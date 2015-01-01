Meet The Instructor

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., is the author of the New York Times best-selling book Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Diet (Rodale, 2015) and Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Cookbook (Rodale, 2016). She also is the host of the highly successful PBS special, 21 Days to a Slimmer, Younger You.

A weight-loss and natural anti-aging expert, Dr. Petrucci is a concierge doctor for celebrities in New York City and Los Angeles. She is a board-certified naturopathic physician and a certified nutrition consultant.

Dr. Petrucci did postgraduate work in Europe, studying naturopathic medicine in England and Switzerland. She is one of the few practitioners in the United States certified in biological medicine by the esteemed Dr. Thomas Rau of the Paracelsus Klinik Lustmuhle in Switzerland.

Dr. Petrucci is a weekly contributor on Dr. Oz and appears regularly on Good Morning America and other national news programs. She has authored six best-selling books for John Wiley & Sons. In addition, she is a regular contributor to the Huffington Post and MindBodyGreen. She has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Woman’s World, Life & Style, Closer, Harper’s Bazaar, Daily Mail, Cooking Light, Redbook, and more. She also is the driving force behind the popular website drkellyann.com.

Currently, Dr. Petrucci is focusing much of her attention on developing innovative beauty- and food-based products. Her volunteer work includes helping women in business become “fierce entrepreneurs.” She has two teenaged sons, loves fashion and travel, and lives in New York City.