If you’re looking for a deep dive in functional nutrition I strongly recommend this course. It really touches on just about everything without being so detailed that you lose interest. Great setup, easy to follow and some fabulous resources you can come back to again and again.

The program has provided the enlightenment and confirmation that I could not get anywhere else in regards to knowing that food has a powerful effect on the body and mind and can completely transform one’s health as it did mine.

I learned so much about how our food choices impact our health. It helped me understand the relationship between food choices and disease. Kelly did a great job helping guide through changes to eating a more plant based diet...if not entirely so. The doctors’ expertise and sharing of their experiences cemented it all. I am now eating a mostly plant based diet, and am mindful about the food, beauty, and cleaning products I purchase. Thank you!

It was the best investment of my life. So much information wrapped in an attractive, easy to understand but at the same time very comprehensive package. Every specialist featured just added so much knowledge and inspiration. Now I know how to eat, how to eliminate possible food allergens and what to claim when i feel bad, mentally and/or physically.

I loved the course. I learned a lot and changed my eating and have lost 12 pounds since I started.

What Students Are Saying About What to Eat To Feel Your Best:

Named To mindbodygreen’s Top 100 Women In Wellness To Watch List

Founder And Director Of The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in New York City

Board-Certified Internist In Private Practice In New York City

Detoxing is not just a fad—detoxing is what your body does to get rid of waste products, unwanted materials, or chemicals. It is a primary function of the body which is constantly at work. In this module, Frank Lipman, M.D., functional medicine doctor and Founder of the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center, teaches you why detoxing is a way of supporting your body’s natural detoxification systems with the nutrients it needs. He’ll discuss why optimizing the function of our detoxification systems is an important step in getting back to optimal health.

The great supplement debate: should we take them, do we need them, do they work? These questions and more will be answered in this module with Taz Bhatia, M.D., functional medicine doctor and Founder of CentreSpring MD. High-quality supplements, when taken for the right purpose, do amazing things for the body. They help fill the gap between what food can provide and what your body demands. However, poor quality supplements, or too many supplements, are not the answer or the magic cure all. Get the ins and outs of how to supplement properly for your unique body in this module.

Hormones affect just about every process in your body, including growth, development, metabolism, weight, mood, and so many other things. Hormones affect each other like a group of dominoes… when one becomes depleted or excessive in the body, all the others scramble up or down, trying to create an equilibrium. Understanding the role of hormones in the body is key to understanding how the food you consume will affect your body’s reaction to it. Amy Shah, M.D., double board-certified functional medicine doctor, will guide you through everything you need to know about eating for true hormone health.

The health of your gut lays the foundation for the health of every other part of your body. In this module, Vincent Pedre, M.D., functional medicine doctor and Director of Pedre Integrative Health, explains why chronic inflammation destroys your gut lining and can lead to various health issues. He’ll then show you how to restore your gut through food, supplements, and lifestyle practices. He’ll even be hopping into the kitchen to share his favorite gut-friendly recipes!

A general healing diet is exactly what it sounds like: a diet that supports your body to ward off and lessen the effects of disease. A general healing diet also ensures that the food you eat provides all the essential amino acids, fatty acids, vitamins and minerals your body needs to function properly. Kelly LeVeque will walk you through the pillars of a general healing diet, and why choosing whole foods full of fiber, and avoiding processed carbohydrates and sugar, is key to maintain and promote health.

Food can be one of life’s sweetest, most satisfying treats. Unfortunately for many of us, certain foods, even healthy ones, can cause bad reactions, digestion issues, and other health problems. In this module, you’re going to learn about food intolerances and how they might show up for you. Kelly LeVeque will also walk you through a simple method to help you zero in on your specific intolerance, called an elimination diet, which can be a highly effective tool on your health journey.

It’s time to utilize that well-stocked pantry and kitchen! In this module, you’re going to learn cooking techniques that will help you not only maximize the nutritional benefits of the ingredients, but will also make your meals more delicious and satisfying.

Let’s walk through some of the most popular diets. This module is not going to cover the quick fix fads, the crash cleanses, or the trendy list thrown together by magazines right before summer hits. What we’re talking about here are some of the most prevalent approaches to food and eating in wellness today, focusing on lifestyle rather than a set food plan. Ultimately, choosing a way to eat is about what’s right for you, which depends on your body, your goals, and your specific health history.

This module is your guide to clean shopping and clean eating at home. You’re going to learn the basics of building a healthy, organic, and sustainable kitchen. From sourcing high quality and nutrient dense ingredients, to understanding food labels, and tips on stocking the pantry and refrigerator.

Food is a form of medicine, helping to improve overall health and reduce the risk of disease. When food is seen as functional rather than just sustenance, we can better understand how it can fight inflammation, heal the gut, balance hormones, make skin glow, and so much more. This is an empowering approach that goes way beyond basic nutrition, and is the approach that we take in this program. Embracing this concept that food should be functional can help us unlock the potential to heal, restore, revitalize, and truly thrive.

Why This Class Is So Important Right Now

This class will offer you:

What To Eat To Feel Your Best

