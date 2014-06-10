3866 results for
4 Rules To Get Thin & Stay Healthy Along The Way
On a recent trip to Costa Rica, my group and I were paired up with locals, with whom we spent three full days. I couldn't get over how fit they were...
The 3 Biggest Problems Couples Face During The Holidays (And How To Deal With Them)
It’s not unusual for us to fall in love with people who are quite different from us. Once the initial infatuation evaporates, those differences will...
7 Life Lessons Happy People Have Already Figured Out
Life doesn’t come with instructions. No one hands us a manual when we are born. Instead we have to navigate the trenches of the unknown and try to...
Why You Should Switch To Organic Wine
As a vegetarian who prefers to eat and drink organic, natural foods and beverages, I believe it should be easy and accessible for others to do the...
4 Simple Ways To Get More Confident Now
Self-esteem is an important part of well-being. But what is self-esteem? Simply put, it's how you perceive yourself when you look in the mirror. Do...
3 Things To Look For In Your Beauty Products
Three crucial factors for making sure your natural skin care is not only good for you, but also as effective as possible
I Went To The U.S. Army's Resilience Boot Camp. Here's What I Learned About Mental Toughness
I used to think I was resilient. But when I contracted a mysterious illness (which turned out to be a chronic autoimmune disease) at age 28, I quickly...
There Are 168 Hours In A Week. Use Them To Maximize Your Fitness!
People often think of fitness as something that only takes place at a gym, yoga studio or other fitness facility. It’s the one hour they dedicate to...
The One-Day Thyroid Diet This Hormone Doctor Swears By
It'll make you look and feel 10 years younger.
10 Foods That A Nutritionist Always Has In Her Freezer
The freezer can make your life much easier.
How To Completely Eliminate Sugar From Your Life In 2 Months
A five-step plan to help you cut cravings for the sweet stuff.
I Was Held At Gunpoint. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew About Trauma
Ultimately, that night taught me so many valuable lessons about the importance of faith and resilience.
5 Ways to Maximize What’s Left of Summer
Summer has always been my favorite time of year. My mood is very sensitive to the weather, and growing up in Massachusetts, you can imagine I had some...
The ONE Diet That Healed My Daughter's Gut (After Years Of Miserable Food Allergies)
How cultured food made a difference.
3 Keys to Unlocking Your Inner Sex God/Goddess
It's not as difficult as you may think.
How I Finally Lost 75 Pounds (After Failing For Years)
The key difference when I successfully lost weight was the mindset behind my behaviors.
5 Questions To Help You Get Unstuck & Start Living The Life You Want
Whether you’re trying to get healthy, lose weight, change careers, or improve a relationship—there’s probably an area of your life now that feels...
This Is How You Can Heal Leaky Gut & The Main Foods To Avoid
Foods that nourish and repair.
9 Wellness Experts On What Booze They ACTUALLY Choose
Everyone likes to indulge every now and again, and the holidays always offer a good occasion to grab a cookie and a cocktail and fully enjoy yourself.
5 Simple Rules I Used To Lose 75 Pounds In Less Than A Year
At first I was scared, claustrophobic, and overwhelmed. But I quickly turned those negative feelings into motivation.