1081 Articles in Movement
Movement
I Hardly Do Cardio & Tried Barry's Bootcamp For The First Time. Here's What Happened
So this is how I die: I fly off a speeding treadmill and crack my head open.
Krista Stryker's Must-Haves For Your Fittest Summer Yet + A Bonus 12-Minute Workout
12-Minute Athlete Krista Stryker shares an outdoor HIIT workout, just in time for summer!
What A 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike Race Taught Me About Life
You’ve heard about “the wall” that marathon runners commonly describe? In 24-hour races, you hit 5 to 10 walls.
How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily
The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.
3 Easy Yoga Poses To Balance Out-Of-Whack Hormones
Certain postures can stimulate the hormone-producing glands and help the endocrine system maintain optimal function.
7 Yogic Mudras You Need For Love & Mental Clarity
The best thing about a mudra is that you can use it anytime, anywhere.
Yoga For Core Strength: The Perfect Pose To Target Your Obliques
These variations on side plank pose will strengthen the obliques—those often neglected (but still super important) muscles on either side of your...
I'm A Dietitian. Here's How I Stayed Healthy All Weekend
Hydration, a healthy breakfast, a sweat session: all in the Saturday of a registered dietitian!
5 Downward Dog Variations To Tone Your Whole Body
These variations can help you develop new skills, stretch new muscles, and find a different perspective on your practice.
Yoga For Your Core: Poses For A Strong, Toned Back
Strengthening all 360 degrees of your middle is imperative for a healthy spine and body.
The Core-Strengthening Moves That Will Make You A Better Athlete
These super-effective core exercises will improve your stability and form.
Yoga Poses You Can Do While Binge-Watching Netflix
Lazing on the couch shouldn't feel like work, but it also shouldn't leave your body feeling terrible.
Get Strong Arms Fast With These 5 Equipment-Free Moves
These bodyweight moves will give you your strongest arms yet.
A Yoga Sequence To Help You Release Emotions & Heal Old Wounds
These asanas are designed to put you on a fast track to peace.
The Healthy Nightcap You Need For Better Sleep
Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary, a physician and Ayurveda expert, explains how this warming turmeric drink helps settle your mind and body at the end of the...
5 Moves For Your Strongest Core Ever
Five moves. No equipment. Zero excuses.
A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Strengthen Your Whole Body
This quick yoga flow will help you find and lead your best life.
An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Week Off Right
Start your week with a little yoga.
A Fast, Effective Workout You Can Do Anywhere
Going on spring break? Take this workout with you.
What To Do When Your Workout Stops Working
Six smart ways to push past that fitness plateau.