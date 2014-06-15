mindbodygreen

revitalize is MindBodyGreen’s first ever live-streamed summit. For two days we hosted wellness experts from around the world to discuss how we can transform the way we eat, move, and live!

Full Length Sessions

Why Self-Care Is The Secret To Happiness
Naomi Pabst
Why Western Medicine Gets Autoimmune Diseases All Wrong
Dr. Amy Myers
Dr. Mark Hyman On Sugar & The Only Rules You Need To Eat Healthy
Dr. Mark Hyman
Why Paleo Is Taking The World By Storm: Chris Kresser
Chris Kresser
What You Need To Know About Your Tap Water
Christiana Peppard
Sugar, Gluten, Paleo, Vegan: 3 Doctors Debate The Best Way To Eat
Dr. Joel Kahn,  Dr. Mark Hyman,  Dr. Frank Lipman
How I Live With Addiction Every Day: Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta
How Food Affects Your Brain: Dr. Drew Ramsey
Dr. Drew Ramsey
Why I Embraced Meditation After Having A Panic Attack On Live TV: Dan Harris
Dan Harris
How To Shop For Sustainable Clothes (Without Sacrificing Fashion!)
Scott Mackinlay Hahn,  Julie Gilhart,  Zem Joaquin
How To Make Love Last In The Age Of Instant Gratification: Dr. Sue Johnson
Dr. Sue Johnson
Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Technology
Graham Hill
Why CrossFit Will Change Your Life (Funny)
John Kim
How I Went From Wheelchair To Walking By Changing My Diet: Dr. Terry Wahls
Dr. Terry Wahls
Hillary Biscay & Rich Roll On How To Stay Mentally Tough, Even When You Want To Quit
Rich Roll,  Hillary Biscay
How To Believe In Yourself When No One Else Does: Hillary Biscay
Hillary Biscay
Everything You Need To Know About Meditation
Charlie Knoles
Why You Shouldn't Hack Your Life: Rich Roll
Rich Roll
Why You're The Expert On Your Health
Courtney Nichols Gould
Live Dirty, Eat Clean! Why The Microbiome Is The Future Of Medicine: Dr. Robynne Chutkan
Dr. Robynne Chutkan
How Community Can Lead To Healthy Habits: Joe Cross
Joe Cross
The Future Of Healthy Restaurants In America (Can We Do It?)
Lawrence Williams,  Amanda Freitag
Why Beauty Products Are Toxic & What You Can Do About It: Heather White
Heather White
Why You Need To Enjoy Your Workouts If You Want To Change Your Life
Michael Taylor

Speakers

Amber Valletta

Fashion Icon, Actress, Social Entrepreneur

Amanda Freitag

Chef/Owner, Empire Diner, Judge on Food Network's "Chopped"

Michael Taylor

Co-Founder, Strala Yoga

Sue Johnson

Author "Love Sense", Clincial Psychologist

Joel Kahn

Cardiologist, Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University

Rich Roll

Ultra-endurance Athlete, Author "Finding Ultra"

Heather White

Executive Director, Environmental Working Group

Graham Hill

Founder & CEO, LifeEdited and TreeHugger.com

Dan Harris

Co-Anchor, Nightline & GMA, Author "10% Happier"

Robynne Chutkan

Author, "Gutbliss"

John DeLucie

Chef, Author, Restaurateur

Chris Kresser

Author, "Your Personal Paleo Code"

Drew Ramsey

Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, Columbia University

Jason Wachob

Founder & CEO, MindBodyGreen

Julie Gilhart

Fashion Consultant

Mark Hyman

Chairman, Institute for Functional Medicine

Joe Cross

Star, "Fat, Sick, and Nearly Dead"

Courtney Nichols Gould

Co-Founder & Co-CEO, SmartyPants Vitamins

Frank Lipman

Founder/Director, Eleven Eleven Wellness Center

Jimmy Rosenberg

Founder / Chief Juice Officer, Evolution Fresh

Charlie Knoles

Director, The Veda Center

Christiana Peppard

Author, Professor Fordham University

Hillary Biscay

Ironman and Ultraman Champion

Liz Arch

Founder, Primal Yoga

Zem Joaquin

Founder, ecofabulous

Terry Wahls

Professor of Medicine, University of Iowa

John Kim

Founder & CEO, The Angry Therapist

Lawrence Williams

CEO, United States Healthful Food Council

Naomi Pabst

Intuitive Consultant

Amy Myers

Founder, Austin UltraHealth

Dana James

Nutritional Therapist

Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Co-Founder, Loomstate

