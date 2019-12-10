139 Articles in Friendships

How To Set Healthy Boundaries With Parents (And What That Looks Like)

Do your parents keep giving unsolicited advice about your love life, career, or raising kids?

#empowerment #toxic relationships #motherhood
Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
2 days ago
What Are Kindred Spirits? Here Are 7 Signs You Might've Found One

Ever heard someone describe two people as "kindred spirits"? Here's what that really means.

#friendship #dating #soul mates
Suzannah Weiss
5 days ago
Wondering About Your Relationship? Look At How You Walk Together

It can also change the way we feel, according to a new study.

#news #friendship
Eliza Sullivan
February 21
Generous Toddlers In New Study May Explain The Root Of Altruism

It's hard to find a definitive answer to the age-old question: Are humans born good or evil?

#news #social good #motherhood
Christina Coughlin
February 5
I'm A Therapist & Here Are 6 Things People Get Wrong About Boundaries

It's not just about the things you don't want but also about what you do want.

#friendship #dating #energy
Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
January 2
You Need A Balanced Social Biome To Be Happy, Research Says

Balancing social interactions with time alone helps maintain a healthy social biome.

#news #friendship #joy
Abby Moore
December 10 2019
Here's What Your Friends' Brains Look Like When They Think Of You

Have you ever wondered what your friends think of you?

#news #friendship #brain
Christina Coughlin
November 9 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR THRIVE Wines

3 One-On-One Ways To Nurture & Deepen Your Adult Friendships

We're peak canceling-plans culture right now. Here's how to make one-on-ones the new staying in.

#alcohol #partner
Janea Brown
September 9 2019
Friendships

6 Types Of Boundaries You Deserve To Have (And How To Maintain Them)

From emotional boundaries to time boundaries to material boundaries.

#empowerment #friendship
Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
July 20 2019
Friendships

Here's How Many "Best Friends" The Average Person Has

Plus, what everyone shares and doesn't share with their friends.

#friendship #technology
Sarah Fielding
July 2 2019
Friendships

Do You Have Toxic Family Members? Here Are Some Ways To Deal With Them

Family relationships are complicated, and every situation is different.

#stress #toxic relationships
Sherrie Campbell, Ph.D.
April 28 2019