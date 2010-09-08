PRESENTED BY Ebay logo
Clean Hair & Body
Treating your body (hair to toes) can feel like a real act of self-indulgence. But it’s more than that: It’s self-love.
The Complete Customizable Gift Set
Prose, $88
Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)
Dyson, $279.99
quip Metal Essentials
quip, $65
Everything Refillable Soap
Follain, $24; $33 for 32-oz. refills
Twinkling Sampler A or B
Zoya, $60
Clean Reserve Eau De Parfum
Clean Beauty Collective, $67.35
A relaxing foot soak
mindbodygreen, Price varies
The One Pure Mist
The One Atelier Fekkai, $26
Naked Body Mousse
Osmia, $42
Frankincense Intense Hand Treatment Serum
Neal's Yard Remedies, $45
Cherry Almond Hair Care Set
Aveda, $43
Fragrance Roller
Henry Rose, $50 each, $80 for a duo
Children's Daily Embrace Shampoo and Conditioner
R+Co x Gryph & IvyRose, $29
Sweet Dreams Foot Care Set
Earth Therapeutics, $14.99
buy now

Independently recommended by:
Sponsored by:
buy now