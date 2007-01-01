A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts
Introducing mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Training
Learn to use food to make smarter choices, address ongoing health issues or launch and expand your practice through a comprehensive program that builds deep nutritional expertise.
The Functional Nutritional Training can be taken on its own or as a 2-part program along with our board certified Health Coach Certification.
A comprehensive nutrition
curriculum
grounded in a holistic approach to wellbeing, with a focus on addressing the root cause of a condition
20 of the world’s top doctors & wellness professionals
that you won’t find together in one program anywhere else in the world
Cutting-edge lessons packed with leading-edge thinking
with live office hours 3x per month for real-time discussion of the latest topics with top experts
Lifetime program
access
so you can learn at your own pace and on your own time
Our curriculum
A comprehensive foundation in functional nutrition combined with mindbodygreen’s approach to holistic wellness to create one of the most robust & cutting-edge nutrition curriculums available.
This self-paced program integrates video lessons from top experts with in-depth study materials and live office hours to offer ample opportunity for real-time interaction & engagement.
The Functional Nutrition Training is suitable to be taken alone or in conjunction with our Health Coach Certification.
Meet our faculty
20 of the top medical & wellness experts in the world, representing a diversity of disciplines and best-in-class perspectives:
Kelly LeVeque
Best-Selling Author & Celebrity Nutritionist
Mark Hyman, M.D.
14x NYT Best-Selling Author & Head of Strategy and Innovation of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine
Frank Lipman, M.D.
NYT Best-Selling Author & Director of Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
Vincent Pedre, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD
Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN
Nutrition Expert, Best-Selling Author, Adjunct Professor NYU
What you’ll learn
Our program is designed to provide expertise across myriad functional nutrition topics from deep-dives in gut health, food intolerances & inflammation to heart health, autoimmune health, disease prevention and longevity.
All based on the most up to date science in health and wellness.
What the program includes
- 30+ hours online lessons
- 660+ pages in-depth study guides
- 3 monthly office hours with industry experts
- Ongoing comprehension quizzes
- Final program examination
- Access to private community of students & alumni
Course Overview
Module 1
Nutrition Is the Foundation to Great Health with Kelly LeVeque
1. Food As Medicine
How to Stock a Healthy Kitchen: Pantry Staples, Sustainability Tips & More with Kelly LeVeque
1. Introduction to How to Stock a Healthy Kitchen
2. Buy Local, Organic & In-Season
3. Proteins & Diary
4. Fats
5. Grains
6. Sugars
Module 2
Module 3
Sustainability: Better Food Choices For A Better World with Kelly LeVeque
1. Introduction to Sustainability
2. Why Care About Sustainability
3. Organizations to Know
4. Our Food Choices Matter
5. Factory Farming
6. Industrial Vegetable Farming
7. What A Sustainable Agriculture System Doesn't Look Like
8. Aquaculture
9. GMOs
10. Methane
11. Carbon Footprints
12. Best & Worst Food Choices
This program is for you if you are...
An aspiring health & wellness professional
looking to begin your career as a health coach
A current health coach
seeking to deepen your expertise through a functional nutrition training
An existing wellness or healthcare professional
looking to extend your scope of practice
An advanced consumer
looking to learn how to elevate wellbeing through positive, actionable change
How you'll learn
mindbodygreen’s custom digital learning platform makes learning accessible, at anytime, from anywhere.
Choose the program that’s right for you
mbg’s Health Coach programming vs. other top programs
|mbg
Health Coaching
|Competitor
#1
|Competitor
#2
|Competitor
#3
|Competitor
#4
|NBHWC Approved
Program
|Curriculum Focus:
Coaching Fundamentals & Functional Nutrition
|Curriculum Focus: Coaching Fundamentals & Functional Nutrition
|Faculty:
23+ New York Times Best-Sellers
|Faculty:
23+ New York Times Best-Sellers
|Program Length:
6 months or less
|Program Cost:
$5000 or less
|Program Cost:
$5000 or less
What it costs
True to our mission of making wellness education accessible, we strive to offer our programming at an affordable price compared to the broader market.
Two purchase options are available, depending on whether you plan to seek a professional coaching certification or simply get a deep dive into functional nutrition:
Health Coach Certification
For a best-in-class health coaching education
$4,999Every Health Coach Certification comes bundled with complimentary access to mindbodygreen’s signature Functional Nutrition Training
Functional Nutrition Training
For cutting-edge functional nutrition expertise
$2,499
Still have questions?
Still have questions?
Frequently asked questions
Students in this course will gain an in-depth understanding of functional nutrition, a nutritional philosophy that looks at the body as a whole and focuses on the root causes of a condition rather than an isolated set of symptoms.
Functional nutrition is grounded in the premise that food can truly help heal the body and that what we eat plays a major role in addressing chronic disease, inflammation, autoimmune conditions and other mind & body imbalances.
As such, the Functional Nutrition Training includes a deep dive into key body systems to build understanding of how each appears when in and out of balance, and how to help restore optimal functioning - from heart health, brain health, gut health, thyroid health, hormone health and more.
A detailed course curriculum outline is located here.
The Functional Nutrition Training provides a deep foundation in functional nutrition. It is a fantastic compliment to mbg’s Health Coach Certification, and as an advanced course to build upon nearly any wellness credential. We have many certified health coaches, nurses, doctors, physical therapists & other existing wellness practitioners who enroll in this course!
Our Health Coach Certification provides students with the foundation of effective health coaching, including various methods of listening, inquiry, reflection, goal setting, mindset shifts and habit creation. While basic nutrition is covered within our Health Coach Certification, students seeking a more in-depth nutrition training would benefit from the Functional Nutrition Training program.
Note: Students who enroll in the Health Coach Certification are automatically given lifetime access to the Functional Nutrition Training program.
No - There is no prerequisite to enroll in our Functional Nutrition Training.
No - There is no prerequisite to enroll in mindbodygreen’s Health Coach Certification.
However, our Health Coach Certification comes with complimentary access to our Functional Nutrition Training to provide interested students with the (optional) opportunity to enhance their coaching foundation with an expertise that mindbodygreen believes is critical to managing chronic illness and sub-optimal wellbeing today.
Yes! Many existing health coaches and wellness professionals enroll in our Functional Nutrition Training after realizing there is a gap in their knowledge (or need for additional expertise).
This training is for anyone - consumer & professional - who wants to get an in-depth functional nutrition education, including understanding the role food plays in overall health and the choices that can be made to address chronic conditions through food and lifestyle.
Yes! Many of our students have graduated from other coaching and nutrition programs and have subsequently found that there is a gap in their knowledge (or need for additional expertise).
The functional nutrition expertise provided by this course has allowed our graduates to pursue many opportunities at the intersection of food and well-being.
Examples of this include moving on to become health coaches, optimizing restaurant menus as professional chefs, and modifying food planning & preparation at-home.
Other graduates have used their functional nutrition training to augment their existing practices whether as acupuncturists, massage therapists, RDs, RNs, physical therapists, yoga teachers or fitness trainers.
Our self-paced program features a collection of top Functional Medicine doctors and wellness experts that are not found together in any other nutrition course.
The diversity of our expert faculty, and our supporting program curriculum, is also strategically designed to equip graduates to work across a diversity of contexts & conditions. This well-rounded perspective, versus a single approach or philosophy, is a differentiator for mindbodygreen.
In addition, live office hours are hosted each month, featuring our top faculty and other best-in-class wellness experts. This highly unique program benefit provides students with the opportunity to discuss the latest industry thinking in real time.
If you have any questions about how our program stands apart, we encourage you to schedule time to chat with a Program Advisor.
Students typically complete our self-paced Functional Nutrition Training in 8 to 10 weeks and then take an additional week or more to prepare for their final assessment exam.
This course takes place online - through streamed video, downloaded materials & live events - so you must have access to a computer or mobile device with a quality internet connection.
We offer a range of payment plans through Affirm.
You can select an Affirm plan upon enrollment, or you can learn more about the options available by speaking with a Program Advisor.
To speak with a Program Advisor, you can:
- Call 1-877-MBG-WELL between 10am to 5pm EST, Monday through Friday
- Reach out via email here