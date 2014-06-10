3866 results for

4 Rules To Get Thin & Stay Healthy Along The Way

On a recent trip to Costa Rica, my group and I were paired up with locals, with whom we spent three full days. I couldn't get over how fit they were...

#fitness #wellness #weight loss #food
Amy Shah, M.D.
June 10 2014

The 3 Biggest Problems Couples Face During The Holidays (And How To Deal With Them)

It’s not unusual for us to fall in love with people who are quite different from us. Once the initial infatuation evaporates, those differences will...

#relationships #holidays #happiness #spirituality
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
December 5 2015

7 Life Lessons Happy People Have Already Figured Out

Life doesn’t come with instructions. No one hands us a manual when we are born. Instead we have to navigate the trenches of the unknown and try to...

#acceptance #happiness #body image #fear
Shannon Kaiser
June 9 2014

Why You Should Switch To Organic Wine

As a vegetarian who prefers to eat and drink organic, natural foods and beverages, I believe it should be easy and accessible for others to do the...

#alcohol #environmentalism #food #organic #wine
Danny Seo
June 9 2014

4 Simple Ways To Get More Confident Now

Self-esteem is an important part of well-being. But what is self-esteem? Simply put, it's how you perceive yourself when you look in the mirror. Do...

#happiness #confidence #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Sanjay Jain, M.D., MBA
June 9 2014
Beauty

3 Things To Look For In Your Beauty Products

Three crucial factors for making sure your natural skin care is not only good for you, but also as effective as possible

#beauty #skin #aging
Trevor Cates, N.D.
December 4 2015

I Went To The U.S. Army's Resilience Boot Camp. Here's What I Learned About Mental Toughness

I used to think I was resilient. But when I contracted a mysterious illness (which turned out to be a chronic autoimmune disease) at age 28, I quickly...

#happiness #mind body connection #personal growth #spirituality #stress management
Michaela Haas
December 4 2015

There Are 168 Hours In A Week. Use Them To Maximize Your Fitness!

People often think of fitness as something that only takes place at a gym, yoga studio or other fitness facility. It’s the one hour they dedicate to...

#work #wellness #yoga
Brigitte Meinders
August 15 2013
Integrative Health
Food Trends
Healthy Weight

How To Completely Eliminate Sugar From Your Life In 2 Months

A five-step plan to help you cut cravings for the sweet stuff.

#cleanse
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
February 27 2014
Personal Growth

I Was Held At Gunpoint. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew About Trauma

Ultimately, that night taught me so many valuable lessons about the importance of faith and resilience.

#healing #personal growth #first-person
Samantha Messersmith
November 28 2015

5 Ways to Maximize What’s Left of Summer

Summer has always been my favorite time of year. My mood is very sensitive to the weather, and growing up in Massachusetts, you can imagine I had some...

#happiness #personal growth
Rebecca Seed
August 12 2013
Integrative Health
Sex
Healthy Weight

How I Finally Lost 75 Pounds (After Failing For Years)

The key difference when I successfully lost weight was the mindset behind my behaviors.

#personal growth #weight loss #body image #weight loss success
Meredith White
May 30 2014

5 Questions To Help You Get Unstuck & Start Living The Life You Want

Whether you’re trying to get healthy, lose weight, change careers, or improve a relationship—there’s probably an area of your life now that feels...

#healing #personal growth
Esther Boykin, LMFT
August 9 2013
Functional Food

9 Wellness Experts On What Booze They ACTUALLY Choose

Everyone likes to indulge every now and again, and the holidays always offer a good occasion to grab a cookie and a cocktail and fully enjoy yourself.

#alcohol #health
Leah Vanderveldt
November 20 2015
Healthy Weight

5 Simple Rules I Used To Lose 75 Pounds In Less Than A Year

At first I was scared, claustrophobic, and overwhelmed. But I quickly turned those negative feelings into motivation.

#how to lose weight #weight loss #weight loss success
Jay Scott
November 20 2015