What are MBG Classes?
MBG Classes come to you from the team at mindbodygreen.com! Our goal is to provide you with world-class instructional video classes with the best wellness teachers around. These classes are streamed so you can watch anywhere in the world with an internet connection. You can also watch them as many times as you like!
Are these classes DVDs or are they downloadable or streamed?
These classes are streamed so all you need is an internet connection! You can watch anywhere, any time, on any device. You can watch classes on a computer, tablet, or smart phone. You can watch the classes as many times as you like and you can go at your own pace!
What if I live outside of the United States?
No problem - all you need is an internet connection! Even though you can live anywhere in the world to take these classes, please keep in mind that class prices are in US Dollars.
What do I get for my money?
You'll get up to six hours of video instruction from the world's leading experts in yoga, meditation and plant-based nutrition. (Stay tuned for more classes coming soon!) In addition to video instruction, each class includes notes, helpful worksheets, tips, recipes, discussion boards, and exercises to get going on your own. You can watch these classes as many times as you like!
Will I get personalized instructions?
Through our "Discussions" section, you’ll be able to ask the instructor questions. You’ll also be able to interact with others who are doing the class with you. It’s a great way to connect with your classmates and support each other!
What if I LOVE the class?
Let us know! Consider writing a post about your transformation. If you're interested, read the writer's guidelines. And stay tuned, we have more classes in the works.
I'm on the fence. How can I get a preview?
We offer free previews on every class page.
What do I need to take the classes?
Once you register and purchase your class, you'll have immediate access to all class video, discussions and associated tools. If you're taking the yoga class, it helps to have a yoga mat, but it's not necessary.
What if I'm a total beginner?
That's great! These classes are comprehensive primers for anyone interested in learning more about the topic, and they're also a handy refresher if you're looking for more inspiration.
Are closed captions available?
Yes, closed captions are available for all classes. Look for the icon in the video player control bar to enable closed captions. (Currently offered in English only.)
I already own one or more classes that are part of a bundle. Can I still get savings on the other class(es)?
Absolutely. If you log in and add a bundle to your cart, you will see that only the classes that you don't own are in your cart. The savings percentage of the bundle will be applied to the remaining classes.
I already own one or more classes that are part of MBG Mastery. Do I have to pay the full price?
Of class not! If you already own one or more of the Mastery classes, you will be charged a prorated price based on how many classes you own. This discount will be reflected on the checkout page. Please note that because MBG Mastery is a collection of classes, your discount may vary.
I want to give a class as a gift. Can I do that?
Sure! Just click the button on any of the class pages.
What if I DON'T LOVE it? Can I get a refund?
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
I'm experiencing poor video quality. What's the problem?

Our video streaming adapts to your connection speed in order to avoid interruption, so if you experience degraded quality it’s probably because your internet connection is too slow. Try reconnecting to your network or find a different one to see if the problem is corrected.

For more detail, please view our list of video player requirements. It is suggested to match your computer/device to these requirements for the best viewing experience.

If you computer/device meets our requirements, sometimes it can help to completely close down your browser and re-launch it, and make sure that your system is not running too many other programs simultaneously.

HELP! What if I have feedback or technical questions?

Please first view our list of video player requirements to make sure your computer/device meets the minimum requirements.

If you continue to experience video playback issues or you have a question about another subject, please email us at support@mindbodygreen.com and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible. We love hearing from our community so please let us know if there’s anything we can do better or if you have suggestions for future classes!

