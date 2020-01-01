January's Astrological Forecast Is In & It Kicks Off With A Curveball
Welcome to January and the start of a new decade! We'll begin the month in the high Sea Goat surf, thanks to a five-planet posse hanging out in Capricorn. The Sun, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, AND Pluto are all clustered in Cappyville, and this goal-oriented earth sign could set off a somber entry into the new year.
The Roaring Twenties, take two? Not exactly. The generation-shaping outer planets (Neptune, Uranus, and Pluto) are occupying majorly different positions than they were a century ago. Pluto, in fact, was in the exact opposite sign of Cancer in 1920.
But this doesn't necessarily have to be the Boring Twenties either! Under the discerning and cautious Capricorn energy that opens 2020, we're prodded to take stock of what we have, where we're going, and how long our current resources will last.
On January 12, pragmatic Saturn and power-player Pluto will make a rare conjunction (exact meetup), which only happens every 33 to 38 years.
Do we need to craft entirely new systems for the economy, world leadership, and business? Maybe so. This alignment has been getting closer and closer for the past couple of months. Have you been feeling the buildup? Saturn-Pluto conjunctions can bring a "rip it down to the studs" extreme makeover of institutions, or at least, a demand that we deal with anything we've avoided.
Historic events tend to occur when Saturn makes all of Pluto's hidden agendas and secret handiwork tangible and visible. Great transformations often occur—from the founding of the Federal Reserve at a 1914 meetup in Cancer to the European witch hunts the last time they aligned in Capricorn in the 1500s.
Two days prior to this, on January 10, we have the year's first full moon—also a lunar eclipse in Cancer.
There will be no maintaining the Capricorn stiff upper lip under these emotional skies. Expect an outpouring of feelings you didn't know you needed to express.
This is actually one of the last eclipses in a series that's been rippling across the Cancer/Capricorn axis since July 2018, balancing the "yin" (Cancer) and "yang" (Capricorn) of the world and reshaping the way we live, love, and lead. Disrupter Uranus will also wake up from a five-month retrograde today in Taurus, which could stimulate the economy or throw us a curveball, especially in the housing market (domestic Cancer is associated with real estate).
Aquarius season arrives on January 20, but no sooner does the Sun land in the Water Bearer's domain than it gets into a scuffle with Uranus on January 23, which could bring big egos and tempers out.
We'll have to wait for peace to prevail on January 24, when the Aquarius new moon ushers in the Lunar New Year's Eve and we welcome the industrious Metal Rat.
Adios, Earth Pig—it's time to take one last roll in the mud then get busy building a new empire! The month ends with a January 28 square between driven Mars in speedy Sagittarius and hazy Neptune in escapist Pisces. We could all be a bit delusional under these skies, forcing an outcome without having all the facts.