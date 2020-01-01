2234 Articles in Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Wellness Trends
Beauty
Home

Struggle In The Morning? Make Sure This Simple Task Is Part Of Your Routine

This simple morning ritual can help boost the rest of your day, big time.

#sleep #feng shui
Eliza Sullivan
January 16
Social Good
Home
Beauty

How Oprah Feels About Getting Older: "Life Only Gets Better"

Her new tour plans to focus on health and wellness with the goal of making 2020 "the year of transformation and triumph."

#news #celebrity #healthy aging
Christina Coughlin
January 15
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

All-Natural Makeup That Adapts To You (Not The Other Way Around)

Natural ingredients in today's organic makeup can truly achieve amazing color payoff. Here's the proof.

#makeup #partner
Krista Soriano
January 14
Home
PAID CONTENT FOR C by GE

One Year After Having A Baby: Expectations Vs. Reality

When I was pregnant, I had more than a few expectations that didn’t turn out the way I’d planned once Solomon was born.

#partner
Ashley Neese
January 13
PAID CONTENT FOR C by GE

Creating A (Mostly) Sustainable Home With Three Kids

Sophie Jaffe on the eco-conscious practices that are working for her fam.

#partner
Sophie Jaffe
January 13
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

"Today I feel powerful, confident, and prepared from the inside out instead of the other way around."

#minimalism #environmentalism
Courtney Carver
January 11
Wellness Trends
Home
Beauty

For Your Shiniest, Most Lush Hair Yet, One Of These Will Do The Trick

As far as clean and natural hair care goes, oils are crown royals.

#hair #essential oils #coconut oil
Alexandra Engler
January 9
Beauty
Home
Beauty

There Are So Many Acne Patches — Here Are 10 That Actually Work

A pimple that heals faster without the scab and scar? Sounds like magic, no?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
January 7
Home
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees
Beauty