Our video streaming adapts to your connection speed in order to avoid interruption, so if you experience degraded quality it’s probably because your internet connection is too slow. Try reconnecting to your network or find a different one to see if the problem is corrected.

For more detail, please view our list of video player requirements. It is suggested to match your computer/device to these requirements for the best viewing experience.

If you computer/device meets our requirements, sometimes it can help to completely close down your browser and re-launch it, and make sure that your system is not running too many other programs simultaneously.