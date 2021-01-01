2932 Articles in Health
Health
Psilocybin May Be A Lasting Depression Treatment, New Research Finds
Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound in psychedelic mushrooms.
Time To Stock Up On Seaweed: New Study Finds Algae Can Help Leaky Gut
Algae offers some serious health benefits.
3 Reasons We Make Bad Decisions — And How To Reverse Them
Austin Perlmutter, M.D., and David Perlmutter, M.D., say impulsivity is temporary.
A Neuroscientist Gets To The Bottom Of The Nature vs. Nurture Debate
Which is it?
Hemp vs. CBD: What's The Difference?
Hemp oil extract and CBD are popping up everywhere right now due to an ever-growing list of benefits, like stress management and immune support.* But...
How Forrest Gump Made Scientists Better Understand Human Emotions
This study shows where we experience emotions as we're experiencing them.
Our Eyes Need Stretching Too: Here Are 3 Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk
Eye stretches matter, too!
Research Says These 3 Things Are Needed To Maintain Weight Loss
What happens when you finally reach your weight loss goal?
This Is What Scary Movies Teach Us About How Our Brains React To Fear
A horror movie has the ability to inflict fear on its viewers, but how far does this fear really go—and how long can it last?
The Simple Mindset Shift This Doctor Recommends To Improve Well-Being
What we can all learn from the typical airline safety announcements.
The Simple Way Taylor Swift Combats Unhealthy Thoughts & Calms Her Mind
The singer seems to hold nothing back.
Flushed Cheeks After A Glass Of Wine? This MD Knows Exactly Why
The "alcohol blanket" is very much real.
What Is Ketamine-Assisted Therapy & How This Doctor Uses It To Treat Depression
Gita Vaid, M.D., says it can be a successful tool.
Why You May Want To Question "Normal" Blood Pressure Readings
Pay attention to those numbers.
The Promising Future Of Using The "Love Hormone" To Help People With Autism
The love hormone has multiple benefits.
How To Reach Deep, Dream-Filled Sleep Without Waking Up Groggy
Get the sleep you dream about.
4 Reasons People Enjoy Movies That Make Them Cry, From A Psychologist
Give in to the melancholy feeling.
Have Dry Eyes? Scientists Are Working On "Smart" Contacts For That
An estimated 5 million Americans suffer from dry eyes.
Your Metabolism Needs A Daily Dose Of Sunshine, According To Study. Here's Why
Yet another good reason to get outside.
Study Finds A More Accurate Blood Test To Predict Menopause In Women Over 40
These hormone levels can predict your final period 12 to 24 months out.