Yelp's New Function Lets Users Look For Women-Owned Businesses

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
Yelp Now Lets You Search For Women-Owned Businesses & We Give It 5 Stars

February 27, 2020 — 17:52 PM

Yelp is everyone's trusty source for restaurants, reviews, and ratings. You can search for everything from vegan cuisine to wellness centers, and now, in honor of International Women's Day (IWD), users are able to search for women-owned businesses for the first time.

International Women's Day began over a century ago in 1911 as a celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. And since then, it's safe to say there are a lot more women-owned businesses.

IWD is coming up on March 8, but this search function is available now, making it easier than ever to support your favorite ladies' brands. And according to Yelp, this function comes at a good time.

They say users have been asking for this search function. And on top of that, Yelp's average ratings of all the current businesses in the States reveal women-owned businesses actually have higher ratings on average than those not women-owned (across "just about every category of business on Yelp," according to them).

And in their list of the Top 100 women-owned businesses here in the United States, the top three in order were Esthetic Arts, Alaska Outdoor Gear Outfitter & Rentals (both in Alaska), and Gypsy Rose Dancing in Alabama. Kinda makes us wonder what magic is happening in Alaska—but congrats to those businesses regardless!

In male-dominated industries, getting your woman-owned brand to thrive can be a challenge, something we discussed with Outdoor Voices founder Ty Haney. So, we're happy to hear Yelp is looking out for the ladies and making it easier for us to support them along the way.

