Treating your body (hair to toes) can feel like a real act of self-indulgence. But it’s more than that: It’s self-love.
The Complete Customizable Gift Set
Prose,
$88
Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)
Dyson,
$279.99
quip Metal Essentials
quip,
$65
Everything Refillable Soap
Follain,
$24; $33 for 32-oz. refills
Twinkling Sampler A or B
Zoya,
$60
Clean Reserve Eau De Parfum
Clean Beauty Collective,
$67.35
A relaxing foot soak
mindbodygreen,
Price varies
The One Pure Mist
The One Atelier Fekkai,
$26
Naked Body Mousse
Osmia,
$42
Frankincense Intense Hand Treatment Serum
Neal's Yard Remedies,
$45
Cherry Almond Hair Care Set
Aveda,
$43
Fragrance Roller
Henry Rose,
$50 each, $80 for a duo
Children's Daily Embrace Shampoo and Conditioner
R+Co x Gryph & IvyRose,
$29
Sweet Dreams Foot Care Set
Earth Therapeutics,
$14.99
