“You can use a round tip small brush,” she reveals in the video. (We’re thinking a thin, eyeliner brush works best.) That way, the tip can stimulate those tiny pressure points in the most delicate areas of your face. Not only is it incredibly self-soothing, but you can actually release tension in your face and support circulation (similar to how a gua sha tool can lift and tone—only it’s at pin-point precision).

For this quick acupressure how-to, Medina demonstrates a forehead-toning move: She slides the tip of the makeup brush across her forehead with small, circular strokes. After massaging both sides, she then moves the brush along the brow bone—again, stimulating the area with small, circular motions. “Stay longer on tender, crunchy spots,” the video reads. (Yes, you may notice some crunching and crackling under the slight pressure. This is a good thing; it means you’re breaking up the fluid in those spots.)

According to Medina, the little technique can help ease frown lines up on the forehead. Plus, she notes, it’s “very relaxing.”