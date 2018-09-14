156 Articles in Off-the-Grid

PepsiCo Just Donated $10 Million To This Surprising Green Cause

It could help 25 million families in the U.S.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
July 31 2018
Smart Tips For Using Up Your Entire Farmer's Market Haul

They actually make cooking way more fun and creative.

#environmentalism #plants
Emma Loewe
July 26 2018
6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 9, 2018)

Bananas might soon be extinct, daydreaming is linked to OCD, and the connection between age and brain health is clearer than you think.

#news #news roundup
Krysten Peck
July 9 2018
Unilever Sets The Bar High With Its (Super Sustainable) New Office Space

It's better for the environment AND better for employees.

#news #skin care #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 30 2018
5 Reusable Straws Perfect For A Plastic-Free Summer

Do you feel it? That's the plastic straw resistance in the air.

#lunch #environmentalism #smoothies
Emma Loewe
May 29 2018
Could Zero-Waste Restaurants Be The Future Of Fine Dining?

"I think zero-waste is going to become a necessity in dining. It's only a matter of time."

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 24 2018
