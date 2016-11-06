2608 results for
The Moment I Knew I Had To Leave My Abusive Husband
"He backhanded my cheekbone and nose with his knuckles. It felt like a knife slicing my face, but then came sudden, flaming heat. He bounded out of...
What You Need To Know About Kefir
The ancient drink is making a comeback.
How To Feng Shui Your Makeup Bag & Get Radiant
Here's how to feng shui your makeup bag full of abundant and radiant energy.
How To Detox Your Body In 10 Days
Signs you might be addicted to sugar and how to detox.
10 Practices To Experience Childbirth As A Spiritual Journey
Birth is a sacred, spiritual journey to welcome a child into the world. It's an intuitive process that requires a woman to access her right-brain...
How I Finally Found The Courage To Quit My Job & Move To Hawaii
Seeing the greenery everywhere, smelling the fresh ocean breezes, and getting fresh coconut on the side of the road was surreal.
Circuit Training: A Complete Guide To Everything You Need To Know (Plus A 12-Minute Workout)
No equipment required.
Skin Care Routine Order: How Exactly To Layer Your Products
So your routine might look different from a friend’s—and that’s OK!—but they will follow the same flow.
6 Ways To Slow Down The Speed Of Life
Cheat the speed of life's ever-quickening pace
Has Sex Been Weird Lately? 5 Ways The Pandemic Is Affecting Sexual Desire
Some people can't stand the thought of sex right now. Some are hornier than ever.
How To Create Irresistible Desire In Relationships
Desire. It's that energy that wakes us up, focuses our attention, gets our blood flowing and makes us feel alive!
How To Explore Tantra If Your Partner Isn't Interested (Yes, It IS Possible)
"Should you reach the point where you start to want to try tantric techniques with other people, know that you're dealing with an issue of...
Why Everyone's Talking About Love Languages These Days & How To Find Yours
Everything you've ever wanted to know about the five love languages.
The Healthiest Types Of Cheese You Can Buy, According To A Dietitian
With the help of registered dietitians, we break down the healthiest cheeses you can buy.
9 Ways To Reset Lymph Flow And Decrease Bloating
It's not that drastic, but these small changes will make a significant impact!
Why Tattoos Have Become Millennials' Favorite Psychosomatic Healing Modality
The journey to spiritual growth just might start at the tattoo parlor.
How The Mindful Act Of Journaling Saved My Life
"When I poured my life onto the pure white page, I found clarity, insight, and assurance. I felt whole. I felt powerful."
How To Enjoy Yoga When You're A New Mom
After giving birth to your beautiful baby, it's very easy to get caught up in the beauty, wonder and business of raising a human, especially in the...
We Found Your Memorial Day Baking Treat: Here's 36 Brownie Recipes
We promise you'll find a new favorite.
How Porn ACTUALLY Affects Your Sex Life
"Blaming porn for your intimacy issues is a cop-out."