3139 Articles in Mindfulness
Mindfulness
What Is Eustress? Yes, Positive Stress Is A Thing
This word will change the way you think about stress.
What This Month's Rare Retrograde Means For Your Love Life
Romantic rebirth, anyone?
How Our Obsession With Making The 'Right' Decision Can Backfire On Us
You're just making it harder on yourself.
Do We Even Know What The Word 'Happiness' Means Anymore?
Happiness's philosophical history has nothing to do with exuberance.
How Gratitude & Humility Helped This Serial Wellness Entrepreneur Overcome 2 Financial Traumas
"Your money is not your identity. Your house is not your identity. You are your identity."
How To Be Confident Without Being Annoying
There's a fine line.
A 5-Minute Breathing Exercise To Keep You Grounded Through Fall
Excerpted from a brand-new book by two of mbg's editors!
Taryn Toomey, Founder Of The Class, On Mindful Movement, Running A Brand With Intention & Giving Pain A Purpose
"Moving on the beat, in unison, in tandem, it's powerful."
Weekly Horoscope: A Busy Week Leads Into A Creativity-Packed Weekend
After an industrious and emotional week, we'll all get a restorative time-out as the moon spends the entire weekend in Pisces.
Here's What Happened When I Planned My Workdays Around The Phases Of The Moon
It’s like having a boss up in the cosmos.
Gisele Shares The Secret To Making Her Relationship With Tom Brady Work
It's surprisingly simple.
I Tried To Do A Self-Care Ritual For 100 Nights Straight. Here's How It Went Down
I'll never think of "self-care" the same way.
This Is The Real Reason You're So Indecisive — And How To Break The Cycle
Sometimes too many choices is NOT a good thing.
This Is How People Judge Good From Bad, According To Science
What's more important: the agent, the deed, or the consequences?
A Guide To Speaking Up For Yourself — Thoughtfully & Effectively
In a way that's both mindful AND effective.
Sophrology 101: Learn All About France's Best-Kept Secret For Reducing Stress
You heard it here first: This is the latest mind-body practice that can help manage your stress.
Weekly Horoscope: How To Deal With Monday's New Moon & Beyond
Ready to see the world through rose-colored glasses?
A Quick Candle Ritual To Tap Into The Power Of Tomorrow's New Moon
Light it up.
The Biggest Mistake We Make When Trying To Practice Mindfulness
If mindfulness exercises feel bad to you, this might be why.
11 Ways To Create Spaces That Facilitate Moments Of Meaning
For a more spiritual space, draw from the five elements.