A 14-Day Clean Eating Program

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Set yourself up for clean-eating success.
- Grocery shop in order to stock your kitchen with only the healthiest foods.
- Eliminate sugar from your diet.
- Cut back on dairy and alcohol.
- Beat pesky cravings.
- Beat brain fog and fatigue.
- Keep up your clean-eating progress far into the future.
"Dawna, I feel fantastic! I can’t believe how easy this is. I’ve lost 7 pounds in the first five days. I’m a person that is extremely busy with my career and eating is always thought about way too late. Therefore, I’m always grabbing processed, quick foods or junk food. All I did was print your shopping list, shop, and prep my meals. I love the morning smoothies—they take no time to make. It’s been so nice having a healthy lunch with me. And arriving home late with a plan and supplies has made dinner prep easy. Thank you for sharing this amazing plan. I’m so happy I found it!"
"This week I’ve dropped another 3 pounds! My husband started the [challenge] with me on Monday morning and has lost 11 pounds this week! He is still experiencing weight loss and has become a believer in clean eating! Thanks for the support and step-by-step guidance, Dawna!"
"I am loving this challenge! I definitely feel lighter, and I wore a pair of jeans yesterday (slipped them on comfortably) that I haven’t been able to wear in years! I almost cried. Thank you so much!"
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective tactics, recipes, and recommendations from your instructor, you’ll deepen your knowledge and establish a healthier lifestyle.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.