What To Eat To Feel Your Best
mbg's leading doctors will show you how to discover your healthiest you, through the power of food
Why This Class
Are you overwhelmed by all the diet and nutrition information out there that seems conflicting and confusing?
- Do you want to eat healthier and meal-plan better but don’t know where to start?
- Are you curious about the different diet plans you keep reading about, but don’t know which one is right for you?
- Out of all those supplements you see on Instagram - do you know what you really need?
- Are you tired of not feeling amazing and you’re finally ready for nutrition guidance that will change all that?
What To Eat To Feel Your Best
This class will offer you:
- 1. The difference between all the diets so you can figure out which one feels works best for you
- 2. How to quickly and easily prep healthy meals so you can eat well while on the go
- 3. What all the supplement jargon really means and what nutrients you need most
- 4. How to balance your hormones and address imbalances through nutrition
- 5. The safest way to eliminate toxins
Why This Class Is So Important Right Now
You want to do amazing things in this world, and you need to feel your best to accomplish them.
Life is hectic. Meal planning shouldn’t be.
You deserve to feel incredible every day.
Simplified supplements=win
What You’ll Learn
2 LESSONS
Nutrition Is The Foundation To Great Health
LESSONS
- 1. Meet Kelly LeVeque, Certified Holistic Nutritionist
- 2. Food as Medicine
Read more
8 LESSONS
Popular Diets: Paleo, Keto & More
LESSONS
- 1. Introduction To Popular Diets
- 2. Vegetarian
- 3. Mediterranean
- 4. Gluten-Free
- 5. Dairy-Free
- 6. Paleo
- 7. Ketogenic
- 8. Ayurvedic
Read more
3 LESSONS
Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet: Find Out Which Foods Are Causing Discomfort
LESSONS
- 1. Introduction To Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet
- 2. Food Intolerances
- 3. The Elimination Diet
Read more
7 LESSONS
Gut Health: Get To The Root Of Your Digestive Issues
LESSONS
- 1. Meet Vincent Pedre, M.D., Director of Pedre Integrative Health
- 2. The 5 Key Roles of the Gut
- 3. Leaky Gut Syndrome
- 4. How the Gut Affects Your Health
- 5. How the Food You Eat Affects Your Health
- 6. The Happy Gut Diet
- 7. The Happy Gut Diet Recipes
Read more
10 LESSONS
Supplements: What Do You Need?
LESSONS
- 1. Meet Taz Bhatia, M.D., Founder of CentreSpring MD
- 2. Introduction to Supplements
- 3. What Are Supplements & Why Use Them?
- 4. How to Pick the Perfect Supplement
- 5. Types of Supplements
- 6. Women’s Health Supplements
- 7. Men’s Health Supplements
- 8. Supplements for Digestive Health
- 9. Supplements for Brain Optimization
- 10. Supplement Side Effects
Read more
6 LESSONS
How to Stock a Healthy Kitchen: Pantry Staples, Sustainability Tips & More
LESSONS
- 1. Introduction To How To Stock A Healthy Kitchen
- 2. Buy Local, Organic & In-Season
- 3. Proteins & Dairy
- 4. Fats
- 5. Grains
- 6. Sugars
Read more
8 LESSONS
Healthy Cooking Techniques: Get The Most Out Of Your Meals
LESSONS
- 1. Introduction to Healthy Cooking Techniques
- 2. Soaking & Sprouting
- 3. Dehydrating
- 4. Fermenting
- 5. Food Combination
- 6. Traditional Cooking Techniques
- 7. Blending & Bowls
- 8. Sunday Food Prep
Read more
4 LESSONS
The General Healing Diet: Food For Everyday Health
LESSONS
- 1. Introduction To The General Healing Diet
- 2. Resolving Nutritional Deficiencies
- 3. Balancing Blood Sugar
- 4. Eliminating Toxins From Your Diet
Read more
7 LESSONS
Hormones: Detect Imbalances & Resolve Them Through Nutrition
LESSONS
- 1. Meet Amy Shah, M.D., Double Board-Certified MD
- 2. Introduction to Hormones
- 3. Adrenal Hormones
- 4. Hormones & The Gut
- 5. Hormones & Hunger
- 6. Foods for Hormone Imbalance
- 7. How to Detect Hormonal Imbalance
Read more
8 LESSONS
Detox: Properly Eliminate Toxins
LESSONS
- 1. Meet Frank Lipman, M.D. Founder of the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
- 2. Introduction to Detoxing
- 3. Why Detox?
- 4. It’s All About the Toxins
- 5. Optimizing Our Natural Detox Systems
- 6. How to Do A Proper Detox
- 7. Lifestyle Detox
- 8. Life After Detoxing
Read more
Meet The Instructors
Celebrity Nutritionist
Kelly LeVeque
-
Certified Health Coach Based in L.A.
-
Certified Holistic Nutritionist
-
Certified Yoga Instructor & Personal Trainer
-
Nationally Recognized Wellness Expert & Best-selling Author
Director of Pedre Integrative Health
Vincent Pedre, M.D.
-
Board-Certified Internist In Private Practice In New York City
-
Medical Director Of Pedre Integrative Health
-
President of Dr. Pedre Wellness
-
Best-selling Author
-
Sought-After Speaker & Writer On Integrative & Functional Medicine
Director Of The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
Frank Lipman, M.D.
-
Founder And Director Of The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in New York City
-
Author Of Multiple New York Time Best-selling Books
-
Recipient of mindbodygreen’s First-Ever Lifetime Achievement Award
-
Widely-Acclaimed Pioneer In Functional And Integrative Medicine
Director of CentreSpringMD
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
-
Founder of CentreSpring MD In Atlanta, Georgia
-
Board-Certified Integrative Medicine Physician
-
Certified Nutritionist
-
Best-selling Author
-
Nationally Recognized Wellness, Prevention & Integrative Health Expert
Double board-certified M.D.
Amy Shah, M.D.
-
Double Board-Certified MD Based Out Of Phoenix & Glendale, Arizona
-
Named To mindbodygreen’s Top 100 Women In Wellness To Watch List
-
Prolific Speaker & Writer In The Functional Medicine Space
-
The Go-To Women’s Resource For Hormone Balance & Community Support
"I loved the course. I learned a lot and changed my eating and have lost 12 pounds since I started."
"It was the best investment of my life. So much information wrapped in an attractive, easy to understand but at the same time very comprehensive package. Every specialist featured just added so much knowledge and inspiration. Now I know how to eat, how to eliminate possible food allergens and what to claim when i feel bad, mentally and/or physically."
"I learned so much about how our food choices impact our health. It helped me understand the relationship between food choices and disease. Kelly did a great job helping guide through changes to eating a more plant based diet...if not entirely so. The doctors’ expertise and sharing of their experiences cemented it all. I am now eating a mostly plant based diet, and am mindful about the food, beauty, and cleaning products I purchase. Thank you!"
"The program has provided the enlightenment and confirmation that I could not get anywhere else in regards to knowing that food has a powerful effect on the body and mind and can completely transform one’s health as it did mine."
"If you’re looking for a deep dive in functional nutrition I strongly recommend this course. It really touches on just about everything without being so detailed that you lose interest. Great setup, easy to follow and some fabulous resources you can come back to again and again."
- 10 modules filled with all the information you need to transform your health
- 60+ video lessons, totaling over 6 hours of nutrition-packed videos
- 175+ pages of resources with shopping lists, recipes & more to help you feel incredible
- Our most comprehensive, foundational nutrition class, giving you the tools you need to cut through all the conflicting nutrition info out there, choose what foods make you glow & finally reach your health goals
- Unlimited, lifetime access to this online class
What To Eat To Feel Your Best
$199 USD
$199 USD
- 60+ lessons totaling over 6 hours of nutrition-packed videos
- 175+ pages of resources with shopping lists and recipes
- Our most comprehensive, foundational nutrition class to help you feel incredible
What To Eat To Feel Your Best
$199 USD
Is the class delivered as a DVD or do I need to download it?
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
When does the class begin?
Whenever you’re ready! There’s no set start (or end) date here.
Is there a specific schedule I need to follow?
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
What happens when I complete the class? Can I watch it again?
Yes! Watch as much as you’d like, and for as long as you’d like. Once you’ve completed the class, it’s yours to keep!
What if the class is too difficult or it doesn’t meet my needs?
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
What if I don’t like the class?
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
