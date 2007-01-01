Skip to content

Curt L
”From the roots of functional medicine to modern day science. This course has it all.  A great experience regardless of where you are in your health journey.”
Mary T
”Life changing knowledge! A complete game changer.”
Our curriculum

A comprehensive foundation in functional nutrition combined with mindbodygreen’s approach to holistic wellness to create one of the most robust & cutting-edge nutrition curriculums available.

This self-paced program integrates video lessons from top experts with in-depth study materials and live office hours to offer ample opportunity for real-time interaction & engagement.

Meet our faculty

20 of the top medical & wellness experts in the world, representing a diversity of disciplines and best-in-class perspectives:

Kelly LeVeque
Kelly LeVeque

Kelly LeVeque

Best-Selling Author & Celebrity Nutritionist

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D.

Mark Hyman, M.D.

14x NYT Best-Selling Author & Head of Strategy and Innovation of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine

Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D.

Frank Lipman, M.D.

NYT Best-Selling Author & Director of Eleven Eleven Wellness Center

Vincent Pedre, M.D.
Vincent Pedre, M.D.

Vincent Pedre, M.D.

Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
Taz Bhatia, M.D.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.

Best-Selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD

Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN
Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN

Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN

Nutrition Expert, Best-Selling Author, Adjunct Professor NYU

What you'll learn

Our program is designed to provide expertise across myriad functional nutrition topics from deep-dives in gut health, food intolerances & inflammation to heart health, autoimmune health, disease prevention and longevity.

All based on the most up to date science in health and wellness.

What the program includes

  • 30+ hours online lessons
  • 660+ pages in-depth study guides
  • 3 monthly office hours with industry experts
  • Ongoing comprehension quizzes
  • Final program examination
  • Access to private community of students & alumni

Course Overview

Module 1 Nutrition Is the Foundation to Great Health with Kelly LeVeque
+
Module 2 How to Stock a Healthy Kitchen: Pantry Staples, Sustainability Tips & More with Kelly LeVeque
+
Module 3 Sustainability: Better Food Choices For A Better World with Kelly LeVeque
+
Module 4 Popular Diets: Paleo, Keto, Mediterranean & More with Kelly LeVeque
+
Module 5 Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet: Find Out Which Foods Are Causing Discomfort with Kelly LeVeque
+
Module 6 The General Healing Diet: Food For Everyday Health with Kelly LeVeque
+
Module 7 Inflammation: Taming & Repairing The Body's Defense System with Vincent Pedre, M.D.
+
Module 8 Gut Health: Get to the Root of Your Digestive Issues with Vincent Pedre, M.D.
+
Module 9 Thyroid Health: Disorders, Treatments & Recovery with Taz Bhatia, M.D.
+
Module 10 Brain Health: Disorders & Health Fundamentals with Mark Hyman, M.D.
+
Module 11 How The Endocannabinoid System Works & The Science Behind Hemp with Robert Rountree, M.D.
+
Module 12 Hormone Health: Detecting Imbalances & Resolving Them Through Nutrition with Amy Shah, M.D.
+
Module 13 AntiAging: Reducing Inflammation & Enhancing Vitality with Taz Bhatia, M.D.
+
Module 14 Heart Health: Protecting a Vital Organ to Increase Wellness & Longevity with Joel Kahn, M.D.
+
Module 15 Autoimmne Health: Eating to Support Your Immune System with Mark Hyman M.D.
+
Module 16 A Deeper Dive Into Autoimmune Disease with Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
+
Module 17 Veganism: Consuming Plants to Reduce Inflammation & Disease with Joel Kahn, M.D.
+
Module 18 Supplements: What Do You Need? with Taz Bhatia, M.D.
+
Module 19 The Plant Paradox: Restoring Gut Health & Immunity with Steven Gundry, M.D.
+
Module 20 Detox: Properly Eliminate Toxins with Frank Lipman M.D.
+
Module 21 Disease Prevention: Avoiding Illness With Better Nutrition with Frank Lipman M.D.
+
Module 22 Voices of Experience: Disease Prevention (1 hour 56 minutes)
+
Module 23 The Secrets of Longevity: How To Ensure The Best Possible Quality of Life At An Old Age with Steven Gundry, M.D.
+
Module 24 The Surprising Foods That Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD and AHDHD with Uma Naidoo, M.D.
+
Module 25 Implicit Bias in Wellness with Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN
+
Module 26 Client Case Studies: Applying A 7Point Functional Medicine Approach To Clients with Robin Berzin, M.D.
+
Module 27 The Role of Sleep in Achieving Optimal Health With The Sleep Doctor Michael Breus, PhD
+
Module 28 Being a Wellness Entrepreneur
+

This program is for you if you are...

An aspiring health & wellness professional

looking to begin your career as a health coach

A current health coach

seeking to deepen your expertise through a functional nutrition training

An existing wellness or healthcare professional

looking to extend your scope of practice

An advanced consumer

looking to learn how to elevate wellbeing through positive, actionable change

How you'll learn

mindbodygreen’s custom digital learning platform makes learning accessible, at anytime, from anywhere.

how you learn

What it costs

True to our mission of making wellness education accessible, we strive to offer our programming at an affordable price compared to the broader market.

Two purchase options are available, depending on whether you plan to seek a professional coaching certification or simply get a deep dive into functional nutrition:

Health Coach Certification

For a best-in-class health coaching education

$4,999

Every Health Coach Certification comes bundled with complimentary access to mindbodygreen’s signature Functional Nutrition Training

Functional Nutrition Training

For cutting-edge functional nutrition expertise

$2,499

Frequently asked questions

What will I learn in mbg’s Functional Nutrition Training program?

Students in this course will gain an in-depth understanding of functional nutrition, a nutritional philosophy that looks at the body as a whole and focuses on the root causes of a condition rather than an isolated set of symptoms.

Functional nutrition is grounded in the premise that food can truly help heal the body and that what we eat plays a major role in addressing chronic disease, inflammation, autoimmune conditions and other mind & body imbalances.

As such, the Functional Nutrition Training includes a deep dive into key body systems to build understanding of how each appears when in and out of balance, and how to help restore optimal functioning - from heart health, brain health, gut health, thyroid health, hormone health and more.

A detailed course curriculum outline is located here.

How do mbg’s Health Coach Certification and Functional Nutrition Training differ?

The Functional Nutrition Training provides a deep foundation in functional nutrition. It is a fantastic compliment to mbg’s Health Coach Certification, and as an advanced course to build upon nearly any wellness credential. We have many certified health coaches, nurses, doctors, physical therapists & other existing wellness practitioners who enroll in this course!

Our Health Coach Certification provides students with the foundation of effective health coaching, including various methods of listening, inquiry, reflection, goal setting, mindset shifts and habit creation. While basic nutrition is covered within our Health Coach Certification, students seeking a more in-depth nutrition training would benefit from the Functional Nutrition Training program.

Note: Students who enroll in the Health Coach Certification are automatically given lifetime access to the Functional Nutrition Training program.

Are there any prerequisites to enroll in mbg’s Functional Nutrition Training program?

No - There is no prerequisite to enroll in our Functional Nutrition Training.

Is mbg’s Functional Nutrition Training a prerequisite for the Health Coaching Certification?

No - There is no prerequisite to enroll in mindbodygreen’s Health Coach Certification.

However, our Health Coach Certification comes with complimentary access to our Functional Nutrition Training to provide interested students with the (optional) opportunity to enhance their coaching foundation with an expertise that mindbodygreen believes is critical to managing chronic illness and sub-optimal wellbeing today.

Can I buy mbg’s Functional Nutrition Training without purchasing the Health Coach Certification?

Yes! Many existing health coaches and wellness professionals enroll in our Functional Nutrition Training after realizing there is a gap in their knowledge (or need for additional expertise).

Who is mbg’s Functional Nutrition Training program for?

This training is for anyone - consumer & professional - who wants to get an in-depth functional nutrition education, including understanding the role food plays in overall health and the choices that can be made to address chronic conditions through food and lifestyle.

Can I take this course even if I’m already a practicing health coach or wellness professional?

Yes! Many of our students have graduated from other coaching and nutrition programs and have subsequently found that there is a gap in their knowledge (or need for additional expertise).

What can I do with my mbg Functional Nutrition Training certificate?

The functional nutrition expertise provided by this course has allowed our graduates to pursue many opportunities at the intersection of food and well-being.

Examples of this include moving on to become health coaches, optimizing restaurant menus as professional chefs, and modifying food planning & preparation at-home.

Other graduates have used their functional nutrition training to augment their existing practices whether as acupuncturists, massage therapists, RDs, RNs, physical therapists, yoga teachers or fitness trainers.

What sets mbg’s Functional Nutrition Training apart from other functional nutrition courses?

Our self-paced program features a collection of top Functional Medicine doctors and wellness experts that are not found together in any other nutrition course.

The diversity of our expert faculty, and our supporting program curriculum, is also strategically designed to equip graduates to work across a diversity of contexts & conditions. This well-rounded perspective, versus a single approach or philosophy, is a differentiator for mindbodygreen.

In addition, live office hours are hosted each month, featuring our top faculty and other best-in-class wellness experts. This highly unique program benefit provides students with the opportunity to discuss the latest industry thinking in real time.

If you have any questions about how our program stands apart, we encourage you to schedule time to chat with a Program Advisor.

How long does it typically take to complete mbg’s Functional Nutrition Training?

Students typically complete our self-paced Functional Nutrition Training in 8 to 10 weeks and then take an additional week or more to prepare for their final assessment exam.

Are there any technology requirements to participate in the program?

This course takes place online - through streamed video, downloaded materials & live events - so you must have access to a computer or mobile device with a quality internet connection.

Do you offer payment plans?

We offer a range of payment plans through Affirm.

You can select an Affirm plan upon enrollment, or you can learn more about the options available by speaking with a Program Advisor.

What is the best way to get in touch with someone to get my additional program questions answered?

To speak with a Program Advisor, you can:

  • Call 1-877-MBG-WELL between 10am to 5pm EST, Monday through Friday
  • Reach out via email here