Meditation
Spirituality

Your Astrological Guide To Finishing The Season On A High Note

It's the perfect time to let your friends know you're there for them.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 26 2019
Personal Growth

4 Things Everybody Gets Wrong About Attachment Styles

Attachment styles are a great way to understand your personality—but it's not perfect.

#Journey
Andrea Glik, LMSW
August 25 2019
Spirituality

Virgo Season Is Here & It's Time To Declutter + 7 Ways To Do Just That

Down-to-earth Virgo is the zodiac's realist.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 23 2019
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Do Your Friends Make More $$$ Than You? How To Deal With That Awkward Feeling

This surprising emotion happens to all of us, and you don't need feel bad about it.

#Financial Wellness
Alexandra Engler
August 20 2019
Spirituality

Why Seeking Joy Should Be Part Of Your Spiritual Practice

It's even more important than you'd think.

#joy #Journey
Tanya Carroll Richardson
August 20 2019
Personal Growth

How Connecting With The People & Places Around You Elevates Well-Being

Three ways to foster meaningful connection in your life.

#friendship #gratitude
Ellie Cobb, Ph.D.
August 19 2019
Spirituality
Spirituality

It's Not All About Mercury! Here's What Happens When Other Planets Go Retrograde

The prefix "re-" means "to go back"—and retrogrades are a time to polish up projects already in the works.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 18 2019
Spirituality
Personal Growth

Um, When Is It OK To Ask For Money? Here's What An Expert Says

When you're short on cash, here's what to do.

#Financial Wellness
Alexandra Engler
August 16 2019
Personal Growth

3 Benefits Of Thinking About Your Mortality At Least Once A Day

Plus, how to shift your mindset if thinking about death triggers fear.

#empowerment #joy
Shoshana Ungerleider, M.D.
August 16 2019
Spirituality

Deepak Chopra, M.D., On Consciousness, Connection & Waking Up To The World

Tune in to today's podcast episode to hear more from the renowned teacher.

#mbgpodcast #mbgrevitalize #Purpose
Jason Wachob
August 16 2019
Personal Growth
Spirituality

7 Ways To Liberate Yourself During The Full Moon in Aquarius

This one is all about connecting with people who lift you up.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 14 2019
Spirituality

Disconnection Has Become An Epidemic But These 4 Exercises Could Help

Change the question from "What is my purpose?" to "How can I best serve the whole?"

#chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
August 13 2019
Spirituality
Meditation
Personal Growth