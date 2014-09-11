3734 results for

Meditation

How Meditation Helped Me Accept My Sister's Suicide

Here are 7 ways how meditation can help you accept the death or even suicide of a loved one.

#love #let go #death #meditation #personal growth
Denise Cooper
September 11 2014
Healthy Weight

The Natural Weight Loss Secret No One Talks About

Never in a million years did I ever suspect that when I grew up I would spend all my days talking about poop!

#wellness #digestion #weight loss #cleanse #weight loss success
Julie Peláez
June 24 2013
Parenting
Healthy Weight

7 Things I Learned About Fitness From Being A Professional Ballerina

In my 10 plus years as a professional ballet dancer, I was paid to be in the best physical shape possible.

#abs #fitness #mind body connection #wellness #healthy foods
Stephanie Burg
September 5 2014
Integrative Health
Recovery
Spirituality

Reiki 101: What Is It & Will I Love It?

Reiki can be powerfully instrumental in helping you regain your inner strength

#reiki #mind body connection #Acupuncture #energy
Margarita Alcantara, LAc
September 2 2014
Personal Growth

How Baby Steps Lead to Big Results

What if there was a way to bypass the fight or flight mechanism that blocks you from moving towards your goals?

#personal growth quotes #Action #abundance #personal growth #goal setting
Jayme Barrett
May 29 2012

Is Running Hurting Your Knees? Ayurveda Can Help

Are you one of the more than 10.5 million Americans who like to run on a regular basis? If so, you may have found that it can take a toll on your...

#Herbs #healing #Ayurveda #pain #balance
Premal Patel, M.D.
June 14 2013
Personal Growth

How To Get Gorgeous Skin At Any Age

As the founder and creator of a 100% natural skincare line, I spend a lot of time traveling the country to meet clients, customers, and anyone...

#beauty #wellness #skin #aging
Tata Harper
June 13 2013
Food Trends
Parenting

7 Ways To Be A Healthy, Happy & Mindful Mama

In my effort to be the best mom I can be, below are seven simple, yet effective tips I try to incorporate into my daily life.

#love #relationships #toxic #present #motherhood
Molly Sims
August 26 2014
Functional Food

3 Healthy Reasons To Enjoy Chocolate Every Day

Here are a few scientifically proven health benefits of consuming moderate amounts of heavenly, high-quality chocolate.

#antioxidant #cacao #wellness #healthy foods #food
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
June 10 2013
Recovery

Why Running Helps With Addiction

I am in recovery and have been a runner for over 30 years.

#alcohol #running #happiness #addiction #personal growth
David Jones
June 9 2013
Integrative Health

What Are Your Cravings Trying To Tell You?

We've all had those longings for something sweet, salty or fried. Cravings are usually for the not-so-healthy variety of food, and they come when we...

#nutrition #salt #cravings #mind body connection #wellness
Nikki Knudsen
June 7 2013
Personal Growth

18 Things I Really (Really!) Wish I'd Known In My 20s

My twenties were like most people's: a blur of questionable boyfriends, underpaying jobs, school debt, etc.

#love #healing #relationships #money #happiness
Sarah Von Bargen
August 18 2014

Why Yoga Makes Moms Happy

Oxytocin is that magical hormone that rushes through the body when we first fall in love. Oxytocin can take us to the dizzy heights of a love sickness...

#breathing #happiness #hormones #meditation #pregnancy
Cheryl MacDonald
June 5 2013
Personal Growth

How to Deal With People Who Suck Your Energy

Last time I checked, being alive wasn’t just about breathing and taking up space.

#karma #relationships #personal growth #spirituality #kindness
Vasavi Kumar, LMSW, MSEd
October 10 2012