What you get:
- 6 modules with 25 video lessons, filled with all the information you need to begin incorporating Ayurveda into your daily routine
- All the information you need to discover your dosha and the daily practices best for you
- Detailed guidance on how to address imbalances and live your dosha in every season
- Step-by-step guidance on why your digestive fire is so important and how to build an Ayurvedic kitchen that supports your digestion
- How to build six-taste meals to ensure optimal balance
- Lifetime access to stream from your computer, phone or tablet
Who Is This Class For?
This Class Is Perfect For You If:
- You’ve always wanted to learn about Ayurveda but don’t know where to start.
- You want to discover your dosha and the daily routines that will help you live optimally
- You know what your dosha is, but don’t feel convinced it’s accurate and aren’t sure what will help you feel your best.
- You want to learn how to fuel your digestive fire, reduce bloat and feel good in your body.
- You want to know how to change your diet and healthy routines based on the seasons.
- You want to incorporate Ayurvedic beauty practices into your daily routine.
By enrolling in this class, you’ll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- 1. Determine your dosha and what foods and routines will suit you best
- 2. Stoke your digestive fire and keep it humming so you have increased energy and vitality
- 3. Stock a true Ayurvedic pantry so your meals incorporate all six tastes for optimal well-being
- 4. Listen to your own body, trust its rhythms and nourish it deeply with Ayurvedic practices
- 5. Finally feel at home in your own skin, ready to take on the world, ready to live your dharma
Class Outline
5 LESSONS
What Is Ayurveda?
LESSONS
- 1. Meet Sahara & Set Your Intention for This Course
- 2. History of Ayurveda & What It Means
- 3. Difference Between Ayurveda & Yoga
- 4. How Ayurveda Can Help Us Navigate Modern Life
- 5. How You’re Already Intuitively Practicing Ayurveda
Read more
3 LESSONS
Discovering Your Dosha
LESSONS
- 1. How the Dosha You Were Born with Might Be Different Than Your Dosha Today
- 2. How the Doshas Change Across Seasons and Age
- 3. Your Dosha Is Your SuperPower
Read more
4 LESSONS
The Ayurvedic Approach to Nutrition
LESSONS
- 1. Welcome to the Ayurvedic Kitchen
- 2. Your Digestive Fire & Why It’s So Important
- 3. How Cold & Frozen Foods Affect Our Digestive Fire
- 4. The Eat Feel Fresh Approach
Read more
4 LESSONS
What Are The Doshas?
LESSONS
- 1. What Are the Doshas?
- 2. Vata
- 3. Pitta
- 4. Kapha
Read more
5 LESSONS
Address Imbalances & Live Your Dosha
LESSONS
- 1. How to Address Imbalances in Each Dosha
- 2. Imbalances in Vata
- 3. Imbalances in Pitta
- 4. Imbalances in Kapha
- 5. Foundational Ayurvedic Self-Care Practices for Every Dosha
Read more
3 LESSONS
The Six Tastes
LESSONS
- 1. What are the Six Tastes?
- 2. The Energy In Food
- 3. Building Six Taste Bowls
Read more
Meet The Instructor
Sahara Rose
Sahara Rose is an ancient soul in a modern body. She has been called “a leading voice for the millennial generation into the new paradigm shift” by Deepak Chopra, who wrote the foreword of her books. She is the best-selling author of Eat Feel Fresh, Idiot's Guide to Ayurveda, A Yogic Path and the upcoming Discover Your Dharma. She also hosts the Highest Self Podcast, the #1 spirituality podcast on iTunes with over 16 million downloads.
Testimonials
"“Sahara has taken the torch of Ayurveda and is burning it brightly.”"
"Provides a much-needed plant-based solution to Ayurvedic nutrition that the world has been waiting for."
"A wonderful leader in the conscious space."
