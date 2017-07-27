3734 results for

Integrative Health

5 Tips To Get You Started On A Simple Ayurvedic Cleanse

You’ve been feeling more sluggish and tired lately. Your energy level just isn’t what it used to be. After you eat, all you want to do is take a nap....

#toxic #Ayurveda #cleanse #detox #healthy foods
Premal Patel, M.D.
August 13 2013

Everything You've Ever Wondered About Protein — Answered

Supplements, whether vegans can get enough—we cover it all.

#Paleo #food as medicine #foods #protein #plant-based
Lisa Hayim
July 24 2017
Routines

The 5 Best Yoga Poses for Men

As a man, yoga is one of the best workouts you can do.

#healing #happiness #Yoga for Men #yoga
David Dack
December 7 2012
Recipes

3 Easy, Healthy Desk Lunches To Make This Week

Simple-to-make quinoa bowls to take the stress out of meal prep.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Christina Liva
November 10 2014
Love

Why You Get a Little Crazy When You Fall In Love

Ever wondered why you get a little goofy around that person you're crushing on?

#love #relationships #breathing #personal growth #ego
Shelly Bullard, MFT
December 4 2012
Functional Food

If You're Going to Wear High Heels, Be Healthy About It

Whether you're a novice or a seasoned stiletto-strutter, you're still vulnerable to the aches and pains of heel-wear.

#feet #holidays #posture #wellness
Dr. Emily Splichal
November 30 2012
Functional Food

3 Herbs To Relieve Anxiety

Try these herbs to help alleviate anxiety with the guidance of your doctor.

#Herbs #anxiety #healing #food
Melanie St. Ours
August 4 2013
Functional Food

Maca: The Superfood, The Facts

Need an energy kick first thing in the morning? Try adding some maca to your morning smoothie!

#healing #sex #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods
Jesse Chappus, D.C.
July 3 2012
Beauty

How To Naturally Manage Dry & Inflamed Scalp Psoriasis

It is possible to naturally treat psoriasis.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Andrea Jordan
October 30 2014
Food Trends

What I Wish More Women Knew About Their Hormones

Is your period different now than it was five years ago? Do you notice shifts in its length, quality, and symptoms? Or are you not even paying...

#hormones #fertility #pregnancy #wellness
Alisa Vitti
October 17 2014

5 Things You Need To Know About Your Blood Type

Do you think knowing your blood type is only important in the event of a transfusion?

#personal growth #food
Dr. Peter D’Adamo
July 22 2013
Functional Food

10 Food Combinations to Improve Digestion

Improving digestive health is key to any nourishing lifestyle.

#avocado #wellness #digestion #healthy foods #food
Katherine Leonard, M.S.
November 17 2012
Personal Growth

No Pain, No Gain: 5 Lessons From The Worst Year Of My Life

I gained perspective that can only come from a crisis.

#healing #personal growth #affirmations
Kelly O'Brien
November 15 2012

9 Ways To Radically Improve Your Relationship

All relationships have a system. Some systems work well and some are dysfunctional.

#love #relationships #happiness #gratitude #wellness
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
October 9 2014

Why Yoga Is A Must During Pregnancy

It's no accident that prenatal yoga is gaining momentum. There are endless benefits expecting mothers receive from rolling out the mat. As a prenatal...

#pregnancy and yoga #prenatal yoga #pregnancy #yoga
Sarah Walsh
July 16 2013

Why So Many 'Healthy' Women Can't Lose Weight

Women who are "healthy" but still carrying those last 5-10 pounds: this post is for you. These are the top areas women neglect, even when they think...

#stress #Vitamin D #hormones #weight loss #food
Amy Shah, M.D.
July 16 2013