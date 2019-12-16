mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Your Airway Microbiome Can Predict Asthma Flare-Ups, Study Finds

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.

Image by Nicola Katie / iStock

December 16, 2019 — 22:48 PM

More than 6 million children in the U.S. have asthma, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Some children might not experience any issues breathing, but for others a flare-up can lead to strained and painful breathing, making it the third-ranking cause of hospitalizations in children under 15.

Until now, scientists have had little understanding of the link between airway microbiota and asthma attacks. A new study published in Nature Communications, however, found specific bacteria present in the upper airway microbiome that might predict the severity of asthma in children. 

Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine studied data from 214 children between 5 and 11 years old, each with moderate or mild asthma. 

When children showed warning signs of asthmatic episodes, they were more likely to have three types of bacterial groups (Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, and Moraxella) present in their upper airway passages. 

Opposite of that, children who had Corynebacterium and Dolosigranulum bacteria were more likely to experience good health and not be affected by their asthma. 

When airway microbiomes shifted from the two good bacterias to suddenly being dominated by Moraxella, children were at the highest risk of developing worsening conditions. Other shifts in the microbiome did not have significant effects.

"Asthma exacerbations have high impact on children, their families, the health care system, and may lead to subsequent decline in lung function," the study says. By identifying potential triggers, researchers hope they can manipulate the microbiome to prevent them and in turn reduce future respiratory illness and wheezing.

"If we somehow supplement such patients with what appear to be good bacteria, will they do better?" That's the question senior author Avraham Beigelman, M.D., is asking. "We are interested in studying whether we can deliberately alter the airway microbiome to reduce the risk of worsening asthma symptoms," he said in a news release.

In the meantime, here are some natural ways to treat your child's asthma and other chronic inflammation, according to a pediatrician. 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/your-airway-microbiome-can-predict-asthma-flare-ups-study-finds

Your article and new folder have been saved!