Your Guide To Healthy & Holistic Weight Loss
Learn To Eat For Vibrant Energy, Glowing Skin & Your Best Body Yet
What you get:
- A downloadable 7-day recipe and food guide
- Practical tips and tricks you can use to stay on track in challenging scenarios
- You want to feel more fit and energized.
- You have skin issues that won’t clear up.
- You have unwanted pounds you’ve been trying to shed, but nothing seems to work.
- You want to adopt a healthier lifestyle.
- You’re interested in learning some new, healthy recipes.
- 1. How to safely and effectively lose weight.
- 2. Optimizing nutrients at every meal.
- 3. Listening to your body.
- 4. Whipping up healthy dishes in minutes.
Introduction
- 1. How To Take This Class
- 2. Meet Danielle
- 3. Meet Whitney
Body
- 1. Philosophy
- 2. Pillar 1—Whole Foods
- 3. Pillar 2—Calories Schmalories
- 4. Pillar 3—Organic And Locally-Sourced Foods
- 5. Pillar 4—Eat The Rainbow
- 6. Pillar 5—Eat Your Water
- 7. Pillar 6—Fat Is Your Friend
- 8. Pillar 7—Plant Protein
- 9. Pillar 8—Nutrient Density
- 10. Pillar 9—Get Moving
- 11. Pillar 10—Listen To Your Body
Conclusion
- 1. Closing Thoughts
Mind
- 1. Introduction To The Mind Section
- 2. Visualization Exercise
- 3. Mental Blocks
- 4. Mindful Eating
Food
- 1. Introduction To The Food Section
- 2. The Sexiest Kale Salad Ever
- 3. Cauliflower Pizza Crust
- 4. Surprise Recipe
Whitney is a New York City entrepreneur and co-founder of Sakara Life, Organic Meal Delivery—a nutritionally-designed meal program that incorporates locally-sourced ingredients with nutrient-packed superfoods from around the globe. After the stress of working on Wall Street led to weight gain and the exacerbation of her chronic cystic acne, Whitney decided to take her health and happiness into her own hands. She partnered with her long-time best friend and holistic health coach, Danielle DuBoise, to create a meal program that allowed her to drop the weight and clear her skin, while still maintaining her busy lifestyle. Whitney has been featured in the New York Times, her business on E! Online as a “Top Meal Delivery Service Celebrities Love,” as well as was named the #1 Organic Meal Delivery Service in NYC on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s GOOP.
Danielle is a New York City-based entrepreneur and co-founder of Sakara Life, an organic, plant-based meal delivery program that sources fresh, local ingredients to provide optimized nutrition for busy urbanites. Hailing from the spiritual mecca that is Sedona, Arizona, Danielle came to New York City to study chemistry at Hunter College. Supporting herself through school as an actress and model, she found herself caught in the throes of a dysfunctional relationship with food and dissatisfied with her own body. A search for a life change and a more soulful connection with food, and a desire for continued education in the health sciences led her to study at the renowned Institute of Integrative Nutrition (IIN). After graduating from the program and successfully transforming her own relationships to her body and food, Danielle combined her personal experience with her nutrition expertise, to create a meal program that has helped thousands of individuals change their lives through the healing powers of food. Danielle’s work with Sakara has been featured in the NY Times, Refinery29, Vogue, Glamour, and Sakara Life has been named the #1 Organic Meal Delivery Service by Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP.
