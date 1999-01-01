Aida Batlle is a fifth-generation coffee farmer and a pioneer in the mindful coffee farming movement, one that highlights the transparency of the process and organic ingredients. She has won El Salvador's inaugural Cup of Excellence and her farms provide beans for Stumptown Coffee.
Ally Hamilton is a yoga teacher, writer and life coach in Santa Monica. She is the co-creator of Yogis Anonymous, a site that makes yoga accessible to anybody, anywhere, anytime.
Amanda Bisk is a former Olympic-level pole vaulter from Australia who was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome in 2011. Her healing journey led her to yoga and she's now a #fitspiration superstar on Instagram, a leader in fitness and preacher of positivity.
Amanda Chantal Bacon is the founder of LA's Moon Juice and a pioneer in raw and holistic eating and living.
Amber Rae is an artist, writer and entrepreneur, striving to make self-reflection more prolific. Her mission is to create spaces for people to express themselves, as evidenced by her public art movement The World We Want.
Amber Valletta is a fashion icon and actress who devotes much of her time to promoting environmental sustainability. She used her experience in fashion to launch Master & Muse, a lifestyle brand that bridges the gap between cutting-edge fashion and eco-friendly manufacturing.
Amelia Boone is one of the world's fiercest obstacle racers — and she's an attorney by day. She's a Spartan Race World Champion and two-time World's Toughest Mudder winner. As if that wasn't enough, she's also a Death Race finisher.
Amy Chaplin is a vegetarian chef, an advocate of the healing power of whole foods and the author of At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen.
Anita Shepard is a vegan chef and founder of Anita's Coconut Yogurt, a Brooklyn-based, small-batch organic coconut yogurt company.
Anne Wojcicki's company, 23andMe, aims to empower individuals by giving them access to their genomes. It sounds like science fiction, but in the near future, patients may be able to bring their genetic code to doctor visits and use this information to prevent disease.
Arianna Huffington became a household name thanks to her eponymous news website, but her latest focus is sharing how to have a balanced approach to life. Her bestselling book, Thrive, explores some of the ways to practice self-care in a hectic world.
Ashley Turner is a yoga and meditation teacher, a marriage and family therapist and a writer. She is the creator of 10 best-selling yoga DVDs and the popular online course, Meditation 101.
Barbara Bush is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for young professionals to fight on the frontlines for global health equity. She's built, and continues to build, a community of people who believe that health is a human right.
Betty Kay Kendrick and Chloe Crespi are the dynamic force behind the phenomenon In Pursuit of Magic, the street art sensation. The two artists are on a crusade to elevate global consciousness with the power of their inspirational brand behind them.
Cameron Diaz is an award-winning actress, former model and author of The Body Book, a New York Times bestselling book that offers a long-term, holistic approach for a long, strong and happy life.
Cassey Ho is a Pilates instructor and social media entrepreneur with an uber-successful YouTube workout channel and a cult-like following of devoted fitness fans.
Colombia-born Cat Haayen uses a unique derivative of Power Vinyasa to help athletes better train for their sports. She also helps bring yoga to the people by offering free classes through the FREEdOM Flow Project.
Christy Turlington Burns is a supermodel who founded Every Mother Counts, a non-profit dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother.
Corinne Dobbas is a registered dietitian and wellness coach who helps women love their bodies by teaching them healthy ways to eat, exercise, and think about weight loss.
Courtney Nichols Gould is the co-founder and co-CEO of SmartyPants Vitamins, a company that produces eco-friendly, non-artificial multivitamin-packed gummies for adults. She's also committed to addressing the global water crisis, as an active member of Blue Planet Run Foundation and charity: water.
Cyndi Darnell is one of Australia's leading sex therapists and sexuality educators. Trained in both clinical and somatic sexology, Darnell offers workshops and seminars throughout Australia, the UK and the US every year. Above all, she is a firm believer that sexuality and pleasure are integral components of anyone's personal journey to happiness, and health and overall wellness.
Dana Claudat is taking the ancient art of feng shui and making it a whole-life practice for the 21st century. Her principles are stylish, practical and inspiring.
Dana James is a nutritional therapist, writer, founder of Food Coach NYC, and creator of the "How to Ditch Sugar" video series on mindbodygreen.
Devita Davison is the co-director of Food Lab in Detroit, a non-profit organization that works to make good food a reality for all Detroit residents. She also helped create the Detroit Kitchen Connect, a network of kitchens in churches and community centers where Detroit residents can make their own food and products to sell throughout the city.
For Dr. Aviva Romm, functional medicine shouldn't have to start when you enter adulthood. Her natural outlook on pediatrics is revolutionizing the way we view childcare.
Jane Goodall, Ph.D., DBE, is a world-renowned primatologist and conservationist best known for her landmark study on the behavior of wild chimpanzees in Gombe National Park in Tanzania. Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace, Goodall empowers people all around the world to make a difference for all living things. Visit www.JaneGoodall.org for more information.
The "placebo effect" gets a bad rap, but Dr. Lissa Rankin's mission is to show that it's actually evidence of the mind's powerful ability to heal the body. Her book, Mind Over Medicine, tells inspiring stories about people who were able to heal thanks in large part to mental shifts.
Dr. Marisa Weiss, M.D., has been practicing oncology for more than 20 years, and is the founder and president of Breastcancer.org, a leading resource for personal and medical information on breast health and breast cancer.
Dr. Patricia Thompson is a psychologist, executive coach and author of The Consummate Leader: A Holistic Guide to Inspiring Growth in Others and in Yourself. For more than a decade, she has helped people achieve their professional and personal goals.
Dr. Robynne Chutkan's mantra is "Live dirty, eat clean," which neatly sums up how best to live for optimal microbiome health. With the gut increasingly recognized as a key player in overall health, Dr. Chutkan's work on the microbiome will lead us into the future of wellness.
Dr. Gilberg-Lenz is an OB-GYN with a clinical Ayurvedic Specialist certification. She focuses much of her work on women's empowerment issues and public education, and embraces an East-West approach to medicine and healing.
Dr. Ali Domar, Ph.D., is the founder of both the Mind/Body Center for Women's Health and the Mind/Body Program for Fertility. An associate professor at Harvard Medical School, her research focuses on the relationship between the mind (particularly stress) and an array of women's health issues.
Dr. Amy Myers draws on her personal experience as an autoimmune sufferer to help treat those who haven't found success with conventional Western medicine.
An explosion in allergies and food sensitivities has made Dr. Amy Shah's mission to get to the bottom of the epidemic. She focuses on natural solutions to help balance hormones, reduce autoimmune reactions and lower inflammation.
Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary brings a unique combination of Ayurveda and neurology to her California practice, Wellspring Health, where she treats chronic diseases that have largely eluded Western treatments.
Technology and Western medicine both have their strengths, but Dr. Berzin combines them with an Eastern sensibility to harness the best of both worlds. Her practice, Parsley Health, aims to make functional medicine modern and affordable.
When Dr. Terry Wahls was bound to a wheelchair as a result of multiple sclerosis, she could've given up. Instead, she changed her diet, which restored her mobility and inspired her to develop The Wahls Protocol, a regimen designed to fight chronic disease and encourage optimal health.
Mama, teacher and author, Elena Brower has been teaching yoga and meditation since 1999. She leads global retreats and trainings as well as weekly classes in NYC, and is the author of the widely-celebrated yoga workbook, Art of Attention.
Elizabeth Holmes is the founder and CEO of Theranos, a health technology company that is revolutionizing blood testing. She is also the youngest woman to become a self-made billionaire.
With a decade of study under renowned instructors in India and a background in Broadway theater, Emily Fletcher is equipped to teach anyone how to incorporate a regular meditation practice into their lives.
Emily Nolan has been a size 0 and a size 16 during a modeling career that's taken her all over the world. She draws on her experiences to empower others to love their body the way it is, not the way others say it should be.
Este Haim is the eldest member and bassist of the three-sister band HAIM. She brings her rockstar energy to every show — complete with her signature "bass face" — despite suffering from type 1 diabetes.
Gabrielle Bernstein is a motivational speaker, life coach and author from New York. She's also a Kundalini Yoga and meditation teacher. Named as a "next-generational thought leader" by Oprah Winfrey, Bernstein aims to inspire, empower and connect women everywhere.
Gigi Yogini inspires women of every age, shape, size, background and ability to love and strengthen their bodies through the practice of yoga.
Gretchen Bleiler is a professional snowboarder and Olympic medalist. A pioneer in her field, she's one of the most winning female snowboarders in the world. Bleiler is also a meditator and an advocate for the environment.
Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar-winning actress and the founder of lifestyle website, Goop, where she shares much of her forward-thinking wellness advice.
As Environmental Working Group's Executive Director, Heather White is on a mission to effect policy changes that make our world a cleaner and greener place.
Hillary Biscay is the Ultraman World Champion and has completed over 60 Ironman triathlons, making her the most prolific iron-distance competitor on the women's circuit.
Jena Nardella is the co-founder of Blood:Water, a nonprofit focused on overcoming the HIV/AIDS and water crises in Africa. Under her direction, over 1000 communities now have access to safe water and tens of thousands living with HIV/AIDS have access to medical treatment, care and support.
Jess Koslow is the owner of LA's SQIRL, whose jams, jellies and marmalades are made with produce from organic, sustainable family-owned farms that are in close proximity to SQIRL's kitchen. She recently won Eater's Chef of the Year for 2014.
Jessica Alba is a Golden Globe-nominated actress and the founder of the Honest Company, an eco-friendly baby and skincare product line.
JJ Virgin is a nutrition and fitness expert, as well as author of several New York Times bestselling books. She's made it her mission to help people understand the link between dietary choices and weight loss resistance and other health problems.
With top five finishes in all of her CrossFit Games appearances, Julie Foucher is among the best in her field. Even more impressive? She started her CrossFit journey in medical school, gracefully balancing class, workouts and competition.
Julie Gilhart is one of the most influential fashion consultants and a champion of environmental issues. She was the driving force behind the Barneys New York 2007 "Green Holiday" Christmas campaign, backed organic brand Rogan Gregory, and consults with numerous brands interested in sustainability.
Julie Morris is a natural food chef and bestselling author who advocates for whole, plant-based foods and superfoods for optimal health.
After struggling to find a cardio workout they actually wanted to do, Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler teamed up to found SoulCycle, the rapidly expanding mind-body spin experience. Not only is SoulCycle changing the lives of its clients, it's also innovating new business and philanthropic models.
Karlie Kloss is a supermodel and baker who co-founded Karlie's Kookies, a line of health-conscious, wheat and dairy-free cookies for NYC's Momofuku Milk Bar.
Kathryn Budig is an internationally renowned yoga teacher, author and founder of Aim True Yoga. She is passionate about food, and regularly shares her love for healthy, organic recipes with her loyal following.
Kelly McGonigal is a Stanford health psychologist whose TED Talk on stress is required viewing for anyone interested in how to manage one of the most widespread conditions of our time. Her research on mind-body practices to combat anxiety and stress places her at the forefront of the wellness world.
Kris Carr is a New York Times best-selling author, wellness activist, and cancer thriver. She inspires people to take charge of their health and happiness by adopting a plant-passionate diet, improving lifestyle practices and learning to live like they really mean it.
Founder of the 12 Minute Athlete fitness program, Krista Stryker is the queen of quick, uber-effective HIIT workouts. She believes fitness is something that's attainable for everyone, regardless of budget or time constraints.
Latham Thomas is a doula, yoga teacher, birthing wellness coach and author on the forefront of holistic topics making their way into the maternal wellness movement.
Lauren Imparato is the founder and director of I.AM.YOU., a wellness lifestyle brand based on yoga, nourishment, mindset and music. Prior to launching I.AM.YOU., Lauren worked on the Wall Street trading floors of Morgan Stanley for over seven years.
Lauren Singer can fit all of her trash from the past two years into a single Mason jar. Her company, The Simply Co., makes waste-free detergent, and aims to expand to other products soon.
Laurie David brought environmentalism into the mainstream when she produced 2007's monumental An Inconvenient Truth. She followed that up by serving as an executive producer for Fed Up, a revealing look at America's obesity epidemic.
As the founder of TuneUpSF, Leandra Rouse is a fitness and health expert who believes true wellness can be achieved by all, no matter how busy life gets.
Lena Dunham is the creator and star of the HBO series GIRLS, setting herself as a kickass, body-positive example for girls (and women) everywhere.
Linda Carroll is an author and family therapist with decades of experience. She is best known for her book Love Cycles: The Five Essential Stages of Lasting Love.
Lisa Odenweller, the founder of Beaming, a raw food cleanse, juice, and smoothie company, promotes the power of food as medicine.
Livia Firth is the Creative Director of Eco-Age, which helps make businesses more sustainable. She's also the driving force behind the Green Carpet Challenge, a project that puts sustainable fashion in the spotlight at the world's most high profile events.
Liya Kebede is an Ethiopian-born model and maternal health advocate. She is the founder of the Liya Kebede Foundation, an organization that seeks to lower maternal and newborn mortality rates in Ethiopia and beyond through community-based education programs and medical trainings.
Liz Arch is the creator of Primal Yoga, a hybrid of yoga and martial arts. With over 10 years of experience, her unique approach to asana merges Kung Fu with Vinyasa and Tai Chi. She leads yoga teacher trainings and retreats around the world and is an advocate for women and children who are survivors of domestic violence.
Lori Bregman is the founder of the Rooted For Life Pregnancy Program, a body/mind/spirit program to coach mothers through pregnancy, birth and early motherhood. She has more than 20 years of experience helping mothers transform their lives with a range of healing modalities.
Born and raised in Kauai, Malia Manuel began surfing at age two, which led to her career as a professional surfer. In 2008, Malia became the youngest ever female or male to win the US Open of Surfing.
Mimi Valdés is the Chief Creative Officer for Pharrell Williams and his company, i am OTHER. She believes the art of storytelling should entertain, and inspire humanity, as evidenced by her work on Pharrell's uplifting single "Happy" and its accompanying music video.
Misty Copeland made history in 2007 by becoming the third African American female soloist at the American Ballet Theatre. She has been featured in myriad publications and television programs and was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club National Hall of Fame in 2012.
Monique Coleman is an actress, humanitarian and the founder/CEO of GimmeMo, an online talk show that aims to empower millennials to talk about important issues and shine a spotlight on youth programs that are serving teens.
Dr. Naomi Pabst is a renowned intuitive and transformational teacher with a global clientele. Known as the "Intellectual Intuitive," she leads workshops on how to live your best life and make a powerful contribution to the world.
Nora Tobin is a nutrition specialist, celebrity trainer, and athlete who's determined to make even the toughest workouts fun and doable for all.
Phoebe Lapine is a food writer, chef, healthy hedonist and author of the forthcoming memoir The Wellness Project. On her blog, Feed Me Phoebe, she shares her recipes for healthy comfort food, gluten-free finds and insights about balanced lifestyle choices.
Ricki Lake is an actress, former talk-show host, and maternal health activist. She produced the groundbreaking documentary The Business of Being Born, a film that tackles the important, but under-represented topic of the maternity care system in America.
Robin Emmons is the founder of Sow Much Good, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about inequities in the food system and to help all people have access to clean, healthy food.
Rose-Marie Swift is the founder of RMS Beauty, an acclaimed line of organic cosmetics. After discovering her blood contained toxic levels of heavy metals due to her work in the cosmetics industry, Swift set out to help women claim their right to healthy beauty.
Sadie Lincoln is the founder of barre3, a mixture of yoga, barre, pilates and ballet that's both fun and transformative.
Sarah Wilson is a journalist and New York Times bestselling author, who founded I Quit Sugar, a program that helps people live a sweeter life without sugar.
Shailene Woodley is an award-winning actress known not only for her roles in Divergent and The Fault In Our Stars, but also for her sustainable living habits. She credits her unshakable peace of mind to this lifestyle, which includes foraging, herbal remedies, and using natural clay to detox.
Shannon Kaiser writes best-selling books and wildly popular blogs about happiness, inspiring people around the world to ditch what doesn't serve them and follow their paths to true joy and satisfaction.
With a PhD in public health, Shauna Harrison has made it her mission to make daily exercise fun and easy for everyone by taking to social media with her #SweatADay workout ideas. She's also a yoga and bootcamp instructor, and travels around the country hosting fitness events.
Shelly Bullard, MFT, is a licensed marriage & family therapist, relationship coach and spiritual advisor. While she has worked most extensively on the subject of love, she focuses much of her other work on helping men and women reframe their relationship to wealth and money.
Margaret Paul, Ph.D., is a relationship expert, bestselling author and a co-founder of Inner Bonding, a six-step therapeutic program focused on self-healing and self-love. Her daughter Sheryl Paul, M.A., runs a private counseling practice, fusing her interests in personal growth, women's issues and writing. She has focused much of her career writing and counseling about marriages, helping brides-to-be cope with the difficult transitions of becoming wives and mothers.
Rock climber Steph Davis has completed some of the hardest climbs in the world. She is also a BASE jumper, a wingsuit flyer, a published author, a vocal vegan and a factory farming critic.
Dr. Sue Johnson is a clinical psychologist, professor, author and popular speaker in the field of couples therapy who makes her cutting-edge research about love accessible to everyone.
Tara Stiles is a former model turned yoga instructor, and is the founder of Strala Yoga in NYC. Named "Yoga Rebel" by The New York Times, Stiles' unique dogma-free approach to yoga has gained her a global audience.
Taryn Toomey traded her career as a fashion exec to found The Class, the total body and mind workout of choice for New Yorkers. With a clientele that ranges from celebrities to models to normal women, Toomey's novel approach focuses on clearing the mind and changing the body.
Twin sisters Ophira and Tali Edut reach millions each month with their spot-on, practical predictions on ELLE.com, Refinery29.com and their website Astrostyle.com. They're also the resident wellness astrologers for mindbodygreen.com.
Thorbjörg is a healthy-living pioneer from Iceland and author of the book 10 Years Younger In 10 Weeks. Her work and personal brand have reached cult-status across Scandinavia, as she inspires women and men to implement better and more holistic choices into their lifestyles.
Torah Bright is a professional snowboarder and Olympic medalist. At the Sochi 2014 Games, Bright became the first competitor to compete in three Snowboard events at the same Games (Slopestyle, Snowboard Cross, Halfpipe).
Vani Hari, AKA the Food Babe, is an author, activist and speaker, best known for her criticism of the food industry.
Whitney and Danielle are the founders of organic food company, Sakara Life, which makes clean eating feasible and chic.
Zoe Lister-Jones is an actress, singer, playwright, screenwriter and producer. Her upcoming film Consumed, which she wrote and produced, is a thriller that takes place in a world of genetically-modified food.
