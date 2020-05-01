Functional Nutrition Coaching Upgrade
Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach
What you get:
- 4 new modules with detailed guidance
- 15 video lessons, totaling over 5 hours of instruction & discussion
- In-depth conversations with best-in-class health coaches and leaders in Functional Nutrition
- Unlimited, lifetime access to the program
- You have been thinking about becoming a health and nutrition coach for a while and want an in-depth study of functional nutrition to better understand the field and opportunities.
- You are a health or fitness coach and are looking to deepen your functional nutrition knowledge to better serve your existing clients.
- You have a solid understanding of nutrition, but desire an education on inflammation, autoimmune conditions and other advanced topics to work with clients one on one.
- You are a nutrition coach looking to deepen your knowledge in specific areas and are interested in growing your business, client base and revenue.
- 1. Determine if a nutritional coaching career is right for you
- 2. Increase the quality and depth of the service you provide your clients
- 3. Add nutrition guidance to your existing fitness, wellness or counseling practice
- 4. Apply a 7-point Functional Medicine Approach to each client case
- 5. Brand, market and grow your nutritional coaching business
Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. Be Well grew out of Kelly's lifelong passion for health, the science of nutrition and overall wellness. Guided by a practical and always optimistic approach, Kelly helps clients improve their health, achieve their goals and develop sustainable habits to live a healthy and balanced life.
Kelly is extremely passionate about the science of human nutrition. Driven by the desire to help her clients, and her own intellectual curiosity, she studies the latest research, evaluates competing theories and reads everything. Most importantly, she uses that knowledge to make individualized recommendations for her clients.
Kelly loves to cook. She believes in real food, real ingredients and a clean diet. The Be Well kitchen is constantly buzzing. Kelly loves creating tasty, clean, nutrient-dense recipes and dishes. She loves sharing them even more.
Before starting her consulting business, Be Well By Kelly, she worked in the medical field for Fortune 500 companies like J&J, Stryker, and Hologic, eventually moving into personalized medicine, offering tumor gene mapping and molecular subtyping to oncologists. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and completed her Post Graduate Clinical Nutrition education through UCLA and UC Berkeley. Kelly is a regular contributor for numerous health, wellness and lifestyle publications. She rounded out her education with a number of other certifications including being certified as a Health Coach through The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, certified as a 200 Hr Yoga Instructor though American Yoga School and NSCA-Certified Personal Trainer® (NSCA-CPT)® through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
Voices of Experience
In-depth conversations with experts to guide you in your specific program
Triple-board certified health expert & 4x NYT Best-Selling Author
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who helps clients lose weight fast by breaking free from food intolerance. A certified nutrition specialist, board certified Holistic Nutritionist, and Certified Exercise Physiologist, she is the author of the New York Times best-sellers The Virgin Diet: Drop 7 Foods, Lose 7 Pounds, Just 7 Days and The Virgin Diet Cookbook: 150 Easy and Delicious Recipes to Lose Weight and Feel Better Fast.
Nutritionist & Best-Selling Author
Jess Cording MS, RD
Jess Cording is a registered dietitian, integrative nutrition health coach, and writer with a passion for helping others streamline their wellness routine and experience a happier, calmer life and a more balanced relationship with food and exercise.
Functional Medicine Expert & Best-Selling Author
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Dr. William Cole, DC, graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences in Los Angeles, California with a post-doctorate education and training in Functional Medicine and Clinical Nutrition. Dr. Cole specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors and customizing health programs for chronic conditions such as thyroid issues, autoimmune, hormonal dysfunctions, digestive disorders, diabetes, heart disease and fibromyalgia.
Founder and President of Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute
Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS
Jeffrey Bland has been an internationally recognized leader in the nutritional medicine field for over 35 years and is known as the father of functional medicine for his ability to synthesize complex scientific concepts in a manner that is both personable and accessible. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Nutrition where he is a Certified Nutrition Specialist and the Association for Clinical Biochemistry.
Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author
Robby Barbaro, MPH
Robby Barbaro is the creator and founder of Mindful Diabetic and has been living with type 1 diabetes for fifteen years. For ten years, Robby has shown excellent control and overall health on a low-fat, fruit-based diet. He now offers private and online group coaching for diabetics.
Epidemiologist, Physician, NYT Contributor
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., M.H.S., C.P.H.
Dr. Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., M.H.S., C.P.H., is an epidemiologist, physician, and writer. Amitha is a proud alumna of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (Master of Health Science/M.H.S. in Global Disease Epidemiology and Control; Certificate in Vaccine Science & Policy), the University of Toronto (M.D.), the University of Arizona (Fellowship in Integrative Medicine), and the Munk School of Global Affairs (Journalism Fellowship).
Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author
Cyrus Khambatta, PhD
Cyrus Khambatta received his PhD in nutritional biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley. He started Mangoman Nutrition and Fitness in 2013 to teach people with diabetes how to measure, track, and reverse insulin resistance through plant-based nutrition and strategic exercise. Through nutrition education, exercise coaching, and his personal experience as a person with type 1 diabetes, he positively influences the lives of people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes around the world.
Therapist, Executive Coach, Public Speaker, Forbes Contributor
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A. RCC, is a psychotherapist, wellness coach, and writer in New York City. She holds a Master of Arts in counseling psychology, during which the focus of her research was romantic relationships. A bona fide dating expert, Megan helps people date better and improve their existing relationship by taking an integrated approach to her practice that blends holistic wellness and mindfulness-based techniques.
Best-Selling Author & Lead Health Coach, THE WELL
Katrine Van Wyk
Katrine van Wyk is the author of Best Green Drinks Ever, a certified holistic health coach, and yoga teacher. Katrine works closely and has trained with Dr. Frank Lipman at his practice in Manhattan, The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center. As a part of Dr. Lipman’s team of health coaches, Katrine has helped to guide his high–profile patients through dietary changes that also fit their demanding and busy lives
