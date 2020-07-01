Deeper, More Holistic
Understanding Of The Role Nutrition Plays In Achieving
Optimal Health?
- Are you confused by the seemingly infinite theories on the best ways to eat and live for optimal wellness?
- Do you want to improve specific areas of your health, such as gut issues, inflammation, thyroid concerns, or food intolerances?
- Have you been prescribed endless, expensive medications that only offer temporary relief, rather than address the root cause of the issue?
- Are you tired of feeling like society is telling you to lose weight and look younger, but never how to feel better in your body and actually become healthier?
- Do you think there’s so much more to food than just providing sustenance?
mindbodygreen's Functional
Nutrition Program
We created this unique, first-of-its-kind program based on the philosophy that food should be functional—that food is a pathway to optimal health and wellbeing, and is the medicine you need to fight inflammation, make skin glow, balance hormones, heal the gut, and so much more.
By enrolling, you’ll have access to teachings by world-renowned functional health experts and practitioners, including Mark Hyman, M.D., Frank Lipman, M.D., Holistic Nutritionist Kelly Leveque, Vincent Pedre, M.D., Joel Kahn, M.D., Taz Bhatia, M.D., Amy Shah, M.D., Robin Berzin, M.D., Steven Gundry, M.D., Robert Rountree, M.D., and Will Cole D.C., who will show you how to implement this philosophy into your life, and equip you with the tools you need to achieve greater health and prosperity.
In Functional
Nutrition
Those Who Want To
The Healing Powers Of Functional Nutrition
- You’re interested in health and nutrition, but not just popular diets. You believe that food is a pathway to greater health and wellbeing, and you want to learn how to use food to your benefit.
- You want to become more clear on what happens to your body when you eat that cookie, piece of fruit, or drink that alcoholic beverage, so that you can decide exactly how to fuel yourself.
- You’re curious about food intolerances, how they affect your physical and mental functioning, and how you can use an elimination diet to determine what isn’t working for you.
- You love the idea of using nutrition as a holistic means to greater quality of life, and you want to become well versed in its uses and values to society at large.
You'll learn
By investing in this one-of-a-kind opportunity, you’ll gain a vast wealth of functional nutrition knowledge, such as:
How to heal the body through the power of food, so that you can feel rejuvenated and more alive than you ever thought possible.
How you can improve your digestion, fight inflammation, get glowing skin, and sleep better, so you can take back control of your health, and ultimately, your life.
How to use healthy cooking techniques to get the most nutritional value out of your food.
Techniques to improve your gut health and heal its associated health issues.
The ins and outs of today's most popular diets, and how to determine which may be best for you.
How to eat to promote not only your health, but also the sustainability of the planet.
Practices to help balance your hormones, slow the aging process, and heal your thyroid so you can achieve an optimal state of wellbeing.
Lifestyle changes you can make to prevent disease and promote longevity.
Curious about what exactly will be covered in the program?
Below you’ll find a complete outline of modules, video sessions, and course work.
At our core, we believe in using food as medicine. We believe food should be functional, or as Hippocrates said, “let food be thy medicine, and thy medicine be food.” It should fight inflammation, make skin glow, balance hormones, heal the gut, and more. In this brief module, Kelly will dive a little deeper into this philosophy—the philosophy that food is a pathway to optimal health and wellbeing.
- 1: Set Yourself Up For Success In This Program: A Message From mbg Founder & CEO, Jason Wachob
- 2: Overall Philosophy with Kelly LeVeque
- 3: Overall Philosophy: Writing Assignment
- 4: Recommended Reading List
- 5: Program Syllabus
Kelly explains the basics of building a healthy, organic, and sustainable kitchen at home. From sourcing high-quality and nutrient-dense ingredients, to understanding food labels, to stocking a healthy pantry and refrigerator, this module is a practical guide to clean shopping and clean eating at home.
- 1: Stocking A Healthy Kitchen: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To How To Stock A Healthy Kitchen
- 3: Buy Local, Organic & In-Season
- 4: Proteins & Dairy
- 5: Fats
- 6: Grains
- 7: Sugars
- 8: Stocking A Healthy Kitchen: Writing Assignment
- 9: Stocking A Healthy Kitchen: Quiz
Aside from impacting our health, the choices we make when it come to the food we eat also directly affect the environment. In this module, Kelly will discuss some of the biggest issues in sustainability today, such as factory farming, GMOs, how you can make more informed decisions when it comes to what you eat, and many other ways you can help support the health of the world you live in.
- 1: Sustainability: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To Sustainability
- 3: Why Care About Sustainability
- 4: Organizations To Know
- 5: Our Food Choices Matter
- 6: Factory Farming
- 7: Industrial Vegetable Farming
- 8: What A Sustainable Agriculture System Doesn’t Look Like
- 9: Aquaculture
- 10: GMOs
- 11: Methane
- 12: Carbon Footprints
- 13: Best & Worst Food Choices
- 14: Sustainability: Writing Assignment
- 15: Sustainability: Quiz
In this module, you will learn some healthy cooking techniques that will help you maximize the nutritional benefits of the ingredients you buy. From soaking and sprouting, to sauteing and roasting, to peeling and pitting, you’ll learn how to unlock the full potential of your healthy ingredients, and create delicious, nutritious meals.
- 1: Healthy Cooking Techniques: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To Healthy Cooking Techniques
- 3: Soaking & Sprouting
- 4: Dehydrating
- 5: Fermenting
- 6: Food Combination
- 7: Traditional Cooking Techniques
- 8: Chopping, Cubing, Pitting & Peeling
- 9: Blending & Bowls
- 10: Sunday Food Prep
- 11: Healthy Cooking Techniques: Writing Assignment
- 12: Healthy Cooking Techniques: Quiz
For many people, “diet” is a four-letter word—but that’s not the way it should or has to be. In this module, we won’t be focusing on trendy weight-loss diets. Instead, Kelly will discuss some of the most prevalent, functional, and all around healthy approaches to food and eating in health and wellness today.
- 1: Popular Diets: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To Popular Diets
- 3: Vegetarian
- 4: Mediterranean
- 5: Gluten-Free
- 6: Dairy-Free
- 7: Paleo
- 8: Ketogenic
- 9: Ayurvedic
- 10: Pregnancy
- 11: Popular Diets: Writing Assignment
- 12: Popular Diets: Quiz
Unfortunately for many of us, certain foods (even some “healthy” ones) can have unwanted side effects when we consume them. In this module, you’ll discover what food intolerances look like, what science has to say about them, and then explains how to narrow in on the best foods for every person’s individual system through an elimination diet.
- 1: Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet
- 3: Food Intolerances
- 4: The Elimination Diet
- 5: Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet: Writing Assignment
- 6: Food Intolerances & The Elimination Diet: Quiz
In this immersive module, you will receive a series of comprehensive teachings on the most relevant topics in functional nutrition today, from some of the biggest names in the functional health space. This module covers everything from fighting inflammation, to improving your thyroid and gut health, to balancing hormones, to completing a proper detox. We leave no stone unturned when it comes to all of the amazing ways functional nutrition allows you to optimize your health, so get ready to really dive in.
- 1: General Healing Diet: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To The General Healing Diet
- 3: Nutritional Deficiencies
- 4: Blood Sugar
- 5: Eliminating Toxins
- 6: General Healing Diet: Writing Assignment
- 7: General Healing Diet: Quiz
- 1: Meet Vincent Pedre, M.D., Director Of Pedre Integrative Health
- 2: Inflammation: Study Guide
- 3: Introduction To Inflammation
- 4: Leading Diseases Caused By Inflammation
- 5: Causes Of Chronic Inflammation
- 6: Signs Of Inflammation
- 7: Inflammation & Food
- 8: Inflammation & Essential Fatty Acid Ratio
- 9: Foods That Increase Inflammation
- 10: Foods That Fight Inflammation
- 11: Inflammation & Ketogenic Diets
- 12: The Anti-Inflammatory Lifestyle
- 13: Inflammation: Writing Assignment
- 14: Inflammation: Quiz
- 1: Gut Health: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To Gut Health
- 3: Gut Physiology
- 4: The 5 Key Roles Of The Gut
- 5: Leaky Gut Syndrome
- 6: How The Gut Affects Your Health
- 7: How The Food You Eat Affects Your Gut
- 8: The Happy Gut Diet
- 9: Happy Gut Recipes
- 10: Gut Health: Writing Assignment
- 11: Gut Health: Quiz
- 1: Meet Taz Bhatia, M.D., Founder Of CentreSpring MD
- 2: Thyroid: Study Guide
- 3: Introduction To Thyroid Health
- 4: Thyroid Disorders
- 5: Current Trends In Thyroid Treatments
- 6: Thyroid Recovery: An Untold Story
- 7: Kitchen Cures For Your Thyroid
- 8: Thyroid: Writing Assignment
- 9: Thyroid: Quiz
- 1: Meet Mark Hyman, M.D., Founder & Director Of The Ultra Wellness Center
- 2: Brain Health: Study Guide
- 3: An Epidemic Of Brain Disorders
- 4: Brain Health Fundamentals
- 5: The Brain & Nutrition
- 6: The Brain & Hormones
- 7: The Brain & Inflammation
- 8: The Brain & Digestion
- 9: The Brain & Detoxification
- 10: Calm Your Mind & Create Community
- 11: Brain Health: Writing Assignment
- 12: Brain Health: Quiz
- 1: How The Endocannabinoid System Works: Study Guide
- 2: Meet Robert Rountree, M.D.
- 3: The Endocannabinoid System (ECS) As A Master Regulatory System
- 4: Primary Sites Of Activity For The Endocannabinoid System
- 5: CBD & THC: Myths, Misconceptions & Health Benefits
- 6: The Different Types Of Cannabinoids
- 7: Endocannabinoid Tone & Why Its Important
- 8: Supporting Your Endocannabinoid System Through Diet & Lifestyle
- 9: How The Endocannabinoid System Works: Writing Assignment
- 10: How The Endocannabinoid System Works: Quiz
- 1: Meet Amy Shah, M.D., Double Board Certified MD
- 2: Hormones: Study Guide
- 3: Introduction To Hormones
- 4: Adrenal Hormones
- 5: Thyroid Hormones
- 6: Sex Hormones
- 7: Hormones & The Gut
- 8: Hormones & The Brain
- 9: Hormones & Hunger
- 10: Hormonal Changes Throughout Life
- 11: Hormones In Food
- 12: Foods For Hormone Balance
- 13: How To Detect Hormonal Imbalance
- 14: Hormones: Writing Assignment
- 15: Hormones: Quiz
- 1: Anti-Aging: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To Anti-Aging
- 3: Anti-Aging & Inflammaging
- 4: Inflammaging Triggers
- 5: Common Signs & Symptoms Of Accelerated Aging
- 6: Anti-Aging & Nutrition
- 7: Anti-Aging & Digestive Health
- 8: Anti-Aging & Hormones
- 9: Anti-Aging & Lifestyle
- 10: Anti-Aging Recipes
- 11: Anti-Aging: Writing Assignment
- 12: Anti-Aging: Quiz
- 1: Meet Joel Kahn, M.D., Founder Of The Kahn Center For Cardiac Longevity
- 2: Heart Health: Study Guide
- 3: Introduction To Heart Health
- 4: Why Care About Heart Health?
- 5: When Should You Start Planning For A Healthy Heart?
- 6: Your Food Choices Matter
- 7: Heart Healthy Foods
- 8: Heart Unhealthy Foods
- 9: Nitric Oxide: Why Does It Matter?
- 10: TMAO: The New Kid On The Block
- 11: Fasting & The Heart
- 12: Other Benefits Of Heart Disease Reversal
- 13: Heart Healthy Lifestyle
- 14: Heart Health: Writing Assignment
- 15: Heart Health: Quiz
- 1: Autoimmune Health: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To Autoimmune Health
- 3: Autoimmune Disease: A Case Study
- 4: Autoimmune Health & Nutrition
- 5: Autoimmune Health & The Gut
- 6: Autoimmune Health & Infections
- 7: Autoimmune Health & Toxins
- 8: Autoimmune Health & Lifestyle
- 9: Autoimmune Health: Writing Assignment
- 10: Autoimmune Health: Quiz
- 1: A Deeper Dive Into Autoimmune Disease: Study Guide
- 2: Meet Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
- 3: The Autoimmune-Inflammation Spectrum
- 4: Autoimmune Diseases Of The Nervous System
- 5: Autoimmune Diseases Of The Digestive System
- 6: Other Common Autoimmune Diseases
- 7: Triggers & Perpetrators Of Autoimmune Disease
- 8: Autoimmune Disease & Food Reactivities
- 9: Autoimmune Disease Prevalence In Women
- 10: The Ins & Outs Of Lab Work For Autoimmune Disease
- 11: Genetic Testing For Autoimmune Disease
- 12: Managing Autoimmune Disease Through Diet
- 13: Managing Autoimmune Disease With The Ketogenic Diet
- 14: Elimination Diet Approaches For Autoimmune Disease: Core4 & Elimin8
- 15: Your Autoimmune Disease Food-As-Medicine Cabinet
- 16: Advanced Healing Tools & Modalities For Autoimmune Disease
- 17: Next Steps On Your Autoimmune Disease Healing Journey
- 18: A Deeper Dive Into Autoimmune Disease: Writing Assignment
- 19: A Deeper Dive Into Autoimmune Disease: Quiz
- 1: Veganism: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To Veganism
- 3: Vegan Roots
- 4: Veganism For Health: Heart Disease
- 5: Veganism For Health: Diabetes
- 6: Veganism For Health: Longevity
- 7: Veganism For Health: Weight Loss
- 8: Ethical Veganism
- 9: Environmental Veganism
- 10: Part-Time Veganism
- 11: Vegan Breakfast Smoothie Recipe
- 12: Vegan Watercress Salad Recipe
- 13: Vegan Chia Seed Pudding Recipe
- 14: Veganism: Writing Assignment
- 15: Veganism: Quiz
- 1: Supplements: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To Supplements
- 3: What Are Supplements & Why Use Them?
- 4: How To Pick The Perfect Supplement
- 5: The RDA, DV & Ideal Levels Of Supplementation
- 6: Types Of Supplements
- 7: Intro To Supplement Categories
- 8: Women’s Health Supplements
- 9: Men’s Health Supplements
- 10: Supplements For Athletes
- 11: Supplements For Pediatrics
- 12: Supplements For Digestive Health
- 13: Supplements For Brain Optimization
- 14: Supplement Side Effects
- 15: Supplements: Writing Assignment
- 16: Supplements: Quiz
- 1: The Plant Paradox: Study Guide
- 2: Meet Steven Gundry, M.D.
- 3: What Are Lectins & Why Should You Care?
- 4: The History Of Lectins & How Our Food Supply Has Changed
- 5: Lectins & Gluten: Why The Gluten-Free Fad Got It Wrong
- 6: Steven Gundry, M.D.’s Personal Experience With Lectins
- 7: Lectins, Gut Health & Immunity
- 8: The 7 Deadly Disruptors
- 9: The Lectin-Free Diet
- 10: Cooking Demo: Pressure-Cooking Lentils
- 11: How To Lead A Sustainable, Lectin-Free Lifestyle
- 12: The Plant Paradox: Writing Assignment
- 13: The Plant Paradox: Quiz
- 1: Meet Frank Lipman, M.D., Founder Of The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
- 2: Detox: Study Guide
- 3: Introduction To Detoxing
- 4: Why Detox?
- 5: It’s All About Toxins
- 6: Optimizing Our Natural Detox Systems
- 7: Putting It All Together: How To Do A Proper Detox
- 8: Lifestyle Detox
- 9: Life After Detoxing
- 10: Detox: Writing Assignment
- 11: Detox: Quiz
- 1: Disease Prevention: Study Guide
- 2: Introduction To Disease Prevention
- 3: Four Important Concepts
- 4: Nutrigenomics
- 5: The Functional Medicine Tree
- 6: Disease Prevention & Nutrition
- 7: Disease Prevention Lifestyle
- 8: Disease Prevention: Writing Assignment
- 9: Disease Prevention: Quiz
- 1: The Secrets Of Longevity: Study Guide
- 2: Busting Longevity Myths: Healthspan vs. Lifespan
- 3: How Lectins Compromise Healthspan
- 4: The Blue Zones: What They Really Teach Us
- 5: The Terroir In Healthspan & Lifespan: Lessons From The Naked Mole Rat
- 6: The Aging Body
- 7: The Lifespan Life Plan
- 8: The Secrets Of Longevity: Writing Assignment
- 9: The Secrets Of Longevity: Quiz
- 1: Meet Robin Berzin, M.D.
- 2: Why Functional Medicine?
- 3: The 7-Point Functional Medicine Approach
- 4: Implement Functional Medicine & Nutrition In Your Every Day Life: Study Guide
- 5: Case Study 1: Diabetes
- 6: Case Study 2: Autoimmune Disease
- 7: Case Study 3: SIBO
- 8: Case Study 4: Infertility
- 9: Case Study 5: Insomnia
- 10: Case Study 6: The Optimizer
- 11: Conclusion: The 7-Point Functional Medicine Approach
- 12: Functional Medicine & Nutrition In Your Every Day Life: Writing Assignment
- 13: Functional Medicine & Nutrition In Your Every Day Life: Quiz
Now that you’ve acquired a wealth of functional nutrition knowledge, it’s likely you’ll want to share what you’ve learned with those close to you to help them optimize their health. In your last module, Kelly will review how to best share what you’ve learned, and how to tackle common obstacles that can make people resistant to change.
- 1: Sharing Your Knowledge With Others: Study Guide
- 2: Sharing Your Knowledge With Others
- 3: Keep Learning
- 4: Be A “Know-It”
- 5: Know Your Limitations
- 6: Resistance
- 7: Serious Resistance
- 8: Lifestyle Changes
- 9: Style Counts
- 10: Be You
- 11: Sharing Your Knowledge With Others: Writing Assignment
- 12: Sharing Your Knowledge With Others: Quiz
Gain an expert level of understanding as each one of our world-renowned instructors gives a detailed explanation of the theories and applications of functional food and nutrition.
Downloadable guides that review key points from the lessons and prepare you for the quiz at the end of each module. This is also where you'll find materials to further enhance your knowledge.
Take what you've learned from the video lessons and study materials and apply it to reflection questions that are applicable to the content in each module, as well as to your health.
Take what you’ve learned from the video lessons and study materials and apply it to reflection questions that are applicable to the content in each module, as well as to your health.
Upon completion, you will receive an official certificate of completion from mindbodygreen, exemplifying your curiosity, dedication, and newfound, in-depth understanding of functional food. Display it proudly.
Participate in a 15-question multiple choice quiz that will reinforce your functional nutrition knowledge and make sure that you’re prepared to advance to the next module.
Your digital certificate and mbgFNG title can be displayed on your website, LinkedIn profile, social media platforms, and in your email signature and resume. Your new title will solidify your presence in the mindbodygreen family, giving you early access to our revitalize event, and giving you preferential status of mbg editorial submissions (after all, it signifies a deep wealth of nutrition nutrition knowledge, something we—and other publications—highly value in contributors!). Display this symbol of your knowledge and dedication proudly.
Your digital certificate and mbgFNG title can be displayed on your website, LinkedIn profile, social media platforms, and in your email signature and resume. Your new title will solidify your presence in the mindbodygreen family, giving you early access to our revitalize event, and giving you preferential status of mbg editorial submissions (after all, it signifies a deep wealth of nutrition knowledge, something we—and other publications—highly value in contributors!). Display this symbol of your knowledge and dedication proudly.
Kelly LeVeque
-
Celebrity Health Coach Based In L.A.
-
Certified Holistic Nutritionist
-
Certified Yoga Instructor & Personal Trainer
-
Nationally-Recognized Wellness Expert & Best-Selling Author
Working with Kelly has changed my approach to food. This isn't a fad or a quick-fix diet plan-it's a way to eat that feeds your body so you look better and feel better.
-Emmy Rossum
-
Founder & Medical Director Of The UltraWellness Center In Lenox, Massachusetts.
-
Director Of The Cleveland Clinic Center For Functional Medicine
-
Chairman Of The Board Of The Institute For Functional Medicine
-
10 Time #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author
-
Internationally Recognized Leader, Speaker, Educator & Functional Health Advocate
I’m finally living a consistently healthy lifestyle that includes organic food, regular exercise, and supplements. The 10-day detox eliminated my cravings and compulsive eating pattern, and I look forward to reaching my ideal weight and strengthening my immune system. I feel happy and healthy and I’m confident that I will continue on this path. The structured support system created by Dr Hyman made this all possible!
— Ricki S.
Founder And Director Of The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center In New York City
Author Of Multiple New York Time Best-Selling Books
Recipient of mindbodygreen’s First-Ever Lifetime Achievement Award
Widely-Acclaimed Pioneer In Functional And Integrative Medicine
After years of suffering with a crippling illness and no answers from the medical community, other than more and more meds, I was lucky to meet Dr. Frank Lipman. From the moment we met, he gave me a sense of hope that I could feel better. Within six months, I was feeling dramatically better, and a year later, there were no more signs of what I had been told was an "incurable" disease. It’s been five years now and I feel better and better every day and I owe my health to Dr. Lipman!"
—Seamus Mullen, Chef, Restaurateur & Author
Board-Certified Internist In Private Practice In New York City
Medical Director Of Pedre Integrative Health
President Of Dr. Pedre Wellness
Best-selling Author
Sought-After Speaker & Writer On Integrative amp; Functional Medicine
Dr. Pedre's program helped me lose weight AND I was able to reset my poor eating habits and create new, healthy cooking habits. I also learned to identify my mood trigger foods, and most importantly, I felt empowered to become the best version of me.”
—Ryan G.
Founder Of CentreSpring MD In Atlanta, Georgia
Board-Certified Integrative Medicine Physician
Certified Nutritionist
Best-Selling Author
Nationally Recognized Wellness, Prevention amp; Integrative Health Expert
Dr. Taz always took the time to not only answer all of my questions, but she also helped me understand how hormones, inflammation, and diet play a role in my health. Knowledge is power, and being able to take the fear factor out of the equation has been invaluable.
—Jennifer Tesler
Founder Of The Kahn Center For Cardiac Longevity In Bloomfield, Michigan
Professor Of Medicine At Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Certified Holistic Cardiologist
Author Of Multiple Best-Selling Functional Medicine Books
I was lost at sea before I started studying nutrition and the concept of food-as-medicine with Dr. Kahn. I now am on course, at my optimal weight, have a clear mind, and have the skills to choose my food wisely for my body.
—G.T.
Double Board-Certified MD Based Out Of Phoenix & Glendale, Arizona
Named To mindbodygreen’s Top 100 Women In Wellness To Watch List
Prolific Speaker & Writer In The Functional Medicine Space
The Go-To Women's Resource For Hormone Balance & Community Support
Dr. Amy Shah was the perfect person to help me with my gut and inflammation issues! Her combination of scientific knowledge, nutrition, and ancient medicine expertise is exactly what I needed. I've never felt better thanks to her!
— Bobbi Brown, Beauty Expert & Makeup Artist
Founder & CEO of Parsley Health
Member of mindbodygreen's Collective
Highly sought-after writer & speaker
Advisor on Digital Technology for Institute for Functional Medicine
Certified yoga & meditation teacher
Robin is a healer and a guide to a practical way to feel better and to look better. Her holistic approach is the anti-fad; it's thorough and easy to follow—the results are truly awesome!
— Soraya Darabi, Co-Founder of Zady
-
Director of the International Heart and Lung Institute in Palm Springs, California
-
Founder & Director of The Center for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California
New York Times best-selling author
Renowned heart surgeon
Dr. Gundry’s thirty years of experience in the field of medicine have made him an invaluable resource to people all over the world. His provocative strategies will help you achieve the sustainable, healthy, and vital life you deserve.
— Tony Robbins, best-selling author, philanthropist & life-strategist
-
Founder of Boulder Wellcare
-
Clinical Editor and Regular Columnist for The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Therapies
-
Member of Institute For Functional Medicine Core Faculty
-
Recipient of Linus Pauling Functional Medicine Award
-
Chief Medical Advisor for Thorne
-
-
Founder, Cole Natural Health Centers
Best-selling author
Functional Medicine Practitioner and Doctor of Chiropractic
Highly sought-after writer for international health publications
For years, I struggled to find a way to feel balanced and healthy. Will Cole played a huge role in helping me find a way to reboot my system and make me feel strong again. I’m back to feeling empowered and in control of my body, and I know that is in part because of the way he guided me down the path towards daily optimal health.
-Kathyrn Budig, International Yoga Teacher, Author of Aim True
Absolutely no prior knowledge is required or necessary for this program, but it's an added bonus if you have some prior knowledge/experience!
Upon purchase of this program, you'll receive a master reading list, curated for both those new to nutrition and well-versed in functional medicine. Reading these books is totally optional, but highly recommended.
In order to take this program, you'll need access to the internet via computer, tablet, or mobile device. While any internet browser will work, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox, or Safari for the most efficient user experience.
This program is not a teaching certification
Upon completion of the training, students will receive a certificate of completion that exemplifies dedication to and comprehension of the nutrition program material.
Upon completion of the program, you will be awarded a digital certificate of completion and the title of mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Guide (mbg FNG).
This exemplifies your dedication and in-depth understanding of functional health and nutrition, and signifies to others that you have put in the effort and taken the time to dive deeper into this subject matter.
Each instructor will be conducting live Q&A office hours, and we have outlined when these office hours will be held—you can find this schedule in your Student Dashboard. These live Q&A office hours should be used for questions pertaining to the program content only.
Please note, any issues regarding your personal health should be directed towards your healthcare practitioner. These types of inquiries are out of mindbodygreen’s scope.
You can take as much time as you like to complete this program, as it is entirely self-paced and you have lifetime access to all of the material.
However, if you’d like to hold yourself to a practical timeframe, we recommend that you complete the training in 25 weeks. In the Program Syllabus, you will find a recommended amount of time to spent on each module.
At the moment, there are no continuing education credits associated with the completion of this program.
Unfortunately, no, you cannot listen, watch, or submit content without being connected to the Internet. You must be connected to the Internet in order to listen to or watch the content within the program, as well as to submit your reflections and quiz responses.