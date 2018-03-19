3740 results for

Birth Control Side Effects? Here's Your Expert Guide

For any woman who's ever taken hormonal birth control.

Jolene Brighten, N.D.
March 19 2018
Starting a Self-Practice

The day I started a home yoga practice, also known as 'Self Practice' is the day I had to. No other reason. And that day may be today for you,...

Lauren Imparato
September 28 2011
Want To Change Your Life? Keep Asking Yourself This Question

People come to me when they want to change their lives. They feel stuck, frustrated—like something’s missing—but they don’t know which way to go. 

Vanessa Scotto, M.A.
March 26 2013

All I Need to Know I Learned From Anne Of Green Gables

Perhaps it’s a sign of my own arrested development, but Anne of Green Gables has been my favorite book since the moment I read it as a little girl. I...

Stacey Hegarty
December 16 2013
6 Tips For Getting Along With Your In-Laws

It's no surprise that the tagline for TLC's newest reality show Surviving the In-Laws acknowledges this less-glamorous part of the marriage...

Hayley Hobson
April 15 2015

7 Ways To Drink Better, Cleaner Water + More Of It

“Drink more water” is not the sexiest of wellness manifestos. For many people it falls under the category of common sense. Yet many experts site...

Phoebe Lapine
April 13 2015
How Worrying Becomes The Opposite Of Goal-Setting

Most of us experience anxiety at some point in our lives, but we'd probably all agree that it's an icky feeling we'd rather not have.

Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
March 21 2013

Winter Wellness Bowl (With Kale, Mushrooms, Squash, & Maple Tahini)

This time of year, everyone looks to detox from holiday excess (hello pie and cocktails), and boost their immune systems to fight off colds and the...

Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
December 8 2013
Your Yoga Mat: A Place of Safety

Feeling safe in the comfort of your yoga mat.

Nadine Fawell
September 20 2011
Scientific Proof That Being Thankful Improves Your Health

During Thanksgiving week, people around the United States express gratitude for the bounty of their lives, but many may not realize that in doing so,...

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
November 27 2013
Why Stress Is A Big Deal, And How You Can Cope

A stress is any stimulus that requires your body to respond or adapt. Although in certain situations stress can be good (resulting in improved focus...

Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
March 8 2013

6 Ways to Stay Healthy This Fall

Fall is my favorite season of the year, for many reasons (one being all things pumpkin). However, our health tends to be put on the back burner when...

Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
September 30 2012

7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood

In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 24 2013

5 Ways To Get Healthy & Beautiful Hair

I don’t like having to fuss with my hair — it’s usually last on my list of priorities on a busy morning. But, that doesn’t mean that I don’t want my...

Premal Patel, M.D.
November 22 2013