Ophi is my Crazy Sexy Oracle. I share my secrets, musings, and questions with her. And just like a gifted Sorceress (in heels) she blows my mind with spot on guidance and vision. I’ll call her before meeting with a potential partner and DANG, her insight is freaky helpful. Sit back, open up, and hold on tight (like Lord of the Rings style tight). Ophi is mystically fabulous!

The AstroTwins are my go-to guides for astrology. Their knowledge is incredible and their intuition is always spot on! I check in with them monthly for guidance and support. I’m psyched to have them in my speed dial.

Ophira’s business reading was SPOT ON! Her insight helped me make key decisions for my fast growing company. She’ll give you priceless information about yourself and your business that is both grounded and inspiring. Her intuition is off the charts and she’s become one of my ‘secret business weapons’. I cannot recommend her enough!

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as The AstroTwins, are identical twin sisters and professional astrologers. Their spot-on predictions reach millions of people through their website, Astrostyle.com , their web series “Astrologica” on Refinery29.com, guest appearances on SIRIUS/XM Radio, and their columns, which include ELLE.com, ELLE Australia and Interview Germany. They are also contributors to People, The Huffington Post and other media globally. The AstroTwins have been featured in the New York Times Sunday Styles, the U.K. Times and have appeared as ambassadors for many major brands in the United States. They “bring the stars down to earth” with their unique, practical approach to astrology, and their readings, events, retreats and appearances are in high demand. Ophira and Tali are the authors of four astrology books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac (a guide to the men of the zodiac), Shoestrology (discover your “birthday shoe”) and Momstrology (their #1 Amazon best-selling astrological parenting guide).

To be sure that you’re fully equipped to continue down your optimal astrological path, The AstroTwins have left you with a few more quick tips to set you up for success. In this bonus module, they’ll cover how to tap into the power of the new moon, how to thrive during retrograde, how to determine your compatibility with your partner, and more!

Congratulations on completing your introduction to the world of astrology! In your (almost) final module, the AstroTwins send you off on a high note and wish you luck as you continue your cosmic journey.

Astrology charts can help you understand your nature and the nature of your loved ones. They can also help you to track the cycles that are happening in the stars, making it easier for you to determine the best possible window to take important actions in your life. In this module, The AstroTwins will show you exactly how to track those cycles, empowering you with the ability to plan your life’s events in harmony with the stars.

Just like there are certain aspects of the cosmos that influence prosperity, there are many that influence your love life and relationships as well. In this module, The AstroTwins reveal the things that shape your approach to relationships, dating, marriage, and sex, and how you can make them work in your favor.

Now it’s time to look at how your chart shapes your career, your money and your life’s purpose. There are a few prosperity planets on your chart, and these are the power players that influence your path to abundance and success. Follow along with your own chart to decode what sort of prosperity is in store for you.

Astrology is a blueprint for your soul’s purpose and life’s journey. You may discover areas in your chart that are imbalanced, or skewing too heavily toward one type of energy. The good news is that you can do something about it! The AstroTwins have dedicated this module to making choices and decisions based on your chart, hence creating more balance and harmony in your life.

As you now know, your birth chart consists of three main elements: the planets, the zodiac signs, and the houses. When you put them all together and discover what it means for you personally, magic happens.

Before diving into this module, make sure you have everything you need, such as the class study guide and birth chart. Once you’ve done this, The AstroTwins will dive into understanding the elements of your chart, including planets, zodiac signs, and the twelve houses.

Meet Tali and Ophi Edut. They’re the identical twin sisters known as The AstroTwins, and they’ll be your guides through this journey of finding answers within, rather than outside of yourself. In this first module, you’ll learn a bit more about the sisters, as well as what astrology really is, how to read your birth chart, and best practices for using those astrological super powers.

