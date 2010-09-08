2019 HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE
Self-Care
Clean Hair & Body
Clean Skin & Makeup
Festive Food
Mindful Movement
Experiences
Healthy Home
All Categories
PRESENTED BY
Clean Skin & Makeup
—
Skin care and makeup can span from serious investments to fun finds. For both ends of the spectrum, see below for our glowing recomendations.
mindbodygreen's nr+
mindbodygreen,
$76 / month or $90 / bottle
Jewel Box
Herbivore,
$58
The Jellies
BeautyCounter,
$39
Skin Food Full Experience
Weleda,
$49.99
The Amethyst Limited Edition BeautyBlender
BeautyBlender,
$20
Bia Cold-Pressed Bar Soaps
Codex,
$18 each
Lavender Relaxing Bathtime Regimen
Weleda,
$26.50
A 2-Ingredient At-Home Mask
mindbodygreen,
price varies
Multi-Masking Collection
Omorovicza,
$72
SuperDew Highlighter Balm
Tower28 Beauty,
$18
Neroli & Rose Mist
Bathing Culture,
$24
Amethyst Crystal Gemstone Palette
Aether Beauty,
$58
Elixir Vitae Anti-Aging Quadruple Neuropeptide Face Serum
Tata Harper,
$450
Rani Brightening Facial Serum
Ranavant Botanics,
$90
Beeswax Bounty Assorted
Burt’s Bees,
$10.99
