Kelly Gonsalves
March 11 2015
Mental Health
Sex

10 Tips To Get Rid Of Toxins & Get Your Body Ready For Summer

Spring is traditionally the time of new beginnings. People like to use this time to clean their homes and personal spaces in order to make space for...

#Herbs #gluten #toxic #fiber #wellness
Jovanka Ciares
May 3 2013

Why I Love When My Patients Meditate: An MD Explains

Ten years ago, I gave my husband an unusual birthday gift. I signed us up for a weekend meditation course. It was as much a gift for me as it was for...

#healing #meditation #mind body connection #personal growth
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
May 2 2013

How I Found Love By Getting Real With Myself

Last New Year's Eve, I declared that this year, I'd find my One: the man I'd choose to be my life partner. At the time, I had been searching for my...

#love #relationships #personal growth
Samantha Sutton, PhD
May 1 2013
Integrative Health
Spirituality

9 Ways To Tap Into The Wisdom Of Tonight's Full Moon In Capricorn

The July 1, 2015 full moon is in structured Capricorn, the sign of long-term goals and plans.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
July 1 2015

Are There Foods To Avoid For Weight Loss?

When you're trying to lose weight, what are the foods to avoid at all costs?

#alcohol #weight loss #healthy foods #food #chocolate
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
April 29 2013
Love

7 Signs Your Relationship Is Abusive (Even If There's No Physical Violence)

If there's no physical evidence, it's hard to claim abuse. That doesn't mean it's not happening. These are some of the things (besides physical...

#anxiety #toxic relationships #dating
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
January 7 2017
Personal Growth

Why I Turned To Yoga After Failing 65 Diets

A few years ago, I tallied up how many diets I've been on in my life.

#breathing #personal growth #yoga #body image #food
Anna Guest-Jelley
April 26 2013

The Top 12 Reasons You Can't Shed That Extra Weight

Have you been trying to lose weight, but can't seem to figure out why you've been unsuccessful? The answer isn't the fad diet you've attempted, nor is...

#allergies #stress #wellness #weight loss #body image
Kristy Rao
April 26 2013
Functional Food
Mental Health

10 Tips To Get Great Sleep, No Matter How Stressed You Are

Whatever your stress levels, you deserve some shut-eye.

#sleep #stress #anxiety #mbgsupplements
Lauren Noreen
June 23 2014

The Best Way To Ignite Passion In Your Relationship

One of the keys to keeping romance alive is mastering the art of closeness and distance. It's a dance that's not easy to do, but is essential if you...

#love #relationships #happiness #sex
Shelly Bullard, MFT
April 15 2013

What's Stopping You From Being Happy Today?

Take a moment, slow down, and check in: How are you feeling in the pit of your stomach right now? Stressed, calm, anxious, rushed, light, heavy,...

#happiness #confidence #personal growth
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
April 15 2013

5 Good Ways To Get Bad News About Your Health

Last week, I wrote 5 Ways Your Healer Can Harm You, about how the way your doctor delivers bad news can affect your health outcome. This week, I want...

#healing #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
June 6 2014

8 Ways To Tell If Your Dream Career Is A Real Option

You know that you want to love your career more than you currently do. You have several ideas that you're excited about, and some of them are a bit of...

#career #money #work #personal growth
Samantha Sutton, PhD
June 2 2014

Lessons I Learned From Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

When you’re diagnosed with a long-term, chronic illness, it’s incredibly hard to get your head around it and manage it. I was so exhausted after my...

#healing #pain #disease #acceptance #gratitude
Katie Manning
April 5 2013
Mental Health