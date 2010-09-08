2019 HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE
Mindful Movement
—
Whether they’re a runner, yogi, weightlifter, or something in between, this guide has the treat for them. Here’s to more movement, this winter and beyond.
Condor Mesh Shoe
Veja,
$144
Fitbit Charge 3
Fitbit,
$149.95
Extra-Strength Pain-Relieving Remedy Roll-On
Saje,
$59.95
Women’s Compression Socks
Figs,
$28
Fitbit Inspire HR
Fitbit,
$99.95
Give The Gift Of No Tension
mindbodygreen,
Prices vary
30-Day Hydration Challenge Kit
Nuun,
$79
Deep Relief Cream
Seventh Sense,
$34.50
eko Superlite Travel Yoga Mat
Manduka,
$44
The Jump Rope
Just A Jump Rope,
$38
Black Hole Tote 25L
Patagonia,
$59
KettlebellConnect
JAXJOX,
$299
The WAVE Kit and Subscription
WAVE,
$199
Women's Essential High-Rise Novelty Leggings
CALIA,
$49
