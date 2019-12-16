Our body clocks are influenced by melanopsin, a protein in the retinas that detects brightness, not color. This means that even moderately bright lights can slow the release of melatonin (the hormone that controls our sleep and wake patterns).

Melatonin is typically emitted gradually before bedtime and hits its peak in the middle of the night. When its release is delayed, falling asleep at a normal hour becomes challenging, and waking up feeling rested is even more difficult.

Previous research found that melanopsin detected shorter wavelengths (like violets and blues) more visibly than long wavelengths like yellows, oranges, and reds. This means that yes, bright blue lights can disrupt sleeping patterns because they have higher energies than warm amber lights. But adjusting between the two wavelengths via night-switch mode has less of an impact than previously thought.

"We argue that this is not the best approach," said lead author Tim Brown, Ph.D., in a news release. "The changes in color may oppose any benefits obtained from reducing the brightness signals."

This new research proves that brightness, more than the color of the light rays, might be influencing sleep. One way to prevent the screen’s effects altogether is to replace your scrolling with these bedtime rituals.