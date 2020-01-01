January's Astrological Forecast Is In & It Kicks Off With A Curveball

Welcome to January and the start of a new decade! We'll begin the month in the high Sea Goat surf, thanks to a five-planet posse hanging out in Capricorn. The Sun, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, AND Pluto are all clustered in Cappyville, and this goal-oriented earth sign could set off a somber entry into the new year.

The Roaring Twenties, take two? Not exactly. The generation-shaping outer planets (Neptune, Uranus, and Pluto) are occupying majorly different positions than they were a century ago. Pluto, in fact, was in the exact opposite sign of Cancer in 1920.

But this doesn't necessarily have to be the Boring Twenties either! Under the discerning and cautious Capricorn energy that opens 2020, we're prodded to take stock of what we have, where we're going, and how long our current resources will last.