We all have our signature moves: Are you a simple head-nod kind of dancer? A shoe-tapper? Do you erupt into an arm-flailing jig?

According to a new study published in the Journal of New Music Research, those signature dance moves are completely unique to you—perhaps just as distinct as your fingerprints.

This isn’t the first study to measure the relationship between our dance moves and identity—previous research has shown the way we dance can determine how extroverted or neurotic you are, your mood, and even how much you empathize with others. This study is, however, the first of its kind to show how personal our dance moves really are—so much so, in fact, that a computer can identify you with no information except for how you break it down (or don’t) on the dance floor.

Even more interesting, these researchers made this discovery entirely by accident.

Researchers originally wanted to study whether a computer could determine the musical genre from people’s dance moves. They recruited 73 participants to dance to eight different genres: Blues, Country, Dance/Electronica, Jazz, Metal, Pop, Reggae and Rap. Their only instructions were to move however they felt was natural.

The computer couldn’t identify the correct music genre (it guessed correctly less than 30% of the time). It could, however, correctly identify which of the 73 participants were dancing. The computer guessed each dancer correctly 94% of the time.

"It seems as though a person's dance movements are a kind of fingerprint," says co-author of the study Pasi Saari, Ph.D. "Each person has a unique movement signature that stays the same no matter what kind of music is playing."

While you might think that you have similar dance moves to a friend or family member (or maybe you’re trying to emulate a certain pop star), there are little nuances that help the computer pick you out from a crowd.

Despite these exciting findings, researchers note that the computer had a more difficult time trying to identify the participants when they were dancing to a musical genre that inspires similar moves. Like heavy metal, for example, with its notorious headbanging gesture.

"It's probable that Metal caused more dancers to move in similar ways, making it harder to tell them apart," first author of the study Emily Carlson, Ph.D., says in a news release.