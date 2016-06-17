1081 Articles in Movement

Motivation

I Hardly Do Cardio & Tried Barry's Bootcamp For The First Time. Here's What Happened

So this is how I die: I fly off a speeding treadmill and crack my head open.

Emi Boscamp
June 17 2016
Krista Stryker's Must-Haves For Your Fittest Summer Yet + A Bonus 12-Minute Workout

12-Minute Athlete Krista Stryker shares an outdoor HIIT workout, just in time for summer!

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
June 15 2016
Motivation

What A 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike Race Taught Me About Life

You’ve heard about “the wall” that marathon runners commonly describe? In 24-hour races, you hit 5 to 10 walls.

Brock Cannon
June 13 2016
How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily

The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.

Gretchen Bleiler
June 8 2016
Routines

3 Easy Yoga Poses To Balance Out-Of-Whack Hormones

Certain postures can stimulate the hormone-producing glands and help the endocrine system maintain optimal function.

Julie Montagu
June 7 2016
Routines

7 Yogic Mudras You Need For Love & Mental Clarity

The best thing about a mudra is that you can use it anytime, anywhere.

Emma Mildon
June 4 2016
Routines

Yoga For Core Strength: The Perfect Pose To Target Your Obliques

These variations on side plank pose will strengthen the obliques—those often neglected (but still super important) muscles on either side of your...

Rina Jakubowicz
June 1 2016
I'm A Dietitian. Here's How I Stayed Healthy All Weekend

Hydration, a healthy breakfast, a sweat session: all in the Saturday of a registered dietitian!

Lindsey Toth, MS, RD
May 31 2016
Routines

5 Downward Dog Variations To Tone Your Whole Body

These variations can help you develop new skills, stretch new muscles, and find a different perspective on your practice.

K. Mae Copham
May 19 2016
Routines

Yoga For Your Core: Poses For A Strong, Toned Back

Strengthening all 360 degrees of your middle is imperative for a healthy spine and body.

Rina Jakubowicz
May 17 2016
Routines

The Core-Strengthening Moves That Will Make You A Better Athlete

These super-effective core exercises will improve your stability and form.

Abby Suskin
May 14 2016
Routines

Yoga Poses You Can Do While Binge-Watching Netflix

Lazing on the couch shouldn't feel like work, but it also shouldn't leave your body feeling terrible.

Francesca Bove
May 12 2016
Routines

Get Strong Arms Fast With These 5 Equipment-Free Moves

These bodyweight moves will give you your strongest arms yet.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
May 6 2016
Routines
Routines

The Healthy Nightcap You Need For Better Sleep

Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary, a physician and Ayurveda expert, explains how this warming turmeric drink helps settle your mind and body at the end of the...

Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
April 22 2016
Routines

5 Moves For Your Strongest Core Ever

Five moves. No equipment. Zero excuses.

Simone De La Rue
April 12 2016
Routines

A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Strengthen Your Whole Body

This quick yoga flow will help you find and lead your best life.

Elise Joan
April 6 2016
Routines
Routines

A Fast, Effective Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Going on spring break? Take this workout with you.

Dr. Dan Reardon
March 28 2016
Routines

What To Do When Your Workout Stops Working

Six smart ways to push past that fitness plateau.

Dasha Libin, M.S.
March 25 2016