Love

I Almost Gave My Husband An Eating Disorder

There's nothing wrong with wanting to get healthy and make better, smarter food choices, and to care about the health of our loved ones. But when that...

#eating disorder #relationships #self-awareness #self-care
Naomi Teeter
January 10 2016
Routines

Improve Your Balance & Strengthen Your Core With These Fun Exercises!

Your ability to balance gives you a world of knowledge about your level of fitness.

#abs #balance #fitness #wellness
Julie Wilcox, M.S.
July 4 2014

6 Feng Shui Tips For Healthy Financial Flow

If it seems strange to you that moving items in your home or office can help you make more money, think again. Everything you see, touch, and live...

#work #abundance #feng shui tips
Katie Rogers
September 5 2013
Functional Food

The Nutrition Myths I'm Tired Of Hearing — And What I Tell My Patients Instead

Some of the most common nutrition myths you may have heard in your doctor’s office — and what the research actually tells us.

#nutrition #health #healthy foods
Dr. Michelle McMacken
January 9 2016

3 Make-Ahead Vegan Meals

Getting prepped for the busy week ahead can make the difference between eating healthy and eating ... well, cold pizza for dinner. If you're trying to...

#recipes #plant-based #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Ginny Kay McMeans
January 8 2016
Spirituality

16 Tips To Make 2016 Your Most Spiritual Year Yet

Hold on to your crystals and chia seeds and let me take you through the top 16 things you need to know to live a more soulful, satisfying, and...

#holistic healing #mind body connection #spirituality
Emma Mildon
January 8 2016

Why Heavy Metal Detox Therapy Could Help Prevent Heart Disease

Maybe you know someone who has suffered a heart attack. You're concerned about their well-being, particularly if they're diabetic or suffered a large...

#healing #study #disease #heart disease #wellness
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 2 2014
Wellness Trends

Moon Juice's Amanda Chantal Bacon On The Self-Care "Rules" She Swears By

The moment I fell in love with Amanda Chantal Bacon was when I met her at 7 a.m. on a Saturday for a mindbodygreen photo shoot

#WellnessWonderWomen #mbg features
Colleen Wachob
January 7 2016
Meditation

What You Need to Know About the Vagus Nerve

The vagus nerve basically tells the body and brain: “You're safe now."

#mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #yoga #mindfulness meditation
Barry John Johnson
May 31 2012
Mental Health

11 Tips To Feel Calm & Focused: A Psychiatrist Explains

A leading psychiatrist explains why getting negativity under control is crucial to a calm, mindful brain.

#happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #health
Joseph Annibali, M.D.
January 6 2016

7 Reasons Women Should Drink Less Alcohol

I never crashed a car or missed work. In fact, I won awards at work. But during a period of stress and depression, my nightly glass of wine — chopping...

#alcohol #disease #addiction #wellness
Ann Dowsett Johnston
July 1 2014

6 False Beliefs That Are Keeping You From Finding The Right Partner

Finding the right man is no easy task in this world. In my coaching work, I've helped hundreds of women overcome their own limiting beliefs, which are...

#love #relationships #authenticity #confidence #self-acceptance
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
July 1 2014

A Simple Dietary Switch That Could Work Wonders On Your Mood

What’s your breakfast look like? I assume many people would answer this question with something like “cereal,” “toast,” “coffee,” or “nothing.” I’m...

#happiness #hormones #protein #healthy foods #food
Cristin Fagone
September 2 2013
Recipes

5 Ways To Cut Back On Sugar To Decrease Inflammation

What we eat has a profound effect on our health and wellbeing, especially when it comes to inflammation. This is a component of many autoimmune...

#inflammation #sugar #food
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
September 1 2013

Why I'm Crazy About Chair Yoga

I've been practicing different styles of yoga for more than 5 years, and love a challenging vinyassa flow class to function as my workout for the day....

#breathing #personal growth #yoga
Stanley Currier
August 30 2013
Mental Health

What Does Your Sleep Style Say About You?

Are you an early bird or professional napper?

#sleep #wellness #health #sleeping
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
April 11 2017
Spirituality

The Full Pink Moon In Libra Can Help You Manifest & Heal Relationships: Here's How Tap Into Its Power

​Commitment or bust? On April 11, 2017, the Libra full moon shines the spotlight on our partnerships and commitments, marking a major turning point....

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 10 2017
Love

11 Dating Lessons I Wish I'd Learned In My Twenties

Heartbreak cut raw and deep. But ultimately, it allowed me to find strength, happiness, and peace that only I could give myself.

#relationships #mindfulness #sex #personal growth #soul mates
Corinne Dobbas
December 25 2015
Off-the-Grid