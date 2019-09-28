2624 results for

Beauty

How Long Can You Keep Your Natural, Nontoxic Skin Care Products?

Call it a "skin care sweep," if you will.

#skin care
Jamie Schneider
September 28 2019
Motivation

How To Turn Your Run Into A Mindful Meditation

What if there was a way to tame the mind, while simultaneously training your body?

#running #stress #happiness #running tips #fitness
Michael Sandler
September 19 2014
Beauty
Travel

Solo Travel: Everyone Recommends It, But What Do You Really Need To Know?

Everything from what apps to download to what to do IRL.

#Healthy Travel
Alexandra Engler
September 12 2019

Why I'm Glad My Heart Stopped Working

Meet the world's only known three-time sudden cardiac death survivor.

#fitness #heart disease #personal growth
Drew Logan
April 12 2016
Functional Food

What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Clear, Glowing Skin: A Hormone Expert Shares

In functional medicine, we apply the “food first” philosophy—that means changing what you’re eating before jumping to a pill, even a supplement.

#nutrition #hormones #skin #health
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 10 2016
Sex

Tantric Principles For Intensely Intimate Sex

We often judge our bodies, our ability to please our partner, or what our "O face" looks like. When trying something new, those judgments and fears...

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #personal growth
Psalm Isadora
April 9 2016
Wellness Trends

The Latest On Why Certain Sounds Are Physically & Emotionally Healing

We talked to the doctors prescribing it to their patients.

#stress #mantras #technology
Emma Loewe
September 4 2019
Routines

A 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Want a killer workout but don’t have any equipment? Look no further.

#abs #fitness #wellness #weight loss #tips
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
September 9 2014

Butternut Squash & Kale Quesadilla (It's Ridiculously Healthy!)

There's no such thing as having too many easy dishes you can quickly put on the dinner table on busy weeknights. Trouble is, fast and easy often...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #kale #food
Silvia Bianco
October 30 2013

7 Tips To Improve Your Core & Heal Your Back Pain

If you have back pain, you are not alone. Back pain is common in all age groups and levels of fitness. Maybe you've heard that strengthening your core...

#healing #pain #back pain
Dr. Patrick Roth
September 6 2014
Spirituality

Is Spiritual Telepathy The New Manifestation?

I knew that it was possible to receive spontaneous guidance from the soul. But, as I’ve learned, we can also build a direct line of communication to...

#manifestation #happiness #meditation #abundance #personal growth
Colleen Mauro
March 31 2016

Why Eating For Your Microbiome Is The Key To A Healthy Weight

A successful weight-loss plan isn't just about the ratio of protein, fat, and carbohydrates. New research shows that our microbiome plays a pivotal...

#digestion #weight loss #health #microbiome
David Perlmutter, M.D.
March 24 2016
Love

9 Signs Your Relationship Is Healthy

Don't get stuck in a cycle of toxic relationships.

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #communication
Jenn Scalia
August 26 2014
Recipes

Cook Once, Eat All Week: Moroccan Chickpeas, Soba Noodles + More

Want a game plan to prep four plant-based meals ahead of time? We've got you covered.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food #meal plan
Leah Vanderveldt
March 20 2016
Love

Don't Start A New Relationship Until You've Done These 4 Things

"We’d go on long hikes, spend afternoons wrapped in my bedsheets, and travel to hidden hot springs and tropical beaches enmeshed in the physical...

#breakup #single life #dating
Kathryn Mitchem
July 18 2017
Motivation

5 Reasons You Should Do Handstands Every Day

Handstands are an extremely underrated exercise, for one main reason: most people think they just can't do them.

#flexibility #joy #energy
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
October 17 2013
