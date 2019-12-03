We're always talking about the importance of clean, safe beauty products here at mindbodygreen. Turns out we should be concerned about clean products in more ways than one. A new study from the Journal of Applied Microbiology found that a majority of opened and in-use makeup products are contaminated with bacteria, including potentially dangerous strains like E. coli and Staphylococci. This brings new meaning to the idea of dirty cosmetics.

The study, which was conducted by researchers from Aston University in the U.K., looked at nearly 500 individual makeup items—including blending sponges, lipstick, glosses, mascara, and eyeliners. They found that a shocking nine out of 10 were contaminated, which can lead to ailments like skin infections (such as contact dermatitis) or even blood poisoning.

Here, some of the key findings so you can clean up your act at home: