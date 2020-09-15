mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
This Acupressure Hack Can Ease Forehead Lines & All You Need Is A Makeup Brush (Really!)

This Acupressure Hack Can Ease Forehead Lines & All You Need Is A Makeup Brush (Really!)

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Young black woman touching her forehead

Image by DANIL NEVSKY / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 15, 2020 — 9:35 AM

When it comes to at-home acupressure tools, rollers and gua shas typically receive most of the fanfare. And while many of those sculptors include smaller curves to reach any delicate crevices, sometimes it takes a bit more precision to stimulate the tiniest of areas (and see targeted results). That's why many estheticians and acupuncturists will grab an acupressure “pen” or “wand”—a thin, hand-held tool that allows them to pin-point certain areas for a deep, trigger point massage.

Don’t have a wand on-hand? Not to fret: According to esthetician Lianna Medina, founder of Valentina’s Elixirs, you don’t necessarily need a professional tool to lend similar results. All you need, she explains in a recent TikTok video, is a small makeup brush. 

How to use a makeup brush as an acupressure tool.

You can use a round tip small brush,” she reveals in the video. (We’re thinking a thin, eyeliner brush works best.) That way, the tip can stimulate those tiny pressure points in the most delicate areas of your face. Not only is it incredibly self-soothing, but you can actually release tension in your face and support circulation (similar to how a gua sha tool can lift and tone—only it’s at pin-point precision). 

For this quick acupressure how-to, Medina demonstrates a forehead-toning move: She slides the tip of the makeup brush across her forehead with small, circular strokes. After massaging both sides, she then moves the brush along the brow bone—again, stimulating the area with small, circular motions. “Stay longer on tender, crunchy spots,” the video reads. (Yes, you may notice some crunching and crackling under the slight pressure. This is a good thing; it means you’re breaking up the fluid in those spots.) 

According to Medina, the little technique can help ease frown lines up on the forehead. Plus, she notes, it’s “very relaxing.” 

Advertisement

The takeaway.

While you don’t need any tools for acupressure, per se (your own fingers work just as well!), it can be helpful to have a precise tool to pin-point those hard-to-reach areas. So, the next time you’re in the market for a self-massage, snag a makeup brush along with your gua sha. The versatile tool can provide a relaxing, feel-good sensation while toning and draining those delicate areas of your face—with a lit-from-within glow, you might even render the other end of the brush unnecessary.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Brows Thin & Grey As You Get Older: These 9 Tips Can Keep Them Looking Youthful

Riku Campo
Brows Thin & Grey As You Get Older: These 9 Tips Can Keep Them Looking Youthful
Beauty

Sun Spots Post-Summer? Not With This Healthy Aging Supplement

Alexandra Engler
Sun Spots Post-Summer? Not With This Healthy Aging Supplement
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Parenting

How To Help Kids Break The What-If Cycle From Two Psychology Experts

Shefali Tsabary, Ph.D. & Renee Jain, MAPP
How To Help Kids Break The What-If Cycle From Two Psychology Experts
Personal Growth

Gratitude Fatigue Is A Real Thing: Here's How To Overcome It

Charles Garfield, Ph.D.
Gratitude Fatigue Is A Real Thing: Here's How To Overcome It
Beauty

Dry Weather Is Coming: This Can Protect Your Scalp Before The First Flake Falls

Jamie Schneider
Dry Weather Is Coming: This Can Protect Your Scalp Before The First Flake Falls
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Climate Change

Greenwashing Is Harming The Environmental Movement: Here's How To Spot It

Emma Loewe
Greenwashing Is Harming The Environmental Movement: Here's How To Spot It
Functional Food

Try This MD's Favorite Nut When You Need A Sweet-Yet-Satisfying Snack

Jamie Schneider
Try This MD's Favorite Nut When You Need A Sweet-Yet-Satisfying Snack
Integrative Health

Study Finds The Pesco-Mediterranean Diet Is Ideal For Cardiovascular Health

Abby Moore
Study Finds The Pesco-Mediterranean Diet Is Ideal For Cardiovascular Health
Spirituality

3 Signs Your Spirit Guides Are Speaking To You In Your Dreams

Marci Moberg, M.S.
3 Signs Your Spirit Guides Are Speaking To You In Your Dreams
Beauty

National Eczema Week: The 15 Best Tips We've Ever Heard From Experts

Alexandra Engler
National Eczema Week: The 15 Best Tips We've Ever Heard From Experts
Change-Makers

These 378 Metro Areas Have Enough Land To Grow Their Own Food, Study Finds

Abby Moore
These 378 Metro Areas Have Enough Land To Grow Their Own Food, Study Finds
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/you-can-use-makeup-brush-to-ease-forehead-lines-really

Your article and new folder have been saved!