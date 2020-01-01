mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

January's Astrological Forecast Is In & It Kicks Off With A Curveball

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
January 2020 Monthly Horoscope

Image by mbg Creative x W2 PHOTOGRAPHY / Stocksy

January 1, 2020 — 1:15 AM

Welcome to January and the start of a new decade! We'll begin the month in the high Sea Goat surf, thanks to a five-planet posse hanging out in Capricorn. The Sun, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, AND Pluto are all clustered in Cappyville, and this goal-oriented earth sign could set off a somber entry into the new year.

The Roaring Twenties, take two? Not exactly. The generation-shaping outer planets (Neptune, Uranus, and Pluto) are occupying majorly different positions than they were a century ago. Pluto, in fact, was in the exact opposite sign of Cancer in 1920.

But this doesn't necessarily have to be the Boring Twenties either! Under the discerning and cautious Capricorn energy that opens 2020, we're prodded to take stock of what we have, where we're going, and how long our current resources will last.

On January 12, pragmatic Saturn and power-player Pluto will make a rare conjunction (exact meetup), which only happens every 33 to 38 years.

Do we need to craft entirely new systems for the economy, world leadership, and business? Maybe so. This alignment has been getting closer and closer for the past couple of months. Have you been feeling the buildup? Saturn-Pluto conjunctions can bring a "rip it down to the studs" extreme makeover of institutions, or at least, a demand that we deal with anything we've avoided.

Historic events tend to occur when Saturn makes all of Pluto's hidden agendas and secret handiwork tangible and visible. Great transformations often occur—from the founding of the Federal Reserve at a 1914 meetup in Cancer to the European witch hunts the last time they aligned in Capricorn in the 1500s.

Article continues below

Two days prior to this, on January 10, we have the year's first full moon—also a lunar eclipse in Cancer.

There will be no maintaining the Capricorn stiff upper lip under these emotional skies. Expect an outpouring of feelings you didn't know you needed to express.

This is actually one of the last eclipses in a series that's been rippling across the Cancer/Capricorn axis since July 2018, balancing the "yin" (Cancer) and "yang" (Capricorn) of the world and reshaping the way we live, love, and lead. Disrupter Uranus will also wake up from a five-month retrograde today in Taurus, which could stimulate the economy or throw us a curveball, especially in the housing market (domestic Cancer is associated with real estate).

Aquarius season arrives on January 20, but no sooner does the Sun land in the Water Bearer's domain than it gets into a scuffle with Uranus on January 23, which could bring big egos and tempers out.

We'll have to wait for peace to prevail on January 24, when the Aquarius new moon ushers in the Lunar New Year's Eve and we welcome the industrious Metal Rat.

Adios, Earth Pig—it's time to take one last roll in the mud then get busy building a new empire! The month ends with a January 28 square between driven Mars in speedy Sagittarius and hazy Neptune in escapist Pisces. We could all be a bit delusional under these skies, forcing an outcome without having all the facts.

The AstroTwins' 2020 Horoscope is your guide to the new year—and the new decade—for every zodiac sign. Get your copy (paperback or digital) for 20% off with code mbg20. Bonus: Each book includes a ticket to STARSTRUCK 2020, an online talk show hosted by the AstroTwins.
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/your-monthly-horoscope-for-january-2020-is-full-of-surprises

Your article and new folder have been saved!