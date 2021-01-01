2932 Articles in Health

Psilocybin May Be A Lasting Depression Treatment, New Research Finds

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound in psychedelic mushrooms.

Sarah Regan
January 28
3 Reasons We Make Bad Decisions — And How To Reverse Them

Austin Perlmutter, M.D., and David Perlmutter, M.D., say impulsivity is temporary.

Jason Wachob
January 28
Hemp vs. CBD: What's The Difference?

Hemp oil extract and CBD are popping up everywhere right now due to an ever-growing list of benefits, like stress management and immune support.* But...

Lindsay Boyers
January 28
How Forrest Gump Made Scientists Better Understand Human Emotions

This study shows where we experience emotions as we're experiencing them.

Abby Moore
January 27
This Is What Scary Movies Teach Us About How Our Brains React To Fear

A horror movie has the ability to inflict fear on its viewers, but how far does this fear really go—and how long can it last?

Christina Coughlin
January 25
The Simple Mindset Shift This Doctor Recommends To Improve Well-Being

What we can all learn from the typical airline safety announcements.

Christina Coughlin
January 25
Have Dry Eyes? Scientists Are Working On "Smart" Contacts For That

An estimated 5 million Americans suffer from dry eyes.

Sarah Regan
January 23
Study Finds A More Accurate Blood Test To Predict Menopause In Women Over 40

These hormone levels can predict your final period 12 to 24 months out.

Abby Moore
January 22