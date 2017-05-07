157 Articles in Off-the-Grid

Off-the-Grid

Off-the-Grid
Off-the-Grid

Meet The Former Vegan Who's Changing How We Eat Meat

Who says meat can't be good for our bodies...and the planet?

#WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
May 5 2017
Off-the-Grid

Is A Bamboo Hut In Bali The Future Of Education?

This almost makes us want to go back to high school. Almost.

#environmentalism #yoga
Emma Loewe
April 28 2017
Off-the-Grid

I Live In A Van. Here's Why I Think It's The Ultimate Life Hack

"If my 15-year-old self knew that one day I'd move into a 40-year-old trailer, I probably would have wondered where my life had gone terribly wrong."

#minimalism #confidence
Sheena Armstrong
April 28 2017
Off-the-Grid
Off-the-Grid

30 Things You Can Do To Live More Simply

I'm experimenting with a simpler way of living—one that's less stressful and more fulfilling.

#environmentalism #yoga
Tyson Popplestone
December 8 2016
Off-the-Grid
Off-the-Grid

The Most Romantic Eco-Hotels In Europe

The best eco-hotels in Europe — small, secret, and very affordable boutique places to stay in France, Spain, Ibiza, and Germany.

#environmentalism
Alden Wicker
October 11 2016
Off-the-Grid
Off-the-Grid

4 Fabrics That Are Harming Our Planet + What To Look For Instead

Here's what to avoid if you're looking to lessen your impact.

#green living #sustainability #fashion
Hanna Baror-Padilla
May 21 2016
Off-the-Grid

Meet The Couple Who Lives In A Van (And Still Manages To Eat Healthy)

Eating well on the road has never been a forte of mine, but my most recent adventure forced me to change my ways.

#environmentalism #vegetarian
Alyssa Ackerman
April 8 2016
Off-the-Grid

This Couple Has Traveled To 150 Countries On Just $8 A Day

Whether it strikes when you're glancing over a travel blog or flipping through the latest National Geographic, most of us get hit with a case of...

#environmentalism #Purpose #Journey #budget
Emma Loewe
February 24 2016
Off-the-Grid

Seattle Just Built A Tiny Home Village For An Inspiring Reason

Last year, 2,800 homeless people were found living on the streets of Seattle. That number is about to go down thanks to a new village of tiny homes in...

#news #social good #environmentalism #green living
Emma Loewe
January 28 2016
Off-the-Grid

I've Lived In A Van With My Family For The Past 6 Years. Here's What My Life Is Like

Downsizing is more a shift in attitude that affords you the resources to live your passion

#environmentalism
Stevie Trujillo
November 18 2015
Off-the-Grid

These Edible Blobs Could Mean The End Of Plastic Water Bottles

We all know that plastic water bottles are bad for the environment, but sometimes they're the most convenient option.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
September 29 2015
Off-the-Grid
Off-the-Grid

9 Truths I Learned From A Year Living Off The Grid

Used to a reasonably quiet, independent life, living, working and socializing with up to 30 others most days taught me a few things about who I was …...

#environmentalism #green living #technology #sustainability
Mark Charlton
May 22 2015