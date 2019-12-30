582 Articles in Motivation

Golfing May Help You Live Longer, New Research Finds

For older adults, finding the opportunity to exercise in a nonstrenuous and comfortable environment can be difficult.

#news #longevity #energy
Christina Coughlin
February 13
Will 10,000 Steps A Day Help You Lose Weight? Study Says It's Complicated

Taking more steps doesn't appear to prevent weight gain.

#news #movement cures #energy
Sarah Regan
February 11
Trying A New Diet? Researchers Say This Can Help You Stick To It

Researchers found that working out was associated with a lower likelihood of overeating.

#running #news #hiking #hiit
Eliza Sullivan
February 4
The Best Workouts For Introverts (Or If You Need Alone Time)

Because sometimes we all need a little space.

#running #hiking #hiit
Betina Gozo
January 31
20 Minutes Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Fights Caffeine Withdrawal

The study found that both methods enhanced working memory, which helps us with recall for every day activities.

#news #running #brain
Eliza Sullivan
January 20
3 Ways Exercise Reconfigures The Brain To Help You Find Joy & Purpose

Kelly McGonigal, Ph.D., says mindful movement can literally reconfigure the brain.

#movement cures #joy #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
January 3
This Exercise May Boost Memory & Brain Health, Says The Mayo Clinic

They've given us another reason to hit the gym (and, more specifically, the treadmill) this January.

#news #brain #healthy aging
Eliza Sullivan
January 3
These Fitness & Workout Trends Will Get You Moving In 2020

Every year, the ACSM conducts a survey to find the following year's fitness trends.

#yoga #hiking #technology #hiit #energy
Sarah Regan
December 30 2019
This Easy Exercise Benefits People With Dementia, Study Finds

Tai chi improves the physical and mental health of people with dementia.

#news #movement cures #longevity #healthy aging
Abby Moore
December 2 2019