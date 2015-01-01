You’re new to the concept of inflammation and want to better understand it.
You feel like you’re aging faster than you should be.
You’re gaining weight even though you diet and exercise.
You suffer from bloating, gas, diarrhea, or constipation.
You suffer from depression or anxiety.
Beat Inflammation: A 21 Day Plan
By enrolling in this class, you’ll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
1. Do a self-check for inflammation.
2. Pinpoint the causes of your inflammation.
3. Make lifestyle changes to keep your symptoms at bay.
4. Look and feel better than you have in years.
What You’ll Learn
5 LESSONS
Getting Started On Your Journey To Beating Inflammation
Dr. Kellyann discusses her two decades as a weight-loss and anti-aging transformation specialist, including her current work as a concierge doctor to celebrities in Hollywood and New York. She’ll also explain who she created this class for, what you can expect to get out of it, and give you an overview of the roadmap.
LESSONS
1. Meet Dr. Kellyann Petrucci
2. Is This Class For You?
3. What is This Class All About?
4. Your Roadmap For This Class
5. What Kind Of Results Can You Expect?
Read more
2 LESSONS
Understanding Why Chronic Inflammation Is Dangerous
Unlike acute inflammation (a healthy bodily process), chronic inflammation is incredibly destructive. In this module, you’ll find out what chronic inflammation is, why it’s so damaging to your body, and the most common ways it manifests itself.
LESSONS
1. “Good” & “Bad” Inflammation—Why One Heals & The Other Kills
2. How Chronic Inflammation Makes You Sick All Over
Read more
5 LESSONS
How To Heal Inflammation the Natural Way
In this module, Dr. Kellyann shares her favorite, most effective ways to heal chronic inflammation naturally. She’ll discuss how to swap out pro-inflammatory foods for foods that soothe your gut, incorporate bone broth into your diet, avoid carbs and sugar, and most importantly, allow yourself time to heal.
LESSONS
1. Why Healing Your Cells Takes 21 Days
2. Quench The Fire With Anti-Inflammatory Foods
3. All About Bone Broth
4. Keep The Carb Flu & The Sugar Demon From Sabotaging Your Goals
5. What to Do If You Need More Help Battling Inflammation
Read more
2 LESSONS
How To Maintain Your Wins & Keep Inflammation Down
Once your 21 days are over and you’ve conquered your inflammation, you’ll want to stay slim and healthy—but you’ll also want to have some fun! Dr. Kellyann describes her 80/20 diet plan, which allows you to maintain 100% of your gains with only 80% of the work. She’ll also explain how to tell when you’re crushing your inflammation—from improved lab test results, to your slimmer, younger, more radiant body.
LESSONS
1. How To Live 80/20 Long Term
2. Analyzing Your Progress
Read more
2 LESSONS
How to Know If You’re Chronically Inflamed
Are you on fire internally? Learn how to read your “body language” to spot the clues that tell you if you’re chronically inflamed. Dr. Kellyann will also fill you in on some simple medical tests you can take that may reveal signs of dangerous inflammation.
LESSONS
1. Doing A Self-Check—How Do You Look & Feel?
2. Signs & Symptoms Of Chronic Inflammation
Read more
4 LESSONS
What Causes Chronic Inflammation?
There are many reasons that you may be suffering from inflammation, but some aren’t quite as obvious as others. Dr. Kellyann explains how genes, environment, your gut, and a western diet may be wreaking havoc on your body.
LESSONS
1. Genes—Are They Destiny, Or Just Part Of The Picture?
2. How A Toxic World Triggers Inflammation
3. The Role Of A “Leaky Gut” In Inflammation
4. The Role Of High Blood Sugar In Inflammation
Read more
5 LESSONS
Lifestyle Changes To Defeat Inflammation In The Long Run
Being careful about the food, drink, and supplements you consume isn’t the only way to beat inflammation. Learn more about simple lifestlye changes you can make to keep your inflammation at bay far into the future.
LESSONS
1. Load Up on Anti-Inflammatory Nutrients
2. Exercise Your Inflammation Away
3. Detoxify Your Home
4. Detoxify Your Emotional Environment
5. Meditate and Breathe Your Inflammation Away
Read more
5 LESSONS
Getting Started On Your Journey To Beating Inflammation
Dr. Kellyann discusses her two decades as a weight-loss and anti-aging transformation specialist, including her current work as a concierge doctor to celebrities in Hollywood and New York. She’ll also explain who she created this class for, what you can expect to get out of it, and give you an overview of the roadmap.
LESSONS
1. Meet Dr. Kellyann Petrucci
2. Is This Class For You?
3. What is This Class All About?
4. Your Roadmap For This Class
5. What Kind Of Results Can You Expect?
Read more
2 LESSONS
How to Know If You’re Chronically Inflamed
Are you on fire internally? Learn how to read your “body language” to spot the clues that tell you if you’re chronically inflamed. Dr. Kellyann will also fill you in on some simple medical tests you can take that may reveal signs of dangerous inflammation.
LESSONS
1. Doing A Self-Check—How Do You Look & Feel?
2. Signs & Symptoms Of Chronic Inflammation
Read more
2 LESSONS
Understanding Why Chronic Inflammation Is Dangerous
Unlike acute inflammation (a healthy bodily process), chronic inflammation is incredibly destructive. In this module, you’ll find out what chronic inflammation is, why it’s so damaging to your body, and the most common ways it manifests itself.
LESSONS
1. “Good” & “Bad” Inflammation—Why One Heals & The Other Kills
2. How Chronic Inflammation Makes You Sick All Over
Read more
4 LESSONS
What Causes Chronic Inflammation?
There are many reasons that you may be suffering from inflammation, but some aren’t quite as obvious as others. Dr. Kellyann explains how genes, environment, your gut, and a western diet may be wreaking havoc on your body.
LESSONS
1. Genes—Are They Destiny, Or Just Part Of The Picture?
2. How A Toxic World Triggers Inflammation
3. The Role Of A “Leaky Gut” In Inflammation
4. The Role Of High Blood Sugar In Inflammation
Read more
5 LESSONS
How To Heal Inflammation the Natural Way
In this module, Dr. Kellyann shares her favorite, most effective ways to heal chronic inflammation naturally. She’ll discuss how to swap out pro-inflammatory foods for foods that soothe your gut, incorporate bone broth into your diet, avoid carbs and sugar, and most importantly, allow yourself time to heal.
LESSONS
1. Why Healing Your Cells Takes 21 Days
2. Quench The Fire With Anti-Inflammatory Foods
3. All About Bone Broth
4. Keep The Carb Flu & The Sugar Demon From Sabotaging Your Goals
5. What to Do If You Need More Help Battling Inflammation
Read more
5 LESSONS
Lifestyle Changes To Defeat Inflammation In The Long Run
Being careful about the food, drink, and supplements you consume isn’t the only way to beat inflammation. Learn more about simple lifestlye changes you can make to keep your inflammation at bay far into the future.
LESSONS
1. Load Up on Anti-Inflammatory Nutrients
2. Exercise Your Inflammation Away
3. Detoxify Your Home
4. Detoxify Your Emotional Environment
5. Meditate and Breathe Your Inflammation Away
Read more
2 LESSONS
How To Maintain Your Wins & Keep Inflammation Down
Once your 21 days are over and you’ve conquered your inflammation, you’ll want to stay slim and healthy—but you’ll also want to have some fun! Dr. Kellyann describes her 80/20 diet plan, which allows you to maintain 100% of your gains with only 80% of the work. She’ll also explain how to tell when you’re crushing your inflammation—from improved lab test results, to your slimmer, younger, more radiant body.
LESSONS
1. How To Live 80/20 Long Term
2. Analyzing Your Progress
Read more
Meet The Instructor
Inflammation Expert
Dr. Kellyann Petrucci
Board-Certified Naturopathic Physician
Host of the PBS special, 21 Days to a Slimmer, Younger You
Concierge Doctor to celebrities in Los Angeles and New York City
Author Of New York Times best-selling books Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Diet (Rodale, 2015) and Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Cookbook (Rodale, 2016)
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., is the author of the New York Times best-selling book Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Diet (Rodale, 2015) and Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Cookbook (Rodale, 2016). She also is the host of the highly successful PBS special, 21 Days to a Slimmer, Younger You.
A weight-loss and natural anti-aging expert, Dr. Petrucci is a concierge doctor for celebrities in New York City and Los Angeles. She is a board-certified naturopathic physician and a certified nutrition consultant.
Dr. Petrucci did postgraduate work in Europe, studying naturopathic medicine in England and Switzerland. She is one of the few practitioners in the United States certified in biological medicine by the esteemed Dr. Thomas Rau of the Paracelsus Klinik Lustmuhle in Switzerland.
Dr. Petrucci is a weekly contributor on Dr. Oz and appears regularly on Good Morning America and other national news programs. She has authored six best-selling books for John Wiley & Sons. In addition, she is a regular contributor to the Huffington Post and MindBodyGreen. She has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Woman’s World, Life & Style, Closer, Harper’s Bazaar, Daily Mail, Cooking Light, Redbook, and more. She also is the driving force behind the popular website drkellyann.com.
Currently, Dr. Petrucci is focusing much of her attention on developing innovative beauty- and food-based products. Her volunteer work includes helping women in business become “fierce entrepreneurs.” She has two teenaged sons, loves fashion and travel, and lives in New York City.
What Students Are Saying About What to Eat To Feel Your Best:
"I’m telling you, I feel like a new woman. I feel like a teenager! To me, her program was a miracle... it saved my life."
— Merris, Patient
"Here’s what Kellyann and I know from decades of transforming people’s lives: What you put on your fork is more powerful than anything you’ll find in a prescription bottle."
— Mark Hyman, M.D., Physician and New York Times best-selling author
What’s Included
Secure Your Spot today in Beat Inflammation for these enrollment benefits:
7 modules and 25 video lessons, filled with all the information you need to beat inflammation
A beginner’s guide to the causes and consequences of chronic inflammation
A complete list of the foods to eat and the foods to avoid to fight inflammation, including a healing bone broth recipe
Useful tips and practices you can use to keep inflammation from getting in the way of your life
Lifetime access to stream from your computer, phone or tablet
Take This Class
Beat Inflammation: A 21-Day Plan
$19.99 USD
25 video lessons on how to beat inflammation
A beginner’s guide to the causes of inflammation
A complete list of the foods to eat and the foods to avoid to fight inflammation, including a healing bone broth recipe
Is the class delivered as a DVD or do I need to download it?
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
When does the class begin?
Whenever you’re ready! There’s no set start (or end) date here.
Is there a specific schedule I need to follow?
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
What happens when I complete the class? Can I watch it again?
Yes! Watch as much as you’d like, and for as long as you’d like. Once you’ve completed the class, it’s yours to keep!
What if the class is too difficult or it doesn’t meet my needs?
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
What if I don’t like the class?
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Didn’t find the answer you’re looking for?
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We’re happy to answer all of your questions.
Get FREE Access To Preview This Class Now
Enter your best email and get FREE access to instantly preview this class for the next 10 minutes.