Danielle and Whitney make quite a pair and all they want is for women to feel good in their bodies. They are sharing their passion for great food, and great style, with the rest of the world.

Danielle is a New York City-based entrepreneur and co-founder of Sakara Life, an organic, plant-based meal delivery program that sources fresh, local ingredients to provide optimized nutrition for busy urbanites. Hailing from the spiritual mecca that is Sedona, Arizona, Danielle came to New York City to study chemistry at Hunter College. Supporting herself through school as an actress and model, she found herself caught in the throes of a dysfunctional relationship with food and dissatisfied with her own body. A search for a life change and a more soulful connection with food, and a desire for continued education in the health sciences led her to study at the renowned Institute of Integrative Nutrition (IIN). After graduating from the program and successfully transforming her own relationships to her body and food, Danielle combined her personal experience with her nutrition expertise, to create a meal program that has helped thousands of individuals change their lives through the healing powers of food. Danielle’s work with Sakara has been featured in the NY Times, Refinery29, Vogue, Glamour, and Sakara Life has been named the #1 Organic Meal Delivery Service by Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP.

Whitney is a New York City entrepreneur and co-founder of Sakara Life, Organic Meal Delivery—a nutritionally-designed meal program that incorporates locally-sourced ingredients with nutrient-packed superfoods from around the globe. After the stress of working on Wall Street led to weight gain and the exacerbation of her chronic cystic acne, Whitney decided to take her health and happiness into her own hands. She partnered with her long-time best friend and holistic health coach, Danielle DuBoise, to create a meal program that allowed her to drop the weight and clear her skin, while still maintaining her busy lifestyle. Whitney has been featured in the New York Times, her business on E! Online as a “Top Meal Delivery Service Celebrities Love,” as well as was named the #1 Organic Meal Delivery Service in NYC on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s GOOP.

In this introductory module, Danielle and Whitney will explain the best way for you to take this class, as well as share a bit of background on themselves, and how they came to be teaching you today.

In this introductory module, Danielle and Whitney will explain the best way for you to take this class, as well as share a bit of background on themselves, and how they came to be teaching you today.

