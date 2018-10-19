3139 Articles in Mindfulness

What Is Eustress? Yes, Positive Stress Is A Thing

This word will change the way you think about stress.

#stress #anxiety
Allison Task
October 19 2018
Do We Even Know What The Word 'Happiness' Means Anymore?

Happiness's philosophical history has nothing to do with exuberance.

#joy #Purpose
Jennifer Guttman, PsyD
October 18 2018
How Gratitude & Humility Helped This Serial Wellness Entrepreneur Overcome 2 Financial Traumas

"Your money is not your identity. Your house is not your identity. You are your identity."

#gratitude #Well Spent #Journey #Financial Wellness
Emma Loewe
October 17 2018
Weekly Horoscope: A Busy Week Leads Into A Creativity-Packed Weekend

After an industrious and emotional week, we'll all get a restorative time-out as the moon spends the entire weekend in Pisces.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 15 2018
Here's What Happened When I Planned My Workdays Around The Phases Of The Moon

It’s like having a boss up in the cosmos.

#astrology
Kara Ladd
October 14 2018
This Is How People Judge Good From Bad, According To Science

What's more important: the agent, the deed, or the consequences?

#news #technology
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
October 11 2018
Sophrology 101: Learn All About France's Best-Kept Secret For Reducing Stress

You heard it here first: This is the latest mind-body practice that can help manage your stress.

#breath #anxiety
Emma Loewe
October 8 2018
Weekly Horoscope: How To Deal With Monday's New Moon & Beyond

Ready to see the world through rose-colored glasses?

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 8 2018
The Biggest Mistake We Make When Trying To Practice Mindfulness

If mindfulness exercises feel bad to you, this might be why.

#news #confidence
Lynn Shattuck
October 6 2018
11 Ways To Create Spaces That Facilitate Moments Of Meaning

For a more spiritual space, draw from the five elements.

#Ayurveda #energy
Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
October 5 2018