Astrology Fundamentals
How To Take Charge Of Your Destiny & Rock Your Relationships
What you get:
- A comprehensive astrology workbook, filled with actionable exercises and simple graphics
- A deep dive into the history of astrology, its fundamentals, and how to use it to create the life you want
- You’re curious about astrology.
- You’re ready to graduate from the generic daily horoscope.
- You want to understand how the universe may be working for or against you.
- You believe in cosmic energy, and want to utilize its benefits.
- You want to create real, meaningful change in your life.
- 1. How to read birth charts for yourself and others.
- 2. How to identify your talents, weaknesses, and strengths via the elements.
- 3. How to use astrology beyond the basic sun signs.
- 4. How to create personal growth, financial gain, and harmony in all of your relationships.
- 5. How to align the stars for yourself.
Getting Started With Astrology Fundamentals
- 1. Meet The AstroTwins
- 2. What Is Astrology & Why You Should Care
- 3. How To Read Your Birth Chart
- 4. Astrology FAQs
- 5. Using Your Astrological Superpowers Wisely
Using Your Chart & The 3-Part Puzzle™ To See What Is In Store For You
- 1. Interpreting Your Birth Chart
- 2. Your Rising Sign: What Is It & What Does It Mean For Your Destiny?
- 3. Diving Deep Into Your Zodiac Sign
- 4. A Quick Exercise To Do Your Own 3-Part Puzzle & Interpret Your Chart
Using Astrology For Wealth, Prosperity & Abundance
- 1. Uncovering Your Path To Abundance: Which Prosperity Planets Should You Keep On Your Radar?
- 2. Uncovering Your Path To Abundance: Which Prosperity Houses Will Bring You Abundance?
- 3. A Quick Exercise For Discovering Your Ideal Career Path
- 4. Using The North & South Nodes To Decode Your Destiny
Plan It By The Planets: Using Astrology To Time Big Decisions & Events
- 1. Introduction: Tracking Astrological Cycles To Seize Windows Of Opportunity
- 2. Understanding How The Planets Move & What It Means For You
- 3. New Moons & Full Moons: Harnessing The Power Of The Lunar Cycle
- 4. How To Actually Thrive When A Planet Turns Retrograde
Quick Tips From The AstroTwins
- 1. How To Tap Into The Power Of The Next New Moon
- 2. How To Soar With The Next Full Moon
- 3. How To Thrive During Mercury Retrograde
- 4. How Astrology Can Help Determine If You’re Compatible With Your Partner
- 5. 12 Sex Tips For The 12 Signs Of The Zodiac To Rock Your Relationships
Decoding The Symbols In Your Birth Chart
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The 3-Part Puzzle™: The Best Way To Understand Your Birth Chart
- 3. The Planets: Part 1 Of The Puzzle
- 4. More About The Planets: Inner Vs. Outer
- 5. The Zodiac Signs: Part 2 Of The Puzzle
- 6. The 12 Houses: Part 3 Of The Puzzle
- 7. A Quick Exercise To Discover Your Planets, Signs & Houses
Using Your Chart To Identify Natural Talents, Strengths & Challenges
- 1. Introduction: Your Chart Is Not Set In Stone
- 2. Creating Harmony Between The 4 Elements
- 3. Yin Or Yang? A Quick Exercise To Explore The Polarity Of Zodiac Signs
- 4. Understanding Cardinal, Mutable & Fixed Signs & Why They Matter
Using Astrology To Find Fulfillment In Love & Elevate Your Relationships
- 1. Uncovering Your Path To Real Love: Which Love Planets Should You Look Out For
- 2. Uncovering Your Path To Real Love: Which Love Houses Should You Look Out For?
- 3. Understanding The Descendant: How It Can Help You Rock Your Relationships?
- 4. What If The Love & Prosperity Houses Are Empty On Your Chart
Conclusion: Continuing Your Cosmic Journey
- 1. Thanks & A Fond Farewell
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as The AstroTwins, are identical twin sisters and professional astrologers. Their spot-on predictions reach millions of people through their website, Astrostyle.com, their web series “Astrologica” on Refinery29.com, guest appearances on SIRIUS/XM Radio, and their columns, which include ELLE.com, ELLE Australia and Interview Germany. They are also contributors to People, The Huffington Post and other media globally. The AstroTwins have been featured in the New York Times Sunday Styles, the U.K. Times and have appeared as ambassadors for many major brands in the United States. They “bring the stars down to earth” with their unique, practical approach to astrology, and their readings, events, retreats and appearances are in high demand. Ophira and Tali are the authors of four astrology books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac (a guide to the men of the zodiac), Shoestrology (discover your “birthday shoe”) and Momstrology (their #1 Amazon best-selling astrological parenting guide).
- 9 modules and 38 video lessons, filled with all the information you need
- A comprehensive astrology workbook, filled with actionable exercises and simple graphics
- A deep dive into the history of astrology, its fundamentals, and how to use it to create the life you want
- Lifetime access to stream from your computer, phone or tablet
