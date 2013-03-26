3866 results for
Want To Change Your Life? Keep Asking Yourself This Question
People come to me when they want to change their lives. They feel stuck, frustrated—like something’s missing—but they don’t know which way to go.
Your Yoga Mat: A Place of Safety
Feeling safe in the comfort of your yoga mat.
Yes, Men Can Have Multiple Orgasms. Here's Exactly How To Make It Happen
Learn all the ins and outs of the lingam massage and how to make it work for you or your partner.
8 Tips To Reset Your Gut & Optimize Brain Health
We may well be looking in the wrong place.
All I Need to Know I Learned From Anne Of Green Gables
Perhaps it’s a sign of my own arrested development, but Anne of Green Gables has been my favorite book since the moment I read it as a little girl. I...
How Worrying Becomes The Opposite Of Goal-Setting
Most of us experience anxiety at some point in our lives, but we'd probably all agree that it's an icky feeling we'd rather not have.
Birth Control Side Effects? Here's Your Expert Guide
For any woman who's ever taken hormonal birth control.
Winter Wellness Bowl (With Kale, Mushrooms, Squash, & Maple Tahini)
This time of year, everyone looks to detox from holiday excess (hello pie and cocktails), and boost their immune systems to fight off colds and the...
6 Tips For Getting Along With Your In-Laws
It's no surprise that the tagline for TLC's newest reality show Surviving the In-Laws acknowledges this less-glamorous part of the marriage...
7 Ways To Drink Better, Cleaner Water + More Of It
“Drink more water” is not the sexiest of wellness manifestos. For many people it falls under the category of common sense. Yet many experts site...
6 Ways to Stay Healthy This Fall
Fall is my favorite season of the year, for many reasons (one being all things pumpkin). However, our health tends to be put on the back burner when...
Why Stress Is A Big Deal, And How You Can Cope
A stress is any stimulus that requires your body to respond or adapt. Although in certain situations stress can be good (resulting in improved focus...
How To Do A Basic Tarot Reading For Yourself Or A Friend
Ready, set, shuffle.
How To Stay Motivated When You’re Not In The Mood To Do Anything
Don't let old fears keep you down
Superfood Pudding That Packs a Punch
We all want to get more ‘superfoods’ into our diet, but gulping down a glass full of chia seeds isn’t the most appetizing way to get your fill.
This Weird Diet Is Actually The Healthiest, According To One Of The Country's Top Functional Docs
Here's how you can get started today!
Scientific Proof That Being Thankful Improves Your Health
During Thanksgiving week, people around the United States express gratitude for the bounty of their lives, but many may not realize that in doing so,...
5 Ways To Deepen Your Sexual Connection With Your Partner
Here's what you need to know.
5 Ways To Turn A "Bad" Yoga Class Into A Learning Experience
Most yoga practitioners have experienced a “bad” class. Maybe the music doesn’t fit with the flow. Maybe the teacher moves the students into a pose...
7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood
In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...