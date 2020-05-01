I would like to say the hugest thank you to you, to Kelly, all the doctors as well as the mbg team for putting together the most AMAZING course. I have loved every moment of it. It far exceeded my expectations and I intend to start at the beginning again now and re-listen to everything! The Office Hours were exceptional as well.

Wow! It was the best investment of my life I guess. So much information wrapped in an attractive, easy to understand but at the same time very comprehensive package. Every specialist featured just added so much knowledge and inspiration. Also, I loved the real-life case studies.

I love every aspect of this program. I feel it is so well designed, so informative, and in general, incredible! I do not have formal health coaching background or education (yet) but this program has sparked a fire in me I didn’t know existed. I feel this program is a great foundation for many good things to come in my career. Thank you!

Signed up expecting to better understand some of the basics of functional nutrition, left with a myriad of practical ways and ideas to better support my own health and that of my clients!

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who helps clients lose weight fast by breaking free from food intolerance. A certified nutrition specialist, board certified Holistic Nutritionist, and Certified Exercise Physiologist, she is the author of the New York Times best-sellers The Virgin Diet: Drop 7 Foods, Lose 7 Pounds, Just 7 Days and The Virgin Diet Cookbook: 150 Easy and Delicious Recipes to Lose Weight and Feel Better Fast.

Katrine van Wyk is the author of Best Green Drinks Ever, a certified holistic health coach, and yoga teacher. Katrine works closely and has trained with Dr. Frank Lipman at his practice in Manhattan, The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center. As a part of Dr. Lipman’s team of health coaches, Katrine has helped to guide his high–profile patients through dietary changes that also fit their demanding and busy lives

Jess Cording is a registered dietitian, integrative nutrition health coach, and writer with a passion for helping others streamline their wellness routine and experience a happier, calmer life and a more balanced relationship with food and exercise.

Dr. Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., M.H.S., C.P.H., is an epidemiologist, physician, and writer. Amitha is a proud alumna of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (Master of Health Science/M.H.S. in Global Disease Epidemiology and Control; Certificate in Vaccine Science & Policy), the University of Toronto (M.D.), the University of Arizona (Fellowship in Integrative Medicine), and the Munk School of Global Affairs (Journalism Fellowship).

Megan Bruneau, M.A. RCC, is a psychotherapist, wellness coach, and writer in New York City. She holds a Master of Arts in counseling psychology, during which the focus of her research was romantic relationships. A bona fide dating expert, Megan helps people date better and improve their existing relationship by taking an integrated approach to her practice that blends holistic wellness and mindfulness-based techniques.

Jeffrey Bland has been an internationally recognized leader in the nutritional medicine field for over 35 years and is known as the father of functional medicine for his ability to synthesize complex scientific concepts in a manner that is both personable and accessible. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Nutrition where he is a Certified Nutrition Specialist and the Association for Clinical Biochemistry.

Dr. Mosconi holds a PhD degree in Neuroscience and Nuclear Medicine, and is a certified Integrative Nutritionist and holistic healthcare practitioner. Her research is well known regarding the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease in at-risk individuals, especially women, using brain imaging techniques such as positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Robby Barbaro is the creator and founder of Mindful Diabetic and has been living with type 1 diabetes for fifteen years. For ten years, Robby has shown excellent control and overall health on a low-fat, fruit-based diet. He now offers private and online group coaching for diabetics.

Cyrus Khambatta received his PhD in nutritional biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley. He started Mangoman Nutrition and Fitness in 2013 to teach people with diabetes how to measure, track, and reverse insulin resistance through plant-based nutrition and strategic exercise. Through nutrition education, exercise coaching, and his personal experience as a person with type 1 diabetes, he positively influences the lives of people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes around the world.

Celebrity Chef, Certified Nutritionist, and Reiki Master Serena Poon has made it her mission to promote further education around the mindful combination of food, nutrition and healing intuition through her unique Culinary Alchemy® programs.

Dr. Naidoo founded and directs the first hospital-based Nutritional Psychiatry Service in the United States. She is the Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) & Director of Nutritional Psychiatry at MGH Academy while serving on the faculty at Harvard Medical School.

Robert Rountree, M.D. opened Boulder Wellcare, a private practice specializing in personalized healthcare consulting, in 2002. He has has coauthored numerous books on integrative and nutritional medicine. He is the long-time Clinical Editor and a regular columnist for the journal, Alternative and Complementary Therapies (Mary Ann Liebert, Inc).

Steven Gundry, M.D. is a renowned heart surgeon, New York Times best-selling author, and medical researcher. He is the author of Dr. Gundry’s Diet Evolution , The Plant Paradox , The Plant Paradox Cookbook , and The Longevity Paradox: How To Die Young at a Ripe Old Age . Dr. Gundry is known as the leading expert on the lectin-free diet as the key to reversing disease and boosting longevity.

Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. Be Well By Kelly grew out of Kelly's lifelong passion for health, the science of nutrition and overall wellness. Guided by a practical and always optimistic approach, Kelly helps clients improve their health, achieve their goals and develop sustainable habits to live a healthy and balanced life.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., the medical director of Pedre Integrative Health and president of Dr. Pedre Wellness, is a board-certified internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. His philosophy and practices are a blend of both Western and Eastern medical traditions.

Taz Bhatia, MD, is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She is the author of the best-selling books What Doctors Eat and The 21-Day Belly Fix .

Mark Hyman, M.D. is a practicing family physician, a nine-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in his field. He is the Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine and the founder and medical director of The UltraWellness Center.

Amy Shah, M.D. is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows.

Joel Kahn, M.D. is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Wellness, Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC. He lectures widely on the cardiac benefits of vegan nutrition and mind body practices and is the author of The Whole Heart Solution .

Dr. William Cole, DC, graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences in Los Angeles, California with a post-doctorate education and training in Functional Medicine and Clinical Nutrition. Dr. Cole specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors and customizing health programs for chronic conditions such as thyroid issues, autoimmune, hormonal dysfunctions, digestive disorders, diabetes, heart disease and fibromyalgia.

Robin Berzin MD is a functional medicine physician and the founder of Parsley Health . Her mission is to make functional medicine affordable and modern, so that more people can access this holistic, root-cause approach to health.

Frank Lipman, M.D. is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and he is a New York Times best-selling author of five books. Dr. Lipman founded the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in 1992, where he combines the best of Western medicine and cutting edge nutritional science with age-old healing techniques from the East.

Get an inside look at what building a wellness business that is completely unique to you looks like. Serena Poon gives you the guidance you need to build the business of your dreams.

Dr. Uma Naidoo blends her expertise in food, medicine and psychiatry to give you a foundation into the suprising foods that fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD and ADHD.

Maya Feller provides guidance on how to honor each client's lived experience and develop plans that take into account implicit bias in many of the traditional nutrition and wellness guidelines.

Learn how to launch, market and grow your wellness business from those who've done it and are sharing all their tricks.

The key to every successful coaching business is having a deep understanding of your clients needs and how to set them up for success. Learn from the best in the business.

Gain powerful insight from top wellness entrepreneurs - learn how they started their businesses, how they navigate opportunities, how they decided their areas of specialty and so much more.

It's time to put all you've learned in thise course to practice with real-life client examples. Dr. Robin Berzin, functional medicine doctor & founder of Parsley Health, discusses her “7-point functional medicine approach,” and explains how to implement these points in six different patient scenarios or “case studies.”

Through Steven Gundry, M.D.’s work researching lectins & gut health, he realized how important it was to simultaneously speak on its impact on our longevity. In this module, he discusses longevity from the perspective of lifespan vs. healthspan, an important concept that helps us truly understand how we can live our best lives.

Join in on a conversation with leading experts in the world of disease and functional medicine.

According to Dr. Lipman, Western medicine is a disease care system, not a health care system. There are few to no tools in Western medicine to prevent disease, but rather, only to treat it once it’s already occurred. In this guide, Dr. Lipman walks you through exactly what to do to prevent disease before it occurs, and how to keep your health in good standing moving forward.

We're bombarded daily with all kinds of toxins -- from the air we breathe, to the food we eat, to the water we drink, to the products we use. Dr. Lipman covers how you can begin to rid your world of these health-diminishing free radicals, and exactly how you can effectively detox your body.

Lectins, a plant protein sometimes referred to as an “antinutrient,” are found in many foods that we consume every day, such as wheat, corn, and various vegetables. Steven Gundry, M.D., a pioneer in cardiac surgery, has spent his post-surgery career researching the effect of lectins on human health. In this module, he’ll cover why it’s so important to understand what lectins are and why they could be harmful to you, as well as how you can make changes to your diet & lifestyle to make living lectin-free as easy as possible.

While optimizing your nutrition is the key to optimizing your overall health, sometimes, you still may need just a little supplemental help to fill in the gaps. In this session, Dr. Taz covers how to p ick the best supplements, which work best for whom, and those that are ideal for addressing specific ailments.

Dr. Kahn has been a vegan for over 40 years and knows a thing or two about the health benefits of eating only plants. In this study guide, he describes the history of veganism, its modern-day prevalence, some of his favorite studies, and how adopting a vegan diet and lifestyle can positively impact your life.

Will Cole specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing health programs for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal dysfunctions, digestive disorders, and brain problems. He has spent his career and life researching autoimmune conditions and other inflammatory health problems. Being a part of someones wellness journey is Will’s passion and is truly a humbling sacred responsibility that he does not take lightly. In this module, Will Cole takes a deeper look into common autoimmune conditions, how they originate, and how they can potentially be managed through diet, lifestyle, and alternative therapies.

Dr. Hyman is no stranger to autoimmune disease, and in this module, he explains why proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle is so imperative when it comes to healing the body.

It's time to talk about heart health. Dr. Kahn reviews the role the heart plays in the body, how its functioning can be enhanced through nutrition, a few of his favorite studies, and why your heart is such a vital organ to your overall wellbeing.

It seems as though everyone is always searching for the fountain of youth—for ways to turn back the clock, feel more energized, and to live with more vitality. In this module, Dr. Taz will explain why the key to avoiding premature aging is a lot simpler than you might think, and it really just starts with your diet.

Hormones are an imperative part of acheiving optimal health. In this study module, Dr. Shah dives into how hormones can drastically alter your well-being for the better or for the worse, and how nutrition can help modulate these changes.

How do you fix your brain? Dr. Hyman walks you through a new way of thinking about health, one that most doctors today still struggle to understand. It's the idea that everything is connected. This means that everything we do, everything we eat, all our thoughts, how we sleep, how we move, and how we live can actually change your brain at any moment.

Given the many playsers involved in thyroid function -- the thyroid, pituitary, and the hypothalamus -- it is no surpise that disruption in any of these areas will affect the thryoid and the host of other areas that it manages. Dr. Taz addresses some of these factors, common thyroid disorders, and some medical and nutritional considerations for managing thyroid health issues.

The ins-and-outs of gut health. To understand why your gut is so important for overall health, we need to look at the five key roles it plays. They include digestion of food, assimilation and absorption of nutrients, immune regulation, symbiosis, and finally, detoxification and elimination of waste toxins.

In this module, Dr. Pedre dives into what inflammation is, how it affects you, and how he recommends resolving it from a functional medicine and functional food perspective.

This module focuses on the general healing diet, which is exatly what it sounds like -- a diet that suports your body to ward off and help lessen the effects of diseases like metabolic syndrom, insulin resistance, diabetes, heart disease, fatigue, depression, and obesity, on its own. To do that, you need to focus on a few specific pillars of health.

Unfortunately for many of us, certain foods (even some “healthy” ones) can have unwanted side effects when we consume them. In this module, you’ll discover what food intolerances look like, what science has to say about them, and then explains how to narrow in on the best foods for every person’s individual system through an elimination diet.

For many people, “diet” is a four-letter word—but that’s not the way it should or has to be. In this module, we won’t be focusing on trendy weight-loss diets. Instead, Kelly will discuss some of the most prevalent, functional, and all around healthy approaches to food and eating in health and wellness today.

By enrolling in this class, you’ll gain imperative knowledge on how to:

This course is designed to help you expand your practice, attract new clients, and grow your revenue.

Regular office hours with our top doctors and experts to get your questions answered

Stream this class on your computer, phone or tablet, from anywhere with an internet connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

I have questions about the Functional Nutrition Coaching Program - can I speak to a Program Advisor?

Call 1-877-MBG-WELL from 10am to 5pm Eastern Monday through Friday.

Will I be able to take a test and earn a certificate after completing this course?

Yes. To successfully complete this program and earn the mbg Functional Nutrition Coach certificate, you must watch 80% or more of all modules and earn a 90% or higher on the Final Assessment Test.

What will the mbg Functional Nutrition Coach Certificate allow me to do in my business?

Generally, Health Coaches do not require a state license to practice and can be certified through private credentialing bodies such as mindbodygreen, although it is recommended that you should check with licensing authorities in your state and locality before offering any service to the public. mindbodygreen’s Functional Nutrition Coaching Program is designed to provide in-depth knowledge and understanding of functional food, how to work with clients and how to grow your business as a wellness entrepreneur. By completing our program, you will earn the mbg Functional Nutrition Coach certificate which confirms that you have successfully completed the program. Our program does not make you a state-registered dietician or licensed nutritionist. You will need to check with state and local agencies where you conduct your business and where your clients reside to determine applicable licensing requirements.

What are mbg Classes?

mbg Classes come to you from the team at mindbodygreen.com! Our goal is to provide you with world-class instructional video classes with the best wellness teachers around. These classes are streamed so you can watch anywhere in the world with an internet connection. You can also watch them as many times as you like!

Is this class sent to me on a DVD or is it downloadable or streamed?

All mbg classes are streamed so all you need is an internet connection! You can watch anywhere, any time, on any device. You can watch classes on a computer, tablet, or smart phone. You can watch the classes as many times as you like and you can go at your own pace!

What if I live outside of the United States?

No problem - all you need is an internet connection! Even though you can live anywhere in the world to take these classes, please keep in mind that class prices are in US Dollars.

What do I get for my money?

Each class includes video lessons, notes, helpful worksheets, tips, recipes, discussion boards, and exercises to get going on your own. You can watch these classes as many times as you like!

Will I get personalized instruction?

Through our Discussion Boards, you’ll be able to ask the instructor questions and interact with other students taking the class with you. It’s a great way to connect with your classmates and support each other!

What do I need to take the class?

Once you register and purchase your class, you'll have immediate access to all class video, discussions and associated tools available on your desktop, tablet, and mobile device.

Are closed captions available?

icon in the video player control bar to enable closed captions. (Currently offered in English only.) Yes, closed captions are available for all classes. Look for theicon in the video player control bar to enable closed captions. (Currently offered in English only.)

HELP! What if I have feedback or technical questions?

Please email us at support@mindbodygreen.com and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible. We love hearing from our community so please let us know if there’s anything we can do better or if you have suggestions for future classes!