“If you have chapped lips all the time, it might be because of your skin care,” board-certified dermatologist Angelo Landriscina, M.D., shares in a TikTok video. Landriscina went on to explain that it’s fairly easy to get your skin care products onto your lips, even if you’re not intentionally applying them to that area.

This can happen with any skin care product, including cleansers with active ingredients, serums, or moisturizers. According to Landriscina, a few ingredients may irritate the lips: AHAs, BHAs, niacinamide, and retinoids.

The latter is especially important to pay attention to, as retinoids are potent products that can do some serious irritation to the skin if used incorrectly.

How do you prevent this? Well, there are two ways: Either you can be extremely meticulous about how you apply your retinoid and make sure that the skin surrounding the lips doesn't come into contact with any of your actives (that includes surfaces like your pillow, as your skin care can easily smear onto the fabric).