revitalize is mindbodygreen's invite-only annual event bringing together wellness leaders and inspiring people who shape our world.

Full Length Sessions

I Used My Intuition To Handle Heartache & Find My Life Path. Here's How You Can Use Yours
Jill Willard
Why We All Need 10-Second Body Scans, Mindfulness Triggers & A Meditation Practice
Jonathan Fields
The Holistic Rituals This Natural Beauty Guru Swears By
Shiva Rose
Namaste Motherf*cker! Hill Harper On Channeling Your Intuition & Changing The World
Hill Harper
Dr. Frank Lipman Accepts mbg's First-Ever Lifetime Achievement Award
Jason Wachob
How Changing Genders Helped Me Drop 50 Pounds, Quit Smoking & Finally Love Myself
Natalie Egan
4 Top Wellness Entrepreneurs Share What It Really Takes To Succeed
Danielle DuBoise,  Sadie Lincoln,  Doug Evans,  Amanda Chantal Bacon
CrossFit Champion Christmas Abbott On True Strength, Balance & Power
Christmas Abbott
Crossfit Superstar Julie Foucher On Passion, Functional Medicine & The Ultimate Health Regime
Julie Foucher
How Tantra Helped Me Overcome Trauma & Find Sexual Healing
Psalm Isadora
This Psychiatrist Believes In Past Lives & Out-Of-Body Experiences: Here's Why
Dr. Roxanna Namavar
How To Identify The Factors Holding You Back + Break Free Of Them For Good
Beth Weissenberger
Biting Back: How Lyme Tore Apart Ally Hilfiger's Life + The Holistic Arsenal Helping Her Cope
Ally Hilfiger
THIS Is What It Takes To Build An Enduring Brand
Lew Frankfort
GT Dave On Passion, Purpose, & Making A Difference
GT Dave
Dr. Frank Lipman With Danielle Walker On What It’s Really Like To Have An Autoimmune Disease + How To Treat It
Danielle Walker,  Dr. Frank Lipman
We’re Talking To Men About Health All Wrong. Here’s How We Need To Change
Sarah Coghlan,  JC
How To Prevent, Treat & Heal Chronic Lyme
Holly Ahern PhD,  Heather Hearst,  Ally HIlfiger
Why Personalized Nutrition Will Revolutionize The Way We Approach Health
Neil Grimmer,  Nathan Price PhD
Two Cardiologists Debate Fat, Sugar, And Coconut Oil
Dr. Aseem Malhotra,  Dr. Joel Kahn
Dr. Perlmutter's Recipe For Optimal Brain Health & A Healthy Microbiome
Dr. David Perlmutter
Analyze Your Tongue, Optimize Fertility + Balance Hormones: An Integrative MD Explains
Dr. Tasneem Bhatia
Shaman Durek On How To Connect With Your Ancestors, Intuition & True Self
Shaman Durek
A Conversation About The Premiere Of The mbg Documentary Series "HEALERS"
Shaman Durek and Daryl Wein
Finding Happiness: The Truth About Couples Counseling, Aging Well & Psychopaths
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Kelly Rutherford On Vision Boards, Moving Through Hardship, & Adele
Kelly Rutherford
How To Reclaim Your Life From The Labels That Others Force On You
Adi Jaffe PhD

Speakers

Julie Foucher

CrossFit Athlete & Medical Student

Aseem Malhotra

Cardiologist, Producer of The Big Fat Fix

Neil Grimmer

Co-Founder & Chairman, Plum Organics

Jonathan Fields

Founder, Good Life Project

Samantha Boardman

Positive Psychiatrist

Heather Hearst

Executive Director, Project Lyme

Danielle Walker

Author, Against All Grain

Amanda Chantal Bacon

Founder & CEO, Moon Juice

Hill Harper

Actor, Author, Philanthropist

Roxanna Namavar

Psychiatrist & Intuitive

Sadie Lincoln

Founder, barre3

Sarah Coghlan

Global Director Of Health Promotion, Movember

Ally Hilfiger

Fashion Designer, Actress & Author of Bite Me

Beth Weissenberger

Co-Founder, President, Handel Group & Sports

Holly Ahern

Lyme Researcher & Microbiologist

Natalie Egan

Founder & CEO, trans.cafe

Lew Frankfort

Chairman, Flywheel Sports

Shaman Durek

3rd Generation Shaman & Healer

Kelly Rutherford

Actress

Nathan Price

Professor & Associate Director of the Institute for Systems Biology

Shiva Rose

Founder, The Local Rose

David Perlmutter

Neurologist & Author Of Grain Brain

J C

Co-Founder, Movember

Jason Wachob

Founder & CEO of mindbodygreen

Psalm Isadora

Tantric Sex & Relationships Expert

Adi Jaffe

UCLA-Trained Addiction Expert

Daryl Wein

Award-Winning Filmmaker, Director/Producer of HEALERS

Jill Willard

Intuitive

Frank Lipman

Integrative & Functional Medicine Pioneer

Doug Evans

Founder & CEO, Juicero

Joel Kahn

Plant-Based Cardiologist

Colleen Wachob

Chief Brand Officer, mindbodygreen

Christmas Abbott

CrossFit Champion

GT Dave

Founder & Owner, GT's Kombucha

Tasneem Bhatia

Integrative Physician

Olessa Pindak

Executive Editor, mindbodygreen

