You Can Now Find These Gut-Healthy Foods At CVS

In recent years, CVS Health began taking the lead to make our country healthier. They removed all tobacco products from their shelves, created Minute Clinics in their stores, and invested in programs that help combat the opioid epidemic. And now, they just announced that beginning this spring, they will feature more than 40 products with gut-heathy ingredients, displayed in more than 2,500 of their 9,800 locations nationwide. This will include supplements, snacks, beverages, and breakfast items.

Here at mindbodygreen, we've been talking about gut health—and the importance of eating gut-friendly foods like leafy greens, nuts and seeds, and healthy fats—for years on end. And now, finally, we see a shift occurring in the rest of the world. People are starting to value their gut health and more specifically, their microbiome, which is the community of bacteria living in our GI tract.