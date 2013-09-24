3831 results for

What A Day Of Mindfulness Looks Like

Mindfulness is paying attention, deliberately and non-judgementally to each moment of your life. Knowing how to tap into this skill will change your...

#stress #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Tina Williamson
September 24 2013
Motivation

10 Reasons To Go On A Yoga Retreat

These are truly transformative experiences and I believe that anyone who enjoys a lifestyle of health and wellness can greatly benefit from a yoga...

#meditation #wellness #yoga #detox
Gigi Yogini
January 9 2013

How Getting Older Has Changed The Way I Exercise

Several years ago, a number of my friends began to suffer major exercise-related injuries. They described their bodies (or parts thereof) as ruptured,...

#fitness #aging #self-acceptance
Eric Lee
September 23 2013
Personal Growth

5 Steps To Get Your Groove Back After Being In A Rut

During times of transition, it’s important to get steady.

#love #wellness #yoga #present #energy
Nicole Taylor Linehan
September 23 2013
Love

9 Mantras For A Lasting Marriage

My wife and I have gone to the edge and back in this marriage, and I have learned some valuable lessons along the way about how to make a marriage...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Kimanzi Constable
January 8 2015
Functional Food

The One Thing You Should Know About Ayurvedic Cooking

The word Ayurveda, when unpacked from its sanskrit form, technically means the science of life.

#healing #Ayurveda #personal growth #food
Ashley Dentino
January 7 2013
Functional Food
Personal Growth

7 Truths That Helped Me Heal From Sexual Abuse

For many, New Year's is a time of parties, resolutions, and tacky sequined dresses. For me, it's quite the opposite. This New Year's day marks the...

#healing #gratitude #forgiveness #personal growth #depression
Amita Patel, LMSW
January 2 2015
Spirituality
Personal Growth

How To Survive & Thrive In Any New Environment

Have you recently adopted a new city, switched careers, or moved across town? If yes, you may be experiencing a nagging sense that the high you're on...

#happiness #joy #personal growth #juicing #home
Lindsay Wrinn, M.A.
September 12 2013

6 Steps To Deal With ANY Chronic Illness

If you've been diagnosed with a chronic illness, many thoughts may start running through your head. Those of us who have received a chronic illness...

#healing #disease #mindfulness #depression #fear
Rajeev Kurapati, M.D.
September 9 2013

5 Things You Should Do Before Quitting A Job You Hate

We all have days at work we wish we would've called in sick, but when those moments happen every day, it might be time to consider a career switch. If...

#stress #career #work #depression #fear
Shannon Kaiser
September 9 2013

How You Should Read Nutrition Labels

My food lifestyle has truly evolved, from one loaded with sugary foods with no nutritional value to one focused on green vegetables and nourishing,...

#wellness #personal growth #healthy foods #whole foods
Aimee Hoefler
December 27 2012
Wellness Trends

7 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2013

What an amazing time to be in wellness! We're in the initial stages of a giant shift in the way health is perceived globally.

#slideshows #alkaline #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Jason Wachob
December 26 2012

4 Methods of Stress Relief to Match Your Personality

While many burnout risk factors have to do with work conditions and lifestyle, your response to stress can intensify your experience, making you more...

#visualization #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Sarah Starr
April 4 2012
Personal Growth

An Exercise in Living with Purpose

"Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved."

#abundance #personal growth #goal setting
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 19 2012
Integrative Health

How Yoga Is Helping Me Cope With Candida

When I finally reached my "rock bottom" it was time for a mind-body overhaul.

#allergies #healing #stress #disease #wellness
Sarah Reiter
August 30 2013
Wellness Trends

10 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2015

We expect 2015 to be even better as this lifestyle becomes the new normal. Here are 10 trends to watch over the next year.

#running #eco-fashion #fitness #meditation #wellness
Jason Wachob
December 6 2014
Food Trends