Clean Eating Bundle

Clean eating: It's a term that gets thrown around a lot, but what does it actually mean? And what can eating clean actually do for you? Well, we created the Clean Eating Bundle to answer those exact questions. Eating clean, whole foods is the key to feeling and looking your best. With this bundle, we'll show you how it's done, taking you from a novice to expert in no time.

Make a habit out of cooking nourishing and affordable meals at home with award-winning food writer and personal chef Phoebe Lapine.

Make the gluten-eaters jealous and learn to make some amazing gluten-free dishes with private chef Alex Thomopoulos.

And ditch sugar for good to lose weight and feel great with nutritionist and health coach Dana James.

Join us for this bundle if you're ready to harness the power of clean eating to feel better, lighter and more attractive in your body.


You save 30%
when you buy this bundle
$111.97 USD
Buy This Class Package
Already own one or more of these classes? No problem! You will save 30% on the classes you don't own by buying the rest of this class package. Have more questions? Read our FAQ.

Included classes

Video Class Image
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
With Phoebe Lapine
1 hour 37 minutes
nutrition
Video Class Image
Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free
With Alex Thomopoulos
1 hour 1 minute
nutrition
Video Class Image
How To Ditch Sugar
With Dana James
2 hours 2 minutes
nutrition
You save 30%
when you buy this bundle
$111.97 USD
Buy This Class Package
Already own one or more of these classes? No problem! You will save 30% on the classes you don't own by buying the rest of this class package. Have more questions? Read our FAQ.

WATCH FOR FREE

You're watching
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Watch More

The Essentials To Always Have On Hand

From How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals With Phoebe Lapine

Breakfast: A Protein-Packed Veggie Frittata

From Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free With Alex Thomopoulos

Are You Addicted To Sugar?

From How To Ditch Sugar With Dana James
X
Gift This Class:
Video Courses Image

To:

From:

Message:

Deliver On:

Cancel
Add Gift to Cart Cancel
X
Edit Recipient Information
Video Courses Image

To:

From:

Message:

Deliver On:

Cancel
Update Gift Cancel
X
Message teacher directly
Have something you want to discuss in private? You can message Charlie Knoles directly via email.
The teacher will send a response to this email.
Send Email
Cancel
X
Payment Modal Icon
Installment Plan Details

Peer Review

Submit
X
Manage Email Notifications

Class Reminders

X
Payment Modal Icon
Take Your Meditation Practice To The Next Level
X
Rate This Class:
Let us know what you think! This message will be shared with the team at mbg for class improvements.
Cancel
Submit Rating
X
Added to Your Cart
Class Package Image
Clean Eating Bundle
Checkout Continue Shopping
Other Classes You May Enjoy
Buy more and save!
Get 10% off two classes, and 15% off 3 or more classes.
X
X
Checkout Step 1
Create your account


I have read and understood the terms of use.

or
Continue with Facebook
Already have an account? Log in to purchase.
X
Log in

Log In Forgot Password?
or log in with:
Don't have an account? Sign up!
X
Forgot Password

Submit
X
Checkout Step 1
Looks like you just need to set up a password to finish creating your account.

I have read and understood the terms of use.

Continue to checkout
or
Continue with Facebook
Already have an account? Log in to purchase.
Close
You're on your way!
Sign up to preview this class

Cancel
Close
Join the Discussion
You must purchase this class before contributing to discussions.
Video Courses Image
Purchase Now No, thank you.
Close
We hope you enjoyed your free preview.
Ready to take it to the next level?
Video Courses Image
Purchase Now No, thank you.
Close
You already previewed this class.
Ready for more?
Buy Now