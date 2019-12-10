139 Articles in Friendships
Friendships
How To Set Healthy Boundaries With Parents (And What That Looks Like)
Do your parents keep giving unsolicited advice about your love life, career, or raising kids?
What Are Kindred Spirits? Here Are 7 Signs You Might've Found One
Ever heard someone describe two people as "kindred spirits"? Here's what that really means.
Are You In A Codependent Friendship? Here Are 8 Signs That You May Be
Plus, how to get to a healthier place with your friend.
The Health Benefits Of Friendship In A Time Of Social Distancing
Friendship? For immune health? Sign me up.
This Is Exactly How Many Hours It Takes To Create A Lasting Friendship
Timing is everything.
Wondering About Your Relationship? Look At How You Walk Together
It can also change the way we feel, according to a new study.
Why You Should Never Trust A Person's Face, According To New Research
Figure out the truth behind that smile.
A Psychoanalyst Explains Why We Tend To Confuse Compassion & Pity
How to tell the difference.
Generous Toddlers In New Study May Explain The Root Of Altruism
It's hard to find a definitive answer to the age-old question: Are humans born good or evil?
9 Signs It's Time To End A Friendship (Because Sometimes You Just Have To)
Sometimes, you just outgrow each other. That's OK.
I'm A Therapist & Here Are 6 Things People Get Wrong About Boundaries
It's not just about the things you don't want but also about what you do want.
You Need A Balanced Social Biome To Be Happy, Research Says
Balancing social interactions with time alone helps maintain a healthy social biome.
This Is Why Friends Should Ask Before Dumping Problems On Each Other
We asked three experts to weigh in.
Yes, You Can Actually Have A Productive Disagreement — Here's How
No yelling necessary!
Here's What Your Friends' Brains Look Like When They Think Of You
Have you ever wondered what your friends think of you?
It's Gift-Giving Season! New Study Says How You Wrap Your Gifts Can Influence Expectations
Should you pay for that extra gift-wrapping service?
3 One-On-One Ways To Nurture & Deepen Your Adult Friendships
We're peak canceling-plans culture right now. Here's how to make one-on-ones the new staying in.
6 Types Of Boundaries You Deserve To Have (And How To Maintain Them)
From emotional boundaries to time boundaries to material boundaries.
Here's How Many "Best Friends" The Average Person Has
Plus, what everyone shares and doesn't share with their friends.
Do You Have Toxic Family Members? Here Are Some Ways To Deal With Them
Family relationships are complicated, and every situation is different.