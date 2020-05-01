Functional Nutrition Coaching
Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach
What you get:
- 24 modules with detailed guidance
- 192 video lessons, totaling over 26 hours of instructional videos
- Over 548 pages of study guides, in-depth functional nutrition charts and illustrations to use with clients and case studies
- Unlimited, lifetime access to the program
- You have been thinking about becoming a health and nutrition coach for a while and want an in-depth study of functional nutrition to better understand the field and opportunities.
- You are a health or fitness coach and are looking to deepen your functional nutrition knowledge to better serve your existing clients.
- You have a solid understanding of nutrition, but desire an education on inflammation, autoimmune conditions and other advanced topics to work with clients one on one.
- You are a nutrition coach looking to deepen your knowledge in specific areas and are interested in growing your business, client base and revenue.
- 1. Determine if a nutritional coaching career is right for you
- 2. Increase the quality and depth of the service you provide your clients
- 3. Add nutrition guidance to your existing fitness, wellness or counseling practice
- 4. Apply a 7-point Functional Medicine Approach to each client case
- 5. Brand, market and grow your nutritional coaching business
Popular Diets: Paleo, Keto, Mediterranean & More with Kelly LeVeque
- 1. Vegetarian
- 2. Mediterranean
- 3. Gluten-Free
- 4. Dariy-Free
- 5. Paleo
- 6. Ketogenic
- 7. Environmental Veganism
- 8. Popular Diets: Study Guide
The General Healing Diet: Food For Everyday Health with Kelly LeVeque
- 1. Introduction to The General Healing Diet
- 2. Resolving Nutritional Deficiencies
- 3. Balancing Blood Sugar
- 4. Eliminating Toxins from Your Diet
- 5. General Healing Diet: Study Guide
Gut Health: Get to the Root of Your Digestive Issues with Vincent Pedre, M.D.
- 1. The 5 Key Roles of the Gut
- 2. How the Gut Affects Your Health
- 3. How the Food You Eat Affects Your Gut
- 4. The Happy Gut Diet
- 5. The Happy Gut Diet Recipes
- 6. Gut Health: Study Guide
Brain Health: Disorders & Health Fundamentals with Mark Hyman, M.D.
- 1. Meet Mark Hyman, M.D., Founder & Director of The Ultra Wellness Center
- 2. An Epidemic of Brain Disorders
- 3. Brain Health Fundamentals
- 4. The Brain & Nutrition
- 5. The Brain & Hormones
- 6. The Brain & Inflammation
- 7. The Brain & Digestion
- 8. The Brain & Detoxification
- 9. Calm Your Mind & Create Community
- 10. Brain Health: Study Guide
Hormone Health: Detecting Imbalances & Resolving Them Through Nutrition with Amy Shah, M.D.
- 1. Meet Amy Shah, M.D., Double Board Certified MD
- 2. Inroduction to Hormones
- 3. Adrenal Hormones
- 4. Thyroid Hormones
- 5. Sex Hormones
- 6. Hormones & The Gut
- 7. Hormones & The Brain
- 8. Hormones & Hunger
- 9. Hormonal Changes Throughout Life
- 10. Hormones in Food
- 11. Foods for Hormone Balance
- 12. How to Detect Hormonal Imbalance
- 13. Hormones: Study Guide
Heart Health: Protecting a Vital Organ to Increase Wellness & Longevity with Joel Kahn, M.D.
- 1. Meet Joel Kahn, M.D., Founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity
- 2. Introduction to Heart Health
- 3. Why Care About Heart Health?
- 4. When Should You Start Planning for a Healthy Heart?
- 5. Your Food Choices Matter
- 6. Heart Healthy Foods
- 7. Heart Unhealthy Foods
- 8. Nitric Oxide: Why Does It Matter?
- 9. TMAO: The New Kid on the Block
- 10. Fasting & The Heart
- 11. Other Benefits of Disease Reversal
- 12. Heart Healthy Lifestyle
A Deeper Dive Into Autoimmune Disease with Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
- 1. Meet Will Cole, D.C. IFMCP
- 2. The Autoimmune-Inflammation Spectrum
- 3. Autoimmune Diseases of the Nervous System
- 4. Autoimmune Disesaes of the Digestive System
- 5. Other Common Autoimmune Diseases
- 6. Triggers & Perpetrators of Autoimmune Disease
- 7. Autoimmune Disease & Food Reactivities
- 8. The Ins & Outs of Lab Work for Autoimmune Disease
- 9. Genetic Testing for Autoimmune Disease
- 10. Managing Autoimmune Disease Through Diet
- 11. Managing Autoimmune Disease With The Ketogenic Diet
- 12. Elimination Diet Approaches for Autoimmune Disease: Core4 & Elimin8
- 13. Your Autoimmune Disease Food-As-Medicine Cabinet
- 14. Advanced Healing Tools & Modalities for Autoimmune Disease
- 15. Next Steps On Your Autoimmune Disease Healing Journey
- 16. A Deeper Dive Into Autoimmune Disease: Study Guide
- 17. Will Cole's Plant-Based Keto Guide
Supplements: What You Need with Taz Bhatia, M.D.
- 1. Introduction to Supplements
- 2. What Are Supplements & Why Use Them?
- 3. How to Pick the Perfect Supplement
- 4. Types of Supplements
- 5. Women's Health Supplements
- 6. Men's Health Supplements
- 7. Supplements for Digestive Health
- 8. Supplements for Brain Optimization
- 9. Supplement Side Effects
- 10. Supplements: Study Guide
Detox: Properly Eliminate Toxins with Frank Lipman M.D.
- 1. Meet Frank Lipman, M.D. Founder of the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
- 2. Introduction to Detoxing
- 3. Why Detox?
- 4. It's All About the Toxins
- 5. Optimizing Our Natural Detox Systems
- 6. Putting It All Together: How To Do A Proper Detox
- 7. Lifestyle Detox
- 8. Life After Detoxing
- 9. Detox: Study Guide
Voices of Experience: Disease Prevention
- 1. Reversing Chronic Disease States / Diabetes with Cyrus Khambatta PhD & Robby Barbaro MPH
- 2. Brain Health with Lisa Mosconi PhD
- 3. The Foundation of Functional Medicine with Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS
Client Case Studies: Applying A 7-Point Functional Medicine Approach To Clients with Robin Berzin, M.D.
- 1. Meet Robin Berzin, M.D.
- 2. Why Functional Medicine?
- 3. The 7-Point Functional Medicine Approach
- 4. Case Study 1: Diabetes
- 5. Case Study 2: Autoimmune Disease
- 6. Case Study 3: SIBO
- 7. Case Study 4: Infertility
- 8. Case Study 6: The Optimizer
- 9. Conclusion: The 7-Point Functional Medicine Approach
- 10. Implement Functional Medicine & Nutrition In Your Every Day Life: Study Guide
Working With Clients
- 1. Megan Bruneau M.A., RCC
- 2. Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
- 3. Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., M.H.S., C.P.H.
- 4. Jess Cording MS, RD
Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet: Find Out Which Foods Are Causing Discomfort with Kelly LeVeque
- 1. Introduction to Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet
- 2. Food Intolerances
- 3. The Elimination Diet
- 4. Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet: Study Guide
Inflammation: Taming & Repairing The Body's Defense System with Vincent Pedre, M.D.
- 1. Meet Vincent Pedre, M.D., Director of Pedre Integrative Health
- 2. Introduction to Inflammation
- 3. Leading Diseases Caused by Inflammation
- 4. Causes of Chronic Inflammation
- 5. Signs of Inflammation
- 6. Inflammation & Food
- 7. Inflammation & Essential Fatty Acid Ratio
- 8. Foods That Increase Inflammation
- 9. Foods That Fight Inflammation
- 10. Inflammation & Ketogenic Diets
- 11. The Anti-Inflammatory Lifestyle
- 12. Inflammation: Study Guide
Thyroid Health: Disorders, Treatments & Recovery with Taz Bhatia, M.D.
- 1. Meet Taz Bhatia, M.D., Founder of CentreSpring MD
- 2. Introduction to Thyroid Health
- 3. Thyroid Disorders
- 4. Current Trends in Thyroid Treatments
- 5. Thyroid Recovery: An Untold Story
- 6. Kitchen Cures for Your Thyroid
- 7. Thyroid Health: Study Guide
How The Endocannabinoid System Works & The Science Behind Hemp with Robert Rountree, M.D.
- 1. Meet Robert Rountree, M.D.
- 2. The Endocannabinoid System (ECS) As A Master Regulatory System
- 3. Primary Sites of Activity For The Endocannabinoid System
- 4. CBD & THC: Myths, Misconception & Health Benefits
- 5. The Different Types of Cannabinoids
- 6. Endocannabinoid Tone & Why Its Important
- 7. Supporting Your Endocannabinoid System Through Diet & Lifestyle
- 8. The Endocannabinoid System: Study Guide
Anti-Aging: Reducing Inflammation & Enhancing Vitality with Taz Bhatia, M.D.
- 1. Introduction to Anti-Aging
- 2. Anti-Aging & Inflammaging
- 3. Inflammaging Triggers
- 4. Common Signs & Symptoms of Accelerated Aging
- 5. Aging & Nutrition
- 6. Aging & Digestive Health
- 7. Aging & Hormones
- 8. Aging & Lifestyle
- 9. Anti-Aging Recipes
- 10. Anti-Aging: Study Guide
Autoimmne Health: Eating to Support Your Immune System with Mark Hyman M.D.
- 1. Introduction to Autoimmune Health
- 2. Autoimmune Disease: A Case Study
- 3. Autoimmune Health & Nutrition
- 4. Autoimmune Health & The Gut
- 5. Autoimmune Health & Infections
- 6. Autoimmune Health & Toxins
- 7. Autoimmune Health & Lifestyle
- 8. Autoimmune Disease Prevalence in Women
- 9. Autoimmune Health: Study Guide
Veganism: Consuming Plants to Reduce Inflammation & Disease with Joel Kahn, M.D.
- 1. Introduction to Veganism
- 2. Vegan Roots
- 3. Veganism for Health: Heart Disease
- 4. Veganism for Health: Diabetes
- 5. Veganism for Health: Longevity
- 6. Veganism for Health: Weight Loss
- 7. Ethical Veganism
- 8. Part-Time Veganism
- 9. Veganism: Study Guide
The Plant Paradox: Restoring Gut Health & Immunity with Steven Gundry, M.D.
- 1. Meet Steven Gundry, M.D.
- 2. What Are Lectins & Why Should You Care?
- 3. The History of Lectins & How Our Food Supply Has Changed
- 4. Lectins & Gluten: Why The Gluten-Free Fad Got it Wrong
- 5. Steven Gundry, M.D.'s Personal Experience with Lectins
- 6. Lectins, Gut Health & Immunity
- 7. The 7 Deadly Disruptors
- 8. The Lectin-Free Diet
- 9. Cooking Demo: Pressure-Cooking Lentils
- 10. How to Lead a Sustainable, Lectin-Free Lifestyle
- 11. The Plant Paradox: Study Guide
Disease Prevention: Avoiding Illness With Better Nutrition with Frank Lipman M.D.
- 1. Introduction to Disease Prevention
- 2. Four Important Concepts
- 3. Nutrigenomics
- 4. The Functional Medicine Tree
- 5. Disease Prevention & Nutrition
- 6. Disease Prevention Lifestyle
- 7. Disease Prevention: Study Guide
The Secrets of Longevity: How To Ensure The Best Possible Quality of Life At An Old Age with Steven Gundry, M.D.
- 1. Busting Longevity Myths: Healthspan vs Lifespan
- 2. How Lectins Compromise Lifespan
- 3. The Blue Zones: What They Really Teach Us
- 4. The Terroir in Healthspan & Lifespan: Lessons From The Naked Mole Rat
- 5. The Aging Body
- 6. The Lifespan Life Plan
- 7. The Secrets Of Longevity: Study Guide
Being a Wellness Entrepreneur
- 1. Megan Bruneau M.A., RCC
- 2. Jess Cording MS, RD
- 3. JJ Virgin - Triple-board certified health expert & 4x NYT Best-Selling Author
Branding & Marketing Your Wellness Business
- 1. Megan Bruneau M.A., RCC
- 2. Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Meet The Instructors
Best-Selling Author & Director of The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D. is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and he is a New York Times best-selling author of five books. Dr. Lipman founded the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center in 1992, where he combines the best of Western medicine and cutting edge nutritional science with age-old healing techniques from the East.
Doctor & Founder Of Parsley Health
Robin Berzin, M.D.
Robin Berzin MD is a functional medicine physician and the founder of Parsley Health. Her mission is to make functional medicine affordable and modern, so that more people can access this holistic, root-cause approach to health.
Functional Medicine Expert & Best-Selling Author
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Dr. William Cole, DC, graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences in Los Angeles, California with a post-doctorate education and training in Functional Medicine and Clinical Nutrition. Dr. Cole specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors and customizing health programs for chronic conditions such as thyroid issues, autoimmune, hormonal dysfunctions, digestive disorders, diabetes, heart disease and fibromyalgia.
Certified Holistic Cardiologist & Director of The Kahn Center For Cardiac Longevity
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Joel Kahn, M.D. is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Wellness, Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC. He lectures widely on the cardiac benefits of vegan nutrition and mind body practices and is the author of The Whole Heart Solution.
Double Board-Certified MD & Functional Medicine Expert
Amy Shah, M.D.
Amy Shah, M.D. is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows.
Best-Selling Author & Director of The Cleveland Clinic For Functional Medicine
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D. is a practicing family physician, a nine-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in his field. He is the Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine and the founder and medical director of The UltraWellness Center.
Best-selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
Taz Bhatia, MD, is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She is the author of the best-selling books What Doctors Eat and The 21-Day Belly Fix.
Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., the medical director of Pedre Integrative Health and president of Dr. Pedre Wellness, is a board-certified internist in private practice in New York City since 2004. His philosophy and practices are a blend of both Western and Eastern medical traditions.
Best-Selling Author & Celebrity Nutritionist
Kelly LeVeque
Kelly LeVeque is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. Be Well By Kelly grew out of Kelly's lifelong passion for health, the science of nutrition and overall wellness. Guided by a practical and always optimistic approach, Kelly helps clients improve their health, achieve their goals and develop sustainable habits to live a healthy and balanced life.
Renowned Heart Surgeon & Best-Selling Author
Steven Gundry, M.D.
Steven Gundry, M.D. is a renowned heart surgeon, New York Times best-selling author, and medical researcher. He is the author of Dr. Gundry’s Diet Evolution, The Plant Paradox, The Plant Paradox Cookbook, and The Longevity Paradox: How To Die Young at a Ripe Old Age. Dr. Gundry is known as the leading expert on the lectin-free diet as the key to reversing disease and boosting longevity.
Board-certified family medicine doctor
Robert Rountree, M.D.
Robert Rountree, M.D. opened Boulder Wellcare, a private practice specializing in personalized healthcare consulting, in 2002. He has has coauthored numerous books on integrative and nutritional medicine. He is the long-time Clinical Editor and a regular columnist for the journal, Alternative and Complementary Therapies (Mary Ann Liebert, Inc).
Voices of Experience
In-depth conversations with experts to guide you in your specific program
Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author
Cyrus Khambatta, PhD
Cyrus Khambatta received his PhD in nutritional biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley. He started Mangoman Nutrition and Fitness in 2013 to teach people with diabetes how to measure, track, and reverse insulin resistance through plant-based nutrition and strategic exercise. Through nutrition education, exercise coaching, and his personal experience as a person with type 1 diabetes, he positively influences the lives of people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes around the world.
Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author
Robby Barbaro, MPH
Robby Barbaro is the creator and founder of Mindful Diabetic and has been living with type 1 diabetes for fifteen years. For ten years, Robby has shown excellent control and overall health on a low-fat, fruit-based diet. He now offers private and online group coaching for diabetics.
NYT Bestselling Author & Director of the Women's Brain Initiative and Associate Director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College
Lisa Mosconi PhD
Dr. Mosconi holds a PhD degree in Neuroscience and Nuclear Medicine, and is a certified Integrative Nutritionist and holistic healthcare practitioner. Her research is well known regarding the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease in at-risk individuals, especially women, using brain imaging techniques such as positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
Founder and President of Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute
Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS
Jeffrey Bland has been an internationally recognized leader in the nutritional medicine field for over 35 years and is known as the father of functional medicine for his ability to synthesize complex scientific concepts in a manner that is both personable and accessible. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Nutrition where he is a Certified Nutrition Specialist and the Association for Clinical Biochemistry.
Therapist, Executive Coach, Public Speaker, Forbes Contributor
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A. RCC, is a psychotherapist, wellness coach, and writer in New York City. She holds a Master of Arts in counseling psychology, during which the focus of her research was romantic relationships. A bona fide dating expert, Megan helps people date better and improve their existing relationship by taking an integrated approach to her practice that blends holistic wellness and mindfulness-based techniques.
Epidemiologist, Physician, NYT Contributor
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., M.H.S., C.P.H.
Dr. Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., M.H.S., C.P.H., is an epidemiologist, physician, and writer. Amitha is a proud alumna of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (Master of Health Science/M.H.S. in Global Disease Epidemiology and Control; Certificate in Vaccine Science & Policy), the University of Toronto (M.D.), the University of Arizona (Fellowship in Integrative Medicine), and the Munk School of Global Affairs (Journalism Fellowship).
Nutritionist & Best-Selling Author
Jess Cording MS, RD
Jess Cording is a registered dietitian, integrative nutrition health coach, and writer with a passion for helping others streamline their wellness routine and experience a happier, calmer life and a more balanced relationship with food and exercise.
Best-Selling Author & Lead Health Coach, THE WELL
Katrine Van Wyk
Katrine van Wyk is the author of Best Green Drinks Ever, a certified holistic health coach, and yoga teacher. Katrine works closely and has trained with Dr. Frank Lipman at his practice in Manhattan, The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center. As a part of Dr. Lipman’s team of health coaches, Katrine has helped to guide his high–profile patients through dietary changes that also fit their demanding and busy lives
Triple-board certified health expert & 4x NYT Best-Selling Author
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who helps clients lose weight fast by breaking free from food intolerance. A certified nutrition specialist, board certified Holistic Nutritionist, and Certified Exercise Physiologist, she is the author of the New York Times best-sellers The Virgin Diet: Drop 7 Foods, Lose 7 Pounds, Just 7 Days and The Virgin Diet Cookbook: 150 Easy and Delicious Recipes to Lose Weight and Feel Better Fast.
